Sure, Emily Ratajkowski has worn her fair share of trendy sneakers this year. But it's not every day that the supermodel wears the same pair twice in a row. Nor is it every day that her sneakers are under $100 and a rising celebrity favorite.

Yet this week, Ratajkowski's sneakers were all those things and more. While taking her pup Colombo on a walk outside of her West Village home on Thursday, Ratajkowski was captured in a slouchy white top layered under a lightweight buttercream blazer. She styled her business casual look with chocolate brown wide-leg trousers and a pair of two-tone Puma Palermos, a soccer sneaker from the label's early 1980s archives that was recently re-issued.

Emily Ratajkowski on a stroll with her dog, Colombo, in Manhattan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The "High Low" podcast host also wore the exact pair the day before. She took her beloved pooch for a daytime walk in the neighborhood, bundling up in an oversized gray hoodie from local eatery Joe's Pizza, an oversize vintage Keith Haring-painted leather jacket, and straight-leg jeans. Completing the look, the Puma Palermos made yet another street-style cameo.

Ratajkowski wore the Puma Palermo sneakers the day before, pairing the silhouette with a casual look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emrata's Palermo streak comes after she gave her stamp of approval to another shoe from the brand—Puma's Speedcat OG sneakers—at New York Fashion Week in February.

The athleisure label's low-top style was once an essential soccer players, but it's returning to the conversation alongside the TikTok-famed blokecore trend. (For the uninitiated, "blokecore" is a look that riffs on vintage sports fan outfits with jerseys, straight-leg jeans, and retro low-top sneakers). Puma Palermos have a lot of similarities with Adidas Sambas, which have also been adopted by dozens of A-listers.

Ratajkowski's affordable throwback Pumas already have at least one more famous fan: Dua Lipa, who wore them while rehearsing for her performance at the 2024 Brit Awards in London. The appearance came shortly after she fronted the brand's campaign for the newly-relaunched silhouette.

The "Training Season" singer showed off the Palermo in a cherry red shade on her Instagram last week, using the bright hue to add a pop of color to her all-black sweatsuit.

With two massive names behind it, could the Palermo be 2024's next It-sneaker? It's too early to say, but endorsements from other well-dressed sneakerheads (cough, Rihanna) will let everyone know. But if the style takes off, you'll want to say you tried it while it was still under $100—and in stock.