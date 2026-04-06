There's a new It fashion couple in town. Dakota Johnson and "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" singer Role Model are reportedly a few months into their relationship, and they're proving to have as much street-style suave as Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles.

On April 5, the two were spotted outside an Easter Sunday soirée at Jeremy Allen White's house (casual) in coordinating couple style. The Materialists actor set their easy-breezy sartorial tone in a white, puff-sleeve boho blouse tucked into light-wash, straight-leg jeans. We even got a proper look at her black The Row ballet flats, which boasted ballerina-approved bows and a soft velvet sheen. And because one The Row best-seller is never enough for fashion girls, Johnson also carried the bowling-shaped Astra Bag in the Spring 2026 burgundy color trend.

Dakota Johnson and Role Model delivered couple style inspiration in complementary It-shoes. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Being in a relationship with a style muse like Johnson means you have to dress the part. So, Role Model mimicked her ensemble in a white button-down and straight-leg jeans, except his were a borderline-black shade of chocolate brown. He finished it off with the soft loafers trend, which he's worn on and off-stage since 2022.

Article continues below

Everlane Made in Italy Loafer $328 at Everlane

Johnson and Role Model's holiday weekend was spent holding down the celebrity couple fashion fort, especially since Kravitz and Styles have been off the grid in Rome for weeks. It all began on April 3, when they showed PDA in moody, equally-complementary outfits—Johnson in a La Ligne cardigan, green Bode blouse, black The Row trousers, and the same velvet ballet flats; Role Model in a navy blue T-shirt and wide-leg trousers. If they look this chic a few months in, imagine how fabulous their first joint red carpet walk will be.

Shop Street Style Inspired by Dakota Johnson

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors