Daisy Edgar-Jones Had to Explain "Brat Summer" to Glen Powell
That's what Gen Z's here for!
Daisy Edgar-Jones seems like a great person, period, but there's one specific reason she's useful to have around in certain situations: As a 1998 baby, she's well placed to explain Gen Z slang to clueless millennials like me and Glen Powell.
During an interview with U.K.'s Hits Radio to promote their movie Twisters, the reporter pointed out to Edgar-Jones that we're living through a "brat summer." She enthusiastically replied, "Oh my gosh, yes, it is a brat summer."
A dumbfounded Powell cut in, "Never heard this term before. Ever."
Edgar-Jones was shocked that her costar could have someone not heard about the trend of the summer. "I don't know where you've been, because it's really—it's a big deal," she told him. "There's green everywhere you look."
Powell quipped, "In South Africa, I don't think it's brat summer there, I think it's sort of more winter." (The actor has been filming in the country for a few weeks.)
After that, Edgar-Jones promised to send Powell brat summer content so he could understand what they were talking about.
If you, like me before writing this article, are only tangentially aware of a brat summer, I've got you.
So, the movement was inspired by one of the summer's pop girlies, Charli XCX, whose latest album BRAT has the coolest, most minimal cover ever: It just says "brat" in lowercase black font on a slime green background.
Therefore, slime green is a huge part of the brat girl aesthetic, but it's only the tip of the iceberg.
I'll let Miss Charli herself explain what exactly she means by it all. In one interview, she said, "It can go that way, like, kind of luxury, but it can also be, like, so, like, trashy. Just like a pack of cigs and, like, a Bic lighter. And, like, a strappy white top. With no bra. That's, like, kind of all you need."
@thenewsmovement ♬ original sound - The News Movement
But mostly, a brat summer is what you (or Serena Williams, or Dua Lipa) make it—I highly recommend this Reddit thread for inspiration! Happy summer, brats.
A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
