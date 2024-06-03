Jennifer Aniston Turns a $278 Reformation Dress Into Red Carpet Material

She elevated the easy summer dress with sharp heels and a sleek bag.

Jennifer Aniston wears a floral red dress while standing in front of an fyc banner
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published

It's hardly a secret that celebrities love a Reformation dress. Jennifer Aniston is the latest well-known woman to join a list of fans including Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez, and Olivia Rodrigo. But there's a twist: While other famous Reformation shoppers wear their pieces during their down-time, Aniston chose the label for a low-key red carpet appearance.

Aniston took Reformation's Kourtney dress off the hanger for a Sunday, June 2, stop at Apple TV+'s The Morning Show Emmy FYC Event, held in Los Angeles's Paramount Studios. The evening panel with her co-stars called for an outfit that was polished, yet not overly formal—hence the floral printed dress with a structured neckline and draped waist detail. While Aniston's exact red print is currently out of stock, Reformation just opened up a waitlist to shop the style when it's available again.

Jennifer Aniston wearing a floral dress from reformation at an fyc event

Jennifer Aniston appeared at a "For Your Consideration" event to promote her Apple TV show The Morning Show in Reformation's Kourtney dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kourtney Dress
Reformation Kourtney Dress

Soft Mini Bucket - Black
Mansur Gavriel Soft Mini Bucket

Aniston went the color-coordination route for her styling, pairing her spring dress with a red pendant necklace and strappy heeled sandals. Entering the studio, she also carried a black leather bucket bag in one hand. Exact credits for her look, and the stylist behind them, were not yet available at press time.

Reformation is the sort of understated label that's perfect for Aniston's current style era. The actress has lately leaned toward easygoing matching sets and little black dresses for awards shows, interviews, and panels (like this weekend's). The dress she chose for her Morning Show event also has common threads with Reformation dresses worn by other A-listers for their busy promo schedules: It's comfortable yet structured, playful yet polished.

Jennifer Aniston wearing a floral reformation dress onstage at a fyc event

Aniston joined co-stars Jon Hamm and showrunner Charlotte Stoudt onstage.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, an affordable spring dress can work just as hard in a wardrobe as a quadruple-digit-priced designer piece. So in the spirit of Jennifer Aniston, shop red floral dresses and matching sandals ahead. You don't need a red carpet of any type to wear them.

Shop Dresses and Sandals Inspired by Jennifer Aniston

Floral Print Dress With Bow
Mango Floral Print Dress With Bow

a pair of red strappy heels in front of a plain backdrop
Vivaia Square-Toe Kitten Heel Strappy Sandals

Veda Printed Viscose Maxi Dress - Rotate - Women | Luisaviaroma
Rotate Veda Printed Viscose Maxi Dress

a pair of red prada sandals in front of a plain backdrop
Prada Heeled Leather Sandals

Topics
Jennifer Aniston
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸