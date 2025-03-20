Dua Lipa Borrows Bella Hadid's Country Aesthetic in Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots, and a $6,000 Chanel Bag
Her range is truly a sight to behold.
In my humble opinion, there's nothing that marks the talent of a fashion girlie like the ability to travel seamlessly between aesthetics. And Dua Lipa's everyday wardrobe change-ups—both on stage and off—are a master class in this exact science.
Her latest photo dump highlights the pop star's styling capabilities through the use of multiple viral trends. She pivoted from Bella Hadid-esque country-boho to alt e-girl (remember when that was a thing?) with just the swipe of a photo gallery.
The first look sees Lipa on a city street in her country best, co-opting the Western trend and seasoning it with a little boho flavor. She leaned into "the Chloé aesthetic" in a silken peasant top from the brand, which came embellished with cream-colored lace. Embracing the blouse's butter yellow hue, Lipa added a second pastel: a $6,000 powder pink Chanel 25 Bag.
To balance out the girly-girl color palette, Lipa added a few pieces with her trademark edge. She tacked on knee-high cowboy boots from Dsquared2 and a pair of $121 cut-off shorts. The pop star then finished with a black leather belt, fitted with a chunky silver buckle that looked like something out of Bella Hadid's rodeo girlfriend wardrobe.
Following this rare moment of cowgirl influence, Lipa then switched to a look that felt more aligned with her edgy-girl persona. Her outfit used the classic Shego color palette (IYKYK), combining jet black and slime green.
The "Handlebars" singer styled a striped Henley with a pair of track pants and finished with a pair of matching sneakers. Much more affordable than her four-figure cowboy boots, Lipa chose a $120 Puma style from the brand's collab with A$AP Rocky.
Both musically and sartorially, the woman's got range.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
