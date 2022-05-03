Emma Stone Rewore Her Wedding Dress for the 2022 Met Gala
Now that's sustainable.
Emma Stone stepped onto the 2022 Met Gala red carpet in a short and simple white feather dress that had fashion commentators speculating that she was interpreting this year's theme of "Gilded Glamour" as a subtle nod to the 1920s flapper era or even ballet's influence on American fashion.
But it was later revealed on E! that the 33-year-old actress actually was making a statement on sustainability, opting to rewear her Louis Vuitton wedding dress to the big event.
The Oscar-winner secretly married Dave McCary in the summer of 2020, after initially postponing their spring nuptials due to COVID. The pair met when Stone hosted Saturday Night Live in late 2016; it was confirmed they were dating in 2017 and they announced their engagement in 2019. They also welcomed a daughter, Louise Jean, in March 2021.
The couple never shared photos of their wedding so it's unclear if Stone's short LV dress was her main wedding gown or an afterparty look. But regardless, we stan a sustainable-meets-sentimental fashion queen.
As Marie Claire’s Entertainment Director, Neha oversees pop culture, celebrity, and current events features with a focus on elevating diverse voices and stories in film and television. She also oversees the brand's print and digital covers as well as books MC's video franchises. She loves a hot-take, hates TV reboots, and is always happy to discuss reality television. Before joining Marie Claire, she held positions at Glamour, Brides, Condé Nast, and Mashable, and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
-
Nicola Coughlan Stuns in Richard Quinn at the Met Gala
That train! Those feathers!
By The Editors
-
You Have to See Camila Cabello's Floral-Embellished Met Gala Hairstyle
Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons coordinated the updo with Cabello's Prabal Gurung dress.
By Samantha Holender
-
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are the Coolest Parents at the Met Gala
The duo hit the red carpet in monochrome outfits.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Blake Lively Wore a Color-Changing Gown to the 2022 Met Gala
Complete with opera gloves, tiara, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
By Neha Prakash
-
Fashion Test Drive: 3 Tacori Wedding Bands
Accessories Director Julia Gall tries out a selection of wedding bands with her heirloom engagement ring.
By Julia Gall
-
The Evolution of Engagement Rings Through the Years
See how they've changed from the 1400s to now.
By Charlotte Chilton
-
30 Wedding Gifts They'll Actually Use
Let's skip the blender this time, okay?
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Unique Bridal Shower Gifts She'll Actually Use
Get one for her and one for yourself.
By Taylor Ayers
-
The Most Stunning Wedding Dresses in American History
The British royals have some stiff competition.
By Mehera Bonner
-
These Etsy Engagement Rings Are So Pretty, I Might Just Buy Myself One
I do...to these rings.
By Marina Liao
-
Reversible Wedding Gowns Are the Two-in-One Looks Modern Brides Need
Is this the next big trend?
By Marina Liao