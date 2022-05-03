Emma Stone Rewore Her Wedding Dress for the 2022 Met Gala

Emma Stone stepped onto the 2022 Met Gala red carpet in a short and simple white feather dress that had fashion commentators speculating that she was interpreting this year's theme of "Gilded Glamour" as a subtle nod to the 1920s flapper era or even ballet's influence on American fashion.



But it was later revealed on E! that the 33-year-old actress actually was making a statement on sustainability, opting to rewear her Louis Vuitton wedding dress to the big event.

(Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images)



The Oscar-winner secretly married Dave McCary in the summer of 2020, after initially postponing their spring nuptials due to COVID. The pair met when Stone hosted Saturday Night Live in late 2016; it was confirmed they were dating in 2017 and they announced their engagement in 2019. They also welcomed a daughter, Louise Jean, in March 2021.



The couple never shared photos of their wedding so it's unclear if Stone's short LV dress was her main wedding gown or an afterparty look. But regardless, we stan a sustainable-meets-sentimental fashion queen.

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)