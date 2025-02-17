Emma Stone Uses Her Custom Louis Vuitton Gown as a Literal Popcorn Bucket at 'SNL50'
Popcorn was scattered across the red carpet—just like in a movie theater.
Emma Stone took method dressing to the next level at SNL50: The Anniversary Special on Sunday, Feb. 16. In honor of an episode filled with classic comedy characters and surprising guest stars, Stone brought the popcorn, quite literally.
Stone—who is styled by Petra Flannery—wore a red custom Louis Vuitton gown with a strappy halter neckline, a wrap skirt, which created a front leg slit, and oversize pockets.
She completed the outfit with red peep-toe sandals and star-shaped earrings, while carrying a classic red and white striped popcorn bucket. She also stuffed the pockets of her Louis Vuitton gown with an abundance of popcorn—so much so, in fact, that the floor around her feet was littered with the snack, much like a movie theater.
As well as posing with husband Dave McCary—a former SNL writer—Stone was seen mingling with a plethora of celebrities inside the event. One particularly funny photo showed the Easy A actress reunite with Superbad screenwriter Seth Rogen. Unsurprisingly, he found it impossible to resist Stone's popcorn offering.
Alongside Stone, SNL's 50th anniversary episode was attended by a multitude of celebrities. While none of them could boast having a Louis Vuitton popcorn dress, attendees pulled a variety of vintage and previously unseen outfits for the occasion.
Anya Taylor-Joy was photographed wearing a sculptural Mugler jacket, taken from the designer's Fall/Winter '95 RTW collection. The same jacket was previously seen on Kate Moss on the Mugler runway in Paris in 1995 (via CheckTheTag).
Other celebrities in attendance at SNL50 included Keke Palmer, wearing Tom Ford, Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga, Blake Lively, wearing Tamara Ralh FW24 Couture, and Jenna Ortega in Monse FW25 RTW.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
15 Japanese Series to Binge on Netflix While You Save Up For Your Next Trip to Tokyo
They're some of the streamer's most underrated shows.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Prince Harry Reportedly Had a Safety Scare at Invictus Games
The Duke of Sussex was apparently "ushered out" by his security team.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
11 Head-Turning Looks From the 2025 BAFTAs Red Carpet
Even without Princess Kate, the carpet had regal energy.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Emma Stone's Leather Duster Jacket Is Fashion Editors' Secret Weapon for Looking Incredibly Cool
This coat was all over fashion week.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Swift Styles a Super Bowl-Eve Rich Girl Coat With $6,450-Worth of Designer Accessories
The singer co-signs the Penny Lane and Yeti coat trends.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Louis Vuitton's NYC Destination Flagship Store Is a Trip
It's taking over a five-story building with custom chocolates and fashion history.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Emma Stone's Cannes 2024 Louis Vuitton Gown Tests the Limits of a Plunge Neckline
Her Louis Vuitton look is a red carpet feat.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Emma Stone Changes Out of Her Ripped Oscars Louis Vuitton Dress Into a Sparkly Gown
Her second look is just as fit for a two-time Academy Award winner.
By Julia Gray Published
-
The Mermaidcore Trend Is All Over the Oscars 2024 Red Carpet
The gowns are, at least!
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Emma Stone Revives the Peplum Trend With Her 2024 Oscars Red Carpet Dress
The actress revived the controversial fit-and-flare silhouette.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Emma Stone's Oscars Campaign Is Full of Award-Worthy Gowns
It's her latest in a string of elegant red carpet looks.
By Melony Forcier Published