Emily Ratajkowksi has mastered the art of dressing for any weather in New York City. While New York's version of spring so far emphasizes the meaning of "April showers," the supermodel isn't letting the rain ruin a street-style moment. On Wednesday, Ratajkowksi briefly ditched a comfy morning indoors to brave the storm with the help of a viral layering hack.

Ratajkowski's rainy-day look consisted of three monochromatic tops stacked one over the other. She was spotted out in New York City wearing head-to-toe black, which included a sleek oversized leather blazer worn on top of a hoodie and what looks like the collar of a black crewneck T-shirt. She also wore a pair of baggy Weyes Blood sweatpants.

Emily Ratajkowski's rainy-day outfit in New York City consists of a leather blazer, matching black sweats, and Puma Speedcat sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The "High Low" podcast host accessorized with black sunglasses—even though the sun was nowhere in sight. She also wore multicolor crew socks and, once again, her throwback Puma Speedcat OG sneakers.

Now, Ratajkowski might've not put much thought into her simple one-two, but she coincidentally endorses a layering trick of the year: the "shirt sandwich." While it may not be anything revolutionary at first glance, it has been an effective styling method on the runway and in street style.

The "shirt sandwich" method, worn by Ratajkowksi and seen in collections from Bottega Veneta to Victoria Beckham, involves stacking "two shirts (typically a lightweight turtleneck and a knit layer) and a third shirt," Leandra Medine Cohen, a proponent of the look, explained to Marie Claire.

While you can layer a few tops in different colorways and patterns, Ratajkowski demonstrates that contrasting silhouettes and textures could be the best way to spruce up an all-black outfit.

Luckily, her layered look is simple enough to recreate for just about any occasion—and trust, it'll be an outfit formula you won't want to put down. While it may not completely cure the rainy day blues, it will at least invigorate your closet outlook.

