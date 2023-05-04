Choupette Lagerfeld Has Responded to Doja Cat and Jared Leto's Met Gala Feline Tributes

Celebrities, they're really, really not like us.

Not only is the late Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette world-famous in her own right, but she's such a legendary animal that human celebs literally dressed up as her for the literal Met Gala. Seriously, what a time to be alive.

Since the red carpet was dedicated to Lagerfeld's fashion legacy this year (controversial as it may be), Doja Cat (stage name: auspicious) showed up in a sparkly Oscar de la Renta gown with integrated cat ears, and answered all interview questions by meowing. Jared Leto, as for him, went full Choupette in a life-size, lifelike cat costume.

Choupette herself was incredibly touched by these feline tributes, and took to Instagram to thank her loyal fans.

"Do I have a twin somewhere ?!" she wrote.

"I rate @dojacat and @jaredleto outfits 100/10

"What about you? How much would you rate them? Did you watch the met Gala?"

But the cat's followers told Choupette that nobody compares to her.

"There is only one Choupette!" said one person.

"But no one compares to you sweet Choupette," said another.

"Often imitated, never duplicated," claimed someone else.

Unfortunately for Choupette's super fans, we had to make do with her tribute acts at Monday's event, since the cat declined to walk the red carpet herself. (I hope you're suspending disbelief while reading this entire article.)

In a previous post, the cat wrote, "A million thanks to all of you my fans, animal lovers & Daddy's admirers. You have all shown the kindest enthusiasm and unconditional support, I say MERCI !

"Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home. We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him."

A post shared by Choupette Lagerfeld (@choupetteofficiel) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Choupette now lives with Françoise Caçote, Lagerfeld's former housekeeper, who also presumably writes the cat's captions for her. You may now pick your disbelief back up.