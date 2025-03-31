Hailey Bieber Adds The Row's $2,000 To-Go Tote to Her Extensive Bag Collection
She's got a signature look and she's sticking to it.
There are two sectors of Hailey Bieber's closet the model is always adding to. She owns countless leather bomber jackets (her signature outerwear style) and hoards tote bags by the dozen—specifically, luxury styles from The Row.
On March 29, the star increased each of her collections by one, when she popped out for dinner at Il Segreto Ristorante in Los Angeles. The star strictly abided by her own wardrobe regulations, sporting her self-imposed uniform yet again. Bieber styled a black leather jacket with a classic white tee and black trousers, then added on her usual The Row accessories.
She sported the brand's Cybil Mule for the second time that week. Though Bieber probably owns more The Row bags than Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen themselves, she's always looking to expand her roster. She used this particular opportunity to debut a $2,000 style, called the To-Go Tote—appropriate, given the bag will surely become Bieber's go-to.
At this point, Bieber likely has the most expansive leather jacket collection in all of Hollywood and, to a casual fan, it might appear as though she wears the same outfit, day in and day out. But a well-trained eye will notice several distinct details that differentiate each of her her jackets from their paramours.
This design, for example, features a more traditional collar style and boxy shoulder pads. Only two days prior, she wore a nearly-identical version, which featured a cropped fit and a bomber-style neckline. Earlier this month, the star sported another version at Disneyland, which had a Mandarin-style collar, and, before that, she wore a slouchy style with a smocked waistband at Paris Fashion Week.
This is all to say: You can never have too many leather jackets—or designer tote bags.
Shop Hailey Bieber's Elevated Basics
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Presenting the 2025 Prix D'Excellence Awards
The year's best new beauty products are waiting for you.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
The Wild Ride of Carrie Coon
Laurie's deep-set insecurities come to a head in episode 7 of 'The White Lotus,' allowing the actress to turn a "dark night of the soul" into an illuminating time.
By Jessica Goodman Published
-
Joshua Jackson Won't Let His Daughter Watch 'Dawson's Creek'
"She's going to get all sorts of ideas."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Combine Asics Sneakers With the Claw Clip Trend for a Weekend Workout
The models effortlessly deliver an athleisure masterclass in matching leggings.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Hailey Bieber Copies Kaia Gerber's Hack for Elevating Ballet Flats on an LA Lunch Date
She added a few of her own signatures.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Doechii Takes Tabi Shoes, Fashion's Most Divisive Style, to the 2025 GLAAD Awards
She's a Tabi girl.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Did Hailey Bieber Use Justin Bieber's Instagram to Tease Her Next Fashion Project?
Did the model just soft-launch Rhode's sister brand?
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez Breaks Her All-Black Billionaire Dress Code for Two Inescapable Spring 2025 Color Trends
Color felt so nice, she tried it twice.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Dresses for Her Tax Bracket at Church, in a $4,450 Trench Coat
It's the ultimate rich-girl staple.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Selena Gomez Proves Skinny Jeans Are Cool Again With Khaite's $680 Benny Belt
Hear her out!
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Hard-Launches Alaïa's New $2,350 It-Bag With a Baseball Cap and Jeans
Styled with jeans and a vest, of course.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published