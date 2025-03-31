There are two sectors of Hailey Bieber's closet the model is always adding to. She owns countless leather bomber jackets (her signature outerwear style) and hoards tote bags by the dozen—specifically, luxury styles from The Row.

On March 29, the star increased each of her collections by one, when she popped out for dinner at Il Segreto Ristorante in Los Angeles. The star strictly abided by her own wardrobe regulations, sporting her self-imposed uniform yet again. Bieber styled a black leather jacket with a classic white tee and black trousers, then added on her usual The Row accessories.

She sported the brand's Cybil Mule for the second time that week. Though Bieber probably owns more The Row bags than Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen themselves, she's always looking to expand her roster. She used this particular opportunity to debut a $2,000 style, called the To-Go Tote—appropriate, given the bag will surely become Bieber's go-to.

Hailey Bieber stacks on the basics, styling a white tee and trousers with a leather jacket. (Image credit: Backgrid)

At this point, Bieber likely has the most expansive leather jacket collection in all of Hollywood and, to a casual fan, it might appear as though she wears the same outfit, day in and day out. But a well-trained eye will notice several distinct details that differentiate each of her her jackets from their paramours.

This design, for example, features a more traditional collar style and boxy shoulder pads. Only two days prior, she wore a nearly-identical version, which featured a cropped fit and a bomber-style neckline. Earlier this month, the star sported another version at Disneyland, which had a Mandarin-style collar, and, before that, she wore a slouchy style with a smocked waistband at Paris Fashion Week.

This is all to say: You can never have too many leather jackets—or designer tote bags.

