Emma Stone Rewore Her Wedding Dress for the 2022 Met Gala

Now that's sustainable.

Emma Stone at the 2022 Met Gala
(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty)
Neha Prakash
By
published

Emma Stone stepped onto the 2022 Met Gala red carpet in a short and simple white feather dress that had fashion commentators speculating that she was interpreting this year's theme of "Gilded Glamour" as a subtle nod to the 1920s flapper era or even ballet's influence on American fashion.

But it was later revealed on E! that the 33-year-old actress actually was making a statement on sustainability, opting to rewear her Louis Vuitton wedding dress to the big event.

Emma Stone Met Gala 2022

(Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images)


The Oscar-winner secretly married Dave McCary in the summer of 2020, after initially postponing their spring nuptials due to COVID. The pair met when Stone hosted Saturday Night Live in late 2016; it was confirmed they were dating in 2017 and they announced their engagement in 2019. They also welcomed a daughter, Louise Jean, in March 2021.

The couple never shared photos of their wedding so it's unclear if Stone's short LV dress was her main wedding gown or an afterparty look. But regardless, we stan a  sustainable-meets-sentimental fashion queen. 

Emma Stone Met Gala white dress

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Emma Stone Met Gala white dress on the red carpet

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Neha Prakash
Neha Prakash

As Marie Claire’s Entertainment Director, Neha oversees pop culture, celebrity, and current events features with a focus on elevating diverse voices and stories in film and television. She also oversees the brand's print and digital covers as well as books MC's video franchises. She loves a hot-take, hates TV reboots, and is always happy to discuss reality television. Before joining Marie Claire, she held positions at Glamour, Brides, Condé Nast, and Mashable, and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.