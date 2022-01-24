Lauren Ralph Lauren coat; Asket sweater; Coach skirt; Mateo New York earrings; Maria la Rosa socks; Tod's shoes; Salvatore Ferragamo purse. (Image credit: Kat Irlin)

There’s something indulgent about winter’s easy cold-weather pieces, like straight-forward shoes and cozy knits. While oversized puffers and heavy tread boots are essential for snow, your day-to-day staples don't have to swallow you whole. Here, we suggest a few tailored items that even show a teeny bit of skin. A crisp peacoat, a midi-length plaid skirt, a wooly pullover, a dependable loafer, and a convertible hands-free bag will help you stylishly bide some time until spring.

The Peacoat

Warm and dependable, the sturdy peacoat isn't just the premiere jacket choice for sailors taking to the high seas. Today, the silhouette is a classic, fashion-forward addition to a modern woman's wardrobe. Both warm and water resistant, the peacoat has attracted famous practical fashion lovers including Jackie Onassis and Jane Birkin, according to fashion historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell.

The Wool Sweater

Sure, you could wear mohair, cashmere, or cable knit, but the simplicity of a quality wool sweater is unrivaled. Sustainable by nature, a modern wool knit is a feel-good, look-good piece that will protect you from the elements with ease.

The Plaid Skirt

The popularity of plaid has spread far and wide; once worn exclusively by schoolgirls, the print later became a signature of the '90s punk scene. Today, the pattern is equal parts classic and cool—especially when it comes in a knee-grazing midi style.

The Loafer

Women everywhere have traded in their cumbersome heels for polished loafer styles. Thanks to their comfy DNA and cool modern upgrades—like chain-link trims and buckle embellishments—you can remain en vogue through the winter chill.

The Polished Work Bag

Wherever your day takes you, a sophisticated work bag that can carry a laptop, all the cords, your notebooks, plus lip balm, hand sanitizer, and an iPhone is key. Bonus points if your bag can convert to a hands-free model, ideal for plummeting degrees.

