In my humble opinion, there's nothing that marks the talent of a fashion girlie like the ability to travel seamlessly between aesthetics. And Dua Lipa's everyday wardrobe change-ups—both on stage and off—are a master class in this exact science.

Her latest photo dump highlights the pop star's styling capabilities through the use of multiple viral trends. She pivoted from Bella Hadid-esque country-boho to alt e-girl (remember when that was a thing?) with just the swipe of a photo gallery.

The first look sees Lipa on a city street in her country best, co-opting the Western trend and seasoning it with a little boho flavor. She leaned into "the Chloé aesthetic" in a silken peasant top from the brand, which came embellished with cream-colored lace. Embracing the blouse's butter yellow hue, Lipa added a second pastel: a $6,000 powder pink Chanel 25 Bag.

Dua Lipa styled her Chanel bag with several boho-Western staples. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

To balance out the girly-girl color palette, Lipa added a few pieces with her trademark edge. She tacked on knee-high cowboy boots from Dsquared2 and a pair of $121 cut-off shorts. The pop star then finished with a black leather belt, fitted with a chunky silver buckle that looked like something out of Bella Hadid's rodeo girlfriend wardrobe.

She finished the look with knee-high cowboy boots. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Following this rare moment of cowgirl influence, Lipa then switched to a look that felt more aligned with her edgy-girl persona. Her outfit used the classic Shego color palette (IYKYK), combining jet black and slime green.

The "Handlebars" singer styled a striped Henley with a pair of track pants and finished with a pair of matching sneakers. Much more affordable than her four-figure cowboy boots, Lipa chose a $120 Puma style from the brand's collab with A$AP Rocky.

She then pivoted to a punkier look in black and green stripes. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Both musically and sartorially, the woman's got range.

