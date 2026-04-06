Dakota Johnson and Role Model Match Each Other's Spring 2026 It-Shoe Energy in Ballet Flats and Loafers
Both of their looks are very spring-y—and shoppable.
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There's a new It fashion couple in town. Dakota Johnson and "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" singer Role Model are reportedly a few months into their relationship, and they're proving to have as much street-style suave as Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles.
On April 5, the two were spotted outside an Easter Sunday soirée at Jeremy Allen White's house (casual) in coordinating couple style. The Materialists actor set their easy-breezy sartorial tone in a white, puff-sleeve boho blouse tucked into light-wash, straight-leg jeans. We even got a proper look at her black The Row ballet flats, which boasted ballerina-approved bows and a soft velvet sheen. And because one The Row best-seller is never enough for fashion girls, Johnson also carried the bowling-shaped Astra Bag in the Spring 2026 burgundy color trend.
Being in a relationship with a style muse like Johnson means you have to dress the part. So, Role Model mimicked her ensemble in a white button-down and straight-leg jeans, except his were a borderline-black shade of chocolate brown. He finished it off with the soft loafers trend, which he's worn on and off-stage since 2022.Article continues below
Johnson and Role Model's holiday weekend was spent holding down the celebrity couple fashion fort, especially since Kravitz and Styles have been off the grid in Rome for weeks. It all began on April 3, when they showed PDA in moody, equally-complementary outfits—Johnson in a La Ligne cardigan, green Bode blouse, black The Row trousers, and the same velvet ballet flats; Role Model in a navy blue T-shirt and wide-leg trousers. If they look this chic a few months in, imagine how fabulous their first joint red carpet walk will be.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.