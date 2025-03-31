Hailey Bieber Adds The Row's $2,000 To-Go Tote to Her Extensive Bag Collection

She's got a signature look and she's sticking to it.

Justin debuts a fresh nose piercing as he and Hailey Bieber step out separately for dinner at Il Segreto Ristorante in Bel Air, Los Angeles—Hailey opting for a night out with a friend on March 29.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

There are two sectors of Hailey Bieber's closet the model is always adding to. She owns countless leather bomber jackets (her signature outerwear style) and hoards tote bags by the dozen—specifically, luxury styles from The Row.

On March 29, the star increased each of her collections by one, when she popped out for dinner at Il Segreto Ristorante in Los Angeles. The star strictly abided by her own wardrobe regulations, sporting her self-imposed uniform yet again. Bieber styled a black leather jacket with a classic white tee and black trousers, then added on her usual The Row accessories.

She sported the brand's Cybil Mule for the second time that week. Though Bieber probably owns more The Row bags than Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen themselves, she's always looking to expand her roster. She used this particular opportunity to debut a $2,000 style, called the To-Go Tote—appropriate, given the bag will surely become Bieber's go-to.

Justin debuts a fresh nose piercing as he and Hailey Bieber step out separately for dinner at Il Segreto Ristorante in Bel Air, Los Angeles—Hailey opting for a night out with a friend on March 29.

Hailey Bieber stacks on the basics, styling a white tee and trousers with a leather jacket.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Large to Go Tote Bag in Nubuck
The Row
Large To-Go Tote Bag in Nubuck

At this point, Bieber likely has the most expansive leather jacket collection in all of Hollywood and, to a casual fan, it might appear as though she wears the same outfit, day in and day out. But a well-trained eye will notice several distinct details that differentiate each of her her jackets from their paramours.

This design, for example, features a more traditional collar style and boxy shoulder pads. Only two days prior, she wore a nearly-identical version, which featured a cropped fit and a bomber-style neckline. Earlier this month, the star sported another version at Disneyland, which had a Mandarin-style collar, and, before that, she wore a slouchy style with a smocked waistband at Paris Fashion Week.

This is all to say: You can never have too many leather jackets—or designer tote bags.

Shop Hailey Bieber's Elevated Basics

Oversized Collared Leather Jacket
COS
Oversized Collared Leather Jacket

Adele Kitten Mules
Witchery
Adele Kitten Mules

Wide Silk Pants,

Falconeri
Wide Silk Pants

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸