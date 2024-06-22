Doja Cat Refines Her Naked Corset Dress With a Blazer and Boots
The elevated barely-there look was fit for both the red carpet and a casual shopping trip.
Doja Cat is giving the 2024 naked dress trend a stylish twist, proving that the barely-there fashion movement is fit for the most posh red carpet and an easy-going, run-of-the-mill shopping trip.
While enjoying a shopping trip in Paris, France, the "Say So" rapper and singer was spotted wearing a sheer, pink ankle-length corset dress featuring frill details that expertly managed to combine the cowgirl or western fashion trend and the naked fashion trend in one.
Doja Cat refined her barely-there look by pairing the gown with a brown oversized blazer and black boots, giving what could easily have been an award-season worthy dress a more subtle, every-day appeal that could be worn by those of us who haven't managed to win a Grammy.
For accessories, Doja Cat carried a small mustard-colored bag and wore black sunglasses.
Doja Cat is known for pushing the boundaries of fashion to its limits, including at this year's Met Gala where the entertainer wore both a towel dress and a completely soaked wet t-shirt dress to the event.
The "wet dress," by Swiss luxury fashion house Vetements, clung to the rapper and singer's body, easily playing on the barely-there fashion trend in a new and controversial way—as Doja walked the red carpet, she had to strategically cover the most see-through aspects of her look.
And at this year's Grammy Awards, Doja Cat wore another see-through, lingerie-inspired corset dress featuring a strapless corseted bodice, ruffled, low-cut neckline and a column skirt.
The "Paint the Town Red" singer paired the champagne-colored gown with cherry-red platform heels, layers of cross-shaped pendant necklaces and earrings, chunky rings, and black eyeglasses.
The so-called "naked trend" has been dominating catwalks, red carpets and (apparently, thanks to Doja) the streets of Paris in 2024, appearing on A-list celebrities and fashionistas like Margot Robbie, Kendall Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens.
Recently, Hollywood icon Nicole Kidman arguably pushed the naked trend to its limit in a custom Gucci gown inspired by a look from Sabato De Sarno’s fall 2024 Gucci collection, according to W Magazine,
The skin-tone silk dress featured a waist-high slit and corset bustier made from nude illusion fabric, giving the appearance that Kidman wasn't wearing much of anything at all.
