Kaia Gerber usually keeps a few trusty silhouettes in her wardrobe rotation, especially sneakers and even a pair of sleek headphones. But while the model and certified bookworm is re-working her old favorites, she's also taking note of summer trends to incorporate into her travel style—and sometimes, doubling up on them.
Recently, Gerber jetted off—or specifically, helicoptered off—in style during Memorial Day weekend. While departing Manhattan for the holiday by helicopter on May 26, she toted her belongings around in not just one but two XXL bags and switched out her comfy kicks for ballet flats.
Gerber headed off for the long weekend wearing a bright cobalt blue sweater from James Street Co., a short-sleeve styled featuring a row of black buttons and a slightly cropped hem that showed off a sliver of her torso. The 22-year-old styled the top with a pair of black elastic pull-up trousers from Brandy Melville and matching leather ballet flats from Mansur Gavriel. She accessorized her off-duty look with black sunglasses and a chunky gold ring. And, she replaced what's usually a book in hand for her phone with a smoothie stacked on top.
While Gerber's destination hasn't been revealed just yet, her luggage hinted at a shorter trip, as she was only spotted slinging two maxi bags on her arms: Paloma Wool's everyday Camp Nou bag and a Celine duffle bag.
The two resurgent runway trends in her outfit, ballet flats and maxi bags (times two), are worth a second glance. Gerber's nostalgic shoe has been on the rise for quite some time, once again topping 2024's biggest shoe trends and spearheading TikTok's balletcore movement. Whether they're classic leather, see-through mesh, or Mary Janes, ballet flats have made great alternatives to heels or boots both on and off the runways, and have been co-signed by A-listers like Katie Holmes (who owns the same Mansur Gavriel pair as Gerber).
Gerber's choice to double down on her tote bags is also no coincidence. As spotted on fashion week runways from Bottega Veneta to Fendi, carrying two designer bags at once is not only super chic but very practical—especially if you're on-the-go.
Gerber has kept it cool and simple on the fashion front so far this year. Over the past few months, the Palm Royal star has ditched the red carpet for the most part (with the exception of the 2024 Met Gala) and instead continues to show out in street style. In 2024 alone, she's nailed down her travel style to a T, relying on rising sneaker trends and chunky headphones to tie her outfits together. Gerber's MDW outfit is a rare instance of the model switching things up, even if it is in the most subtle of ways.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Summer is right around the corner, and with that, travel is quickly catapulting into full swing. No matter where you're heading this season, adopt Kaia Gerber's "work smarter, not harder" cues and shop her MDW outfit, ahead.
Shop Travel Essentials Inspired by Kaia Gerber
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
Princess Kate’s “Circle of Trust Is Tiny” As She Remains Out of the Public Eye Over Two Months After Announcing Her Cancer Diagnosis
Bit by bit, Kate is resuming parts of normality, like taking part in the occasional school run for her kids.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
There’s a Chance Princess Kate May Not Return to Public Duty Until 2025, As Her “Diary for This Year Is Empty”
Focused on her health and well-being, Kate is “just getting on with the business of getting better.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
These 37 Self-Help Books Are Inspirational Must-Reads in 2024
Consider them a form of self-care.
By Rachel Epstein Published
-
Angelina Jolie's Errand-Running Outfit Is the Epitome of "Rich Mom" Style
The director and activist takes a much more elevated approach.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Ditches Y2K Fashion for the Ultimate Summer Dress
The pop star frolicked around the Amsterdam in a timeless summer silhouette.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Vacation Maternity Outfit Taps Into the Sheer Shirt Trend
The Rhode founder recently went sheer while on vacation in Tokyo.
By India Roby Published
-
Zendaya Looks Like a Shakespearean Heroine for Tom Holland's 'Romeo & Juliet' Premiere
She made a surprise visit to her boyfriend's big premiere.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift Has Received More Than 250 Custom Pairs of Louboutins for the Eras Tour
Look what you made her wear.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Bella Hadid's Archival Versace Cannes Red Carpet Gown Brings the Drama
They're so alike, yet so different.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Elle Fanning Elevates Her Cannes Travel Outfit Through an Underrated Spring Color Trend
Hint: Color-coordination is involved.
By India Roby Published
-
Bella Hadid's Take on a Basic White T-Shirt Dress Is Almost Completely Backless
In fact, she's wearing one that will soon debut on a runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published