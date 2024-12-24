There are some fashion designs so controversial and so polarizing, you simply can't help but respect them for it. This mostly applies to comfort-first footwear, like Ugg boots, Crocs, Birkenstocks, and, of course, Margiela Tabis. All of these shoe styles have seen a surge in demand in recent years, but with the winter season in full force, Moon Boots are in their popular girl era.

Stars have continually co-signed the outsized shoe trend all season long, with stars like Heidi Klum and Millie Bobby Brown (who expertly matched them to her poodle) sporting the style. But even the most dedicated Moon Boot lover seems fair-weather when compared to the label's number one fan and biggest supporter, Dua Lipa.

The pop star has been leading fashion's Moon Boot take-over for years, with the help of her impressive snow boot collection. Her cold-weather arsenal boasts a range of styles: a $195 red pair that hits at her ankles, a shaggy white fur style from the GCDS x Hello Kitty collab, and, the most recent addition, a knee-high pair covered in spotted cow fur.

On Christmas Eve, Lipa shared a holiday-themed photo dump and, naturally, the hero image featured her cow print Moon Boots. The pair featured black criss-cross chords and the label's signature logo in bright yellow. With contrasting colors and a loud print, these babies might be the most contentious pair she owns (and that's really saying something).

Dua Lipa wears cowhide Moon Boots and leggings on Christmas Eve. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Looking like a regulation ski bunny, the "Sweetest Pie" singer styled her statement boots with high-shine leggings and a fur-lined sheepskin coat. The final touch on her holiday 'fit was a pair of sequin reindeer ears that sat whimsically atop her head.

Though Lipa's exact boots are currently sold out (unfortunate, yet unsurprising), fellow stans can shop dozens of equally-audacious styles, right ahead.

Shop Moon Boots Inspired By Dua Lipa

Moon Boot Icon Low Leopard Print Boot $195 at Nordstrom

Moon Boot Icon Low Shell and Faux Leather Snow Boots $195 at Net-a-Porter

Moon Boot Luna Shearling Lace-Up Boots $203 at Farfetch

Moon Boot Ltrack Monaco Faux Fur Snow Boots $295 at Net-a-Porter

Moon Boot Icon Flower Water Repellent Boot $156 at Nordstrom

Moon Boot Classic Low 2 Water Repellent Nylon Boot Visit Site

Moon Boot Icon Low Optical Boot $240 at Nordstrom

Moon Boot Icon Shearling Snow Boots $280 at Net-a-Porter

Moon Boots Light Low Stars Boots $129.99 at Marshall's

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors