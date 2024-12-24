Dua Lipa's Christmas Eve Outfit Includes High-Shine Leggings and the Polarizing Moon Boots Trend
"I know a galaxy and I can take you for a ride." —Dua Lipa's Moon Boots
There are some fashion designs so controversial and so polarizing, you simply can't help but respect them for it. This mostly applies to comfort-first footwear, like Ugg boots, Crocs, Birkenstocks, and, of course, Margiela Tabis. All of these shoe styles have seen a surge in demand in recent years, but with the winter season in full force, Moon Boots are in their popular girl era.
Stars have continually co-signed the outsized shoe trend all season long, with stars like Heidi Klum and Millie Bobby Brown (who expertly matched them to her poodle) sporting the style. But even the most dedicated Moon Boot lover seems fair-weather when compared to the label's number one fan and biggest supporter, Dua Lipa.
The pop star has been leading fashion's Moon Boot take-over for years, with the help of her impressive snow boot collection. Her cold-weather arsenal boasts a range of styles: a $195 red pair that hits at her ankles, a shaggy white fur style from the GCDS x Hello Kitty collab, and, the most recent addition, a knee-high pair covered in spotted cow fur.
On Christmas Eve, Lipa shared a holiday-themed photo dump and, naturally, the hero image featured her cow print Moon Boots. The pair featured black criss-cross chords and the label's signature logo in bright yellow. With contrasting colors and a loud print, these babies might be the most contentious pair she owns (and that's really saying something).
Looking like a regulation ski bunny, the "Sweetest Pie" singer styled her statement boots with high-shine leggings and a fur-lined sheepskin coat. The final touch on her holiday 'fit was a pair of sequin reindeer ears that sat whimsically atop her head.
Though Lipa's exact boots are currently sold out (unfortunate, yet unsurprising), fellow stans can shop dozens of equally-audacious styles, right ahead.
Shop Moon Boots Inspired By Dua Lipa
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
