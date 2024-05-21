Demi Moore Demonstrates the Power of a Polka Dot Dress in Cannes

She was "spotted" in the south of France.

Demi Moore
As someone who relies on a strict black-and-white wardrobe no matter the season, I always look for ways to elevate my look. This week, Demi Moore's polka-dotted midi dress at the Cannes Film Festival is reminding me to consider prints and patterns of all shapes and sizes this summer.

Moore arrived at a photocall for the horror movie The Substance on Monday, May 20, wearing a dotted summer dress from Elie Saab and coordinating black-and-white Aquazzura pointed-toe stiletto heels. A pair of classic oval-shaped black sunglasses, a smattering of diamond jewelry, and a rather unexpected accessory—her Chihuahua, Pilaf—completed the look.

Working with longtime stylist Brad Goreski, Moore has seemingly continued to embrace the black-and-white dress code enforced on her Feud: Capote vs. The Swans press tour earlier this year. However, this most recent ensemble was a change-up from her usual red carpet fare, reminding me that an expertly tailored day dress can work for any occasion (even Cannes).

Demi Moore on the The Substance photocall carpet holding her chihuahua Pilaf and wearing a polka dot dress

Moore beamed holding her Chihuahua, Pilaf, while in Cannes.

Aquazzura Pinot 85mm Leather Ankle-Strap Pumps (Were $850)

Aquazzura Pinot 85mm Leather Ankle-Strap Pumps (Were $850)

Elie Saab Cinched Moon Dress

Elie Saab Cinched Moon Dress

Later in the day, Moore posted a few photos (and one very adorable video) on her Instagram frolicking in a field with Pilaf in the same dotted dress. "In case anyone forgot — it’s Pilaf’s world and we’re just living in it 🐶♥️," she sweetly captioned the gallery.

Other than her furry little friend, there was much to love about Moore's latest look. Polka dots are an oft-forgotten print in my own repertoire, but her Elie Saab number is inspiring me to revisit the pattern Similar dots also popped up on the runways at Alessandra Rich, Altuzarra, and Balmain for the Spring/Summer 2024 season, so I can't help but wonder if it's going to become the next It-print.

Now that Moore has co-signed the look, I have reason to believe I'll be seeing spots all summer. Keep scrolling to shop for similar dotted numbers to add to your rotation.

Shop Polka-Dotted Dresses Inspired by Demi Moore

Elena Shirtdress in Dot Chiffon
J.Crew Elena Shirtdress in Dot Chiffon

Irisa Dress
Reformation Irisa Dress

Devyn Dot Faux Wrap Dress
Bardot Devyn Dot Faux Wrap Dress

Veronica Polka Dot Cotton Maxi Dress
WAYF Veronica Polka Dot Cotton Maxi Dress

Rove Ankle Dress
Jenni Kayne Rove Ankle Dress

Marguerite Satin Halter Midi Dress - Polkadot
Meshki Marguerite Satin Halter Midi Dress - Polkadot

