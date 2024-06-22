Doja Cat Refines Her Naked Corset Dress With a Blazer and Boots

Doja Cat is giving the 2024 naked dress trend a stylish twist, proving that the barely-there fashion movement is fit for the most posh red carpet and an easy-going, run-of-the-mill shopping trip.

While enjoying a shopping trip in Paris, France, the "Say So" rapper and singer was spotted wearing a sheer, pink ankle-length corset dress featuring frill details that expertly managed to combine the cowgirl or western fashion trend and the naked fashion trend in one.

Doja Cat refined her barely-there look by pairing the gown with a brown oversized blazer and black boots, giving what could easily have been an award-season worthy dress a more subtle, every-day appeal that could be worn by those of us who haven't managed to win a Grammy.

For accessories, Doja Cat carried a small mustard-colored bag and wore black sunglasses.

Doja Cat in a nearly-naked corset dress while shopping in Paris, France. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Doja Cat is known for pushing the boundaries of fashion to its limits, including at this year's Met Gala where the entertainer wore both a towel dress and a completely soaked wet t-shirt dress to the event.

The "wet dress," by Swiss luxury fashion house Vetements, clung to the rapper and singer's body, easily playing on the barely-there fashion trend in a new and controversial way—as Doja walked the red carpet, she had to strategically cover the most see-through aspects of her look.

And at this year's Grammy Awards, Doja Cat wore another see-through, lingerie-inspired corset dress featuring a strapless corseted bodice, ruffled, low-cut neckline and a column skirt.

The "Paint the Town Red" singer paired the champagne-colored gown with cherry-red platform heels, layers of cross-shaped pendant necklaces and earrings, chunky rings, and black eyeglasses.

US rapper Doja Cat arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The so-called "naked trend" has been dominating catwalks, red carpets and (apparently, thanks to Doja) the streets of Paris in 2024, appearing on A-list celebrities and fashionistas like Margot Robbie, Kendall Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens.

Recently, Hollywood icon Nicole Kidman arguably pushed the naked trend to its limit in a custom Gucci gown inspired by a look from Sabato De Sarno’s fall 2024 Gucci collection, according to W Magazine ,

The skin-tone silk dress featured a waist-high slit and corset bustier made from nude illusion fabric, giving the appearance that Kidman wasn't wearing much of anything at all.