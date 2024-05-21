As someone who relies on a strict black-and-white wardrobe no matter the season, I always look for ways to elevate my look. This week, Demi Moore's polka-dotted midi dress at the Cannes Film Festival is reminding me to consider prints and patterns of all shapes and sizes this summer.
Moore arrived at a photocall for the horror movie The Substance on Monday, May 20, wearing a dotted summer dress from Elie Saab and coordinating black-and-white Aquazzura pointed-toe stiletto heels. A pair of classic oval-shaped black sunglasses, a smattering of diamond jewelry, and a rather unexpected accessory—her Chihuahua, Pilaf—completed the look.
Working with longtime stylist Brad Goreski, Moore has seemingly continued to embrace the black-and-white dress code enforced on her Feud: Capote vs. The Swans press tour earlier this year. However, this most recent ensemble was a change-up from her usual red carpet fare, reminding me that an expertly tailored day dress can work for any occasion (even Cannes).
Later in the day, Moore posted a few photos (and one very adorable video) on her Instagram frolicking in a field with Pilaf in the same dotted dress. "In case anyone forgot — it’s Pilaf’s world and we’re just living in it 🐶♥️," she sweetly captioned the gallery.
A photo posted by demimoore on
Other than her furry little friend, there was much to love about Moore's latest look. Polka dots are an oft-forgotten print in my own repertoire, but her Elie Saab number is inspiring me to revisit the pattern Similar dots also popped up on the runways at Alessandra Rich, Altuzarra, and Balmain for the Spring/Summer 2024 season, so I can't help but wonder if it's going to become the next It-print.
Now that Moore has co-signed the look, I have reason to believe I'll be seeing spots all summer. Keep scrolling to shop for similar dotted numbers to add to your rotation.
Shop Polka-Dotted Dresses Inspired by Demi Moore
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
