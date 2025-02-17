Emma Stone Uses Her Custom Louis Vuitton Gown as a Literal Popcorn Bucket at 'SNL50'

Emma Stone took method dressing to the next level at SNL50: The Anniversary Special on Sunday, Feb. 16. In honor of an episode filled with classic comedy characters and surprising guest stars, Stone brought the popcorn, quite literally.

Stone—who is styled by Petra Flannery—wore a red custom Louis Vuitton gown with a strappy halter neckline, a wrap skirt, which created a front leg slit, and oversize pockets.

She completed the outfit with red peep-toe sandals and star-shaped earrings, while carrying a classic red and white striped popcorn bucket. She also stuffed the pockets of her Louis Vuitton gown with an abundance of popcorn—so much so, in fact, that the floor around her feet was littered with the snack, much like a movie theater.

Emma Stone wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown to celebrate Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary. (Image credit: TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images)

Stone was photographed eating her popcorn while posing with husband Dave McCary. (Image credit: TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images)

As well as posing with husband Dave McCary—a former SNL writer—Stone was seen mingling with a plethora of celebrities inside the event. One particularly funny photo showed the Easy A actress reunite with Superbad screenwriter Seth Rogen. Unsurprisingly, he found it impossible to resist Stone's popcorn offering.

Seth Rogen poses with Emma Stone's popcorn dress. (Image credit: TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images)

Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary pose on the SNL50 red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images/NBC/Noam Galai/NBC via Getty Images)

Alongside Stone, SNL's 50th anniversary episode was attended by a multitude of celebrities. While none of them could boast having a Louis Vuitton popcorn dress, attendees pulled a variety of vintage and previously unseen outfits for the occasion.

Anya Taylor-Joy was photographed wearing a sculptural Mugler jacket, taken from the designer's Fall/Winter '95 RTW collection. The same jacket was previously seen on Kate Moss on the Mugler runway in Paris in 1995 (via CheckTheTag).

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing vintage Mugler at SNL50. (Image credit: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Kate Moss walking the runway for Mugler in 1995. (Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Other celebrities in attendance at SNL50 included Keke Palmer, wearing Tom Ford, Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga, Blake Lively, wearing Tamara Ralh FW24 Couture, and Jenna Ortega in Monse FW25 RTW.

