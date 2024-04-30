Dakota Johnson Test-Drives Gen-Z's Favorite Spring Outfit Formula

At 34 years old, Dakota Johnson is technically a millennial. But that didn't stop her from wearing Gen Z's favorite outfit formula. In fact, Johnson proves that a tiny top and big pants is a winning combo for any generation.
The actress looked ready for a rom-com moment in her black cropped, high-neck tank top and high-waisted, wide-leg blue jeans on the set of her upcoming movie, Materialists, on Monday, April 29. She kept the outfit simple with gold wire square-oval Gucci shades, a silver heart pendant, small silver hoops, and another Gen-Z favorite, the Adidas Samba OG sneakers.
This look fits nicely into the Dakota Johnson off-duty street style guide. She loves a casual look and a loose-fitting denim. She's worn a lot of oversized utility jackets over the past few months, but as the weather warms up, her tops shall shrink accordingly.
Johnson's outfit puts a sophisticated slant on the tiny-top-big-pants look, and gives the current style an almost vintage glamour. Her Triarchy Mr. Onassis Wide Leg Jeans have a sailor pant silhouette and a true retro feel, while the top has a Y2K-era fit.
Of course, Johnson isn't the only millennial celebrity opting for small shirts and large trousers. A couple weeks ago, Emily Ratajkowski, somewhat of a tiny-top-big-pant enthusiast, was spotted in parachute pants and a sports bra. (Like Johnson, she was also wearing Adidas Sambas.) Kendall Jenner, a Gen Z-millennial cusp, is another proponent of the trend.
Back in January, Johnson put her spin on another Gen Z TikTok trend—the "mob wife" aesthetic, but make it "mob boss." She wore head-to-toe Bottega Veneta, a baggy black suit with white pinstripes.
Scroll down to shop Dakota Johnson's trend of the moment.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
