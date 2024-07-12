Daisy Edgar-Jones seems like a great person, period, but there's one specific reason she's useful to have around in certain situations: As a 1998 baby, she's well placed to explain Gen Z slang to clueless millennials like me and Glen Powell.

During an interview with U.K.'s Hits Radio to promote their movie Twisters, the reporter pointed out to Edgar-Jones that we're living through a "brat summer." She enthusiastically replied, "Oh my gosh, yes, it is a brat summer."

A dumbfounded Powell cut in, "Never heard this term before. Ever."

Edgar-Jones was shocked that her costar could have someone not heard about the trend of the summer. "I don't know where you've been, because it's really—it's a big deal," she told him. "There's green everywhere you look."

Powell quipped, "In South Africa, I don't think it's brat summer there, I think it's sort of more winter." (The actor has been filming in the country for a few weeks.)

After that, Edgar-Jones promised to send Powell brat summer content so he could understand what they were talking about.

Daisy Edgar-Jones Teaches Glen Powell About Brat Summer | HILARIOUS Twisters Interview - YouTube Watch On

If you, like me before writing this article, are only tangentially aware of a brat summer, I've got you.

So, the movement was inspired by one of the summer's pop girlies, Charli XCX, whose latest album BRAT has the coolest, most minimal cover ever: It just says "brat" in lowercase black font on a slime green background.

Therefore, slime green is a huge part of the brat girl aesthetic, but it's only the tip of the iceberg.

I'll let Miss Charli herself explain what exactly she means by it all. In one interview, she said, "It can go that way, like, kind of luxury, but it can also be, like, so, like, trashy. Just like a pack of cigs and, like, a Bic lighter. And, like, a strappy white top. With no bra. That's, like, kind of all you need."

But mostly, a brat summer is what you (or Serena Williams, or Dua Lipa) make it—I highly recommend this Reddit thread for inspiration! Happy summer, brats.