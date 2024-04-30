Dakota Johnson Test-Drives Gen-Z's Favorite Spring Outfit Formula

At 34 years old, Dakota Johnson is technically a millennial. But that didn't stop her from wearing Gen Z's favorite outfit formula. In fact, Johnson proves that a tiny top and big pants is a winning combo for any generation.

The actress looked ready for a rom-com moment in her black cropped, high-neck tank top and high-waisted, wide-leg blue jeans on the set of her upcoming movie, Materialists, on Monday, April 29. She kept the outfit simple with gold wire square-oval Gucci shades, a silver heart pendant, small silver hoops, and another Gen-Z favorite, the Adidas Samba OG sneakers.

This look fits nicely into the Dakota Johnson off-duty street style guide. She loves a casual look and a loose-fitting denim. She's worn a lot of oversized utility jackets over the past few months, but as the weather warms up, her tops shall shrink accordingly.

The actress gave the hyper-current tiny-top-big-pants trend an almost vintage feel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johnson's outfit puts a sophisticated slant on the tiny-top-big-pants look, and gives the current style an almost vintage glamour. Her Triarchy Mr. Onassis Wide Leg Jeans have a sailor pant silhouette and a true retro feel, while the top has a Y2K-era fit.

Of course, Johnson isn't the only millennial celebrity opting for small shirts and large trousers. A couple weeks ago, Emily Ratajkowski, somewhat of a tiny-top-big-pant enthusiast, was spotted in parachute pants and a sports bra . (Like Johnson, she was also wearing Adidas Sambas.) Kendall Jenner , a Gen Z-millennial cusp, is another proponent of the trend.

Back in January, Johnson put her spin on another Gen Z TikTok trend—the "mob wife" aesthetic, but make it " mob boss ." She wore head-to-toe Bottega Veneta, a baggy black suit with white pinstripes.

