Midi Skirts and Knee-High Boots Are the Ultimate Wear-Anywhere Fall Combo
Chic and effortless.
I can feel the temperatures dropping—and with them, my hemlines. This season, I’m fully committing to the midi skirt, and not just as a lone hero piece. The real magic is in the power pairing: the skirt + boot combo. It’s a look that’s been championed by Anna Wintour, Gisele Bündchen, and Victoria Beckham—fashion royalty whose style instincts rarely miss. Consider it the holy trinity of fall dressing: chic, practical, and endlessly versatile.
The truth is, this isn’t a new obsession for me. The midi skirt and knee-high boot pairing has long been in my rotation, but right now, it feels like it’s reaching its peak moment. Maybe it’s the sharp tailoring, maybe it’s the luxe leather, or maybe it’s the sheer ease of slipping into something that instantly reads polished. Either way, it’s dominating both my closet and my online shopping carts (hello Net-a-Porter!) as I prep for the season ahead.
I’m breaking down the very best midi skirts and knee-high boots worth investing in right now. Think of it as your shortcut to a uniform that’s equal parts effortless and runway-worthy.
Street Style Inspo
Don't believe me? Look no further than street style, which is as obsessed with the outfit formula as I am.
My Favorite Midi Skirts
Boots to Pair Them With
Brooke has held editorial positions at Shape, Glamour, and Vogue, as well as contributed to In Style, Well + Good, Mind Body Green and Aspen Magazine. Brooke has also consulted for several brands, including Aztech Mountain and Tory Burch. Brooke has also made on-air appearances on the TODAY show, Fox5 among other media outlets while in her role as the Fashion & Lifestyle Director at Shape magazine. She runs the Substack 12 Seeds.