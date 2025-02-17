Emma Stone Uses Her Custom Louis Vuitton Gown as a Literal Popcorn Bucket at 'SNL50'

Popcorn was scattered across the red carpet—just like in a movie theater.

Emma Stone wears a bright red Louis Vuitton gown and fills her pockets with popcorn at SNL 50th Anniversary
(Image credit: NBC/Noam Galai/NBC via Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Emma Stone took method dressing to the next level at SNL50: The Anniversary Special on Sunday, Feb. 16. In honor of an episode filled with classic comedy characters and surprising guest stars, Stone brought the popcorn, quite literally.

Stone—who is styled by Petra Flannery—wore a red custom Louis Vuitton gown with a strappy halter neckline, a wrap skirt, which created a front leg slit, and oversize pockets.

She completed the outfit with red peep-toe sandals and star-shaped earrings, while carrying a classic red and white striped popcorn bucket. She also stuffed the pockets of her Louis Vuitton gown with an abundance of popcorn—so much so, in fact, that the floor around her feet was littered with the snack, much like a movie theater.

Emma Stone wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown to celebrate Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images)

Stone was photographed eating her popcorn while posing with husband Dave McCary.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images)

As well as posing with husband Dave McCary—a former SNL writer—Stone was seen mingling with a plethora of celebrities inside the event. One particularly funny photo showed the Easy A actress reunite with Superbad screenwriter Seth Rogen. Unsurprisingly, he found it impossible to resist Stone's popcorn offering.

Seth Rogen poses with Emma Stone's popcorn dress.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images)

Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary pose on the SNL50 red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images/NBC/Noam Galai/NBC via Getty Images)

Alongside Stone, SNL's 50th anniversary episode was attended by a multitude of celebrities. While none of them could boast having a Louis Vuitton popcorn dress, attendees pulled a variety of vintage and previously unseen outfits for the occasion.

Anya Taylor-Joy was photographed wearing a sculptural Mugler jacket, taken from the designer's Fall/Winter '95 RTW collection. The same jacket was previously seen on Kate Moss on the Mugler runway in Paris in 1995 (via CheckTheTag).

Anya Taylor-Joy wears vintage Mugler at SNL50

Anya Taylor-Joy wearing vintage Mugler at SNL50.

(Image credit:  John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Kate Moss walks the runway for Mugler's Fall Winter 1995 RTW collection

Kate Moss walking the runway for Mugler in 1995.

(Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Other celebrities in attendance at SNL50 included Keke Palmer, wearing Tom Ford, Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga, Blake Lively, wearing Tamara Ralh FW24 Couture, and Jenna Ortega in Monse FW25 RTW.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

