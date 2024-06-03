Jennifer Aniston Turns a $278 Reformation Dress Into Red Carpet Material

It's hardly a secret that celebrities love a Reformation dress. Jennifer Aniston is the latest well-known woman to join a list of fans including Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez, and Olivia Rodrigo. But there's a twist: While other famous Reformation shoppers wear their pieces during their down-time, Aniston chose the label for a low-key red carpet appearance.

Aniston took Reformation's Kourtney dress off the hanger for a Sunday, June 2, stop at Apple TV+'s The Morning Show Emmy FYC Event, held in Los Angeles's Paramount Studios. The evening panel with her co-stars called for an outfit that was polished, yet not overly formal—hence the floral printed dress with a structured neckline and draped waist detail. While Aniston's exact red print is currently out of stock, Reformation just opened up a waitlist to shop the style when it's available again.

Jennifer Aniston appeared at a "For Your Consideration" event to promote her Apple TV show The Morning Show in Reformation's Kourtney dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aniston went the color-coordination route for her styling, pairing her spring dress with a red pendant necklace and strappy heeled sandals. Entering the studio, she also carried a black leather bucket bag in one hand. Exact credits for her look, and the stylist behind them, were not yet available at press time.

Reformation is the sort of understated label that's perfect for Aniston's current style era. The actress has lately leaned toward easygoing matching sets and little black dresses for awards shows, interviews, and panels (like this weekend's). The dress she chose for her Morning Show event also has common threads with Reformation dresses worn by other A-listers for their busy promo schedules: It's comfortable yet structured, playful yet polished.

Aniston joined co-stars Jon Hamm and showrunner Charlotte Stoudt onstage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, an affordable spring dress can work just as hard in a wardrobe as a quadruple-digit-priced designer piece. So in the spirit of Jennifer Aniston, shop red floral dresses and matching sandals ahead. You don't need a red carpet of any type to wear them.

