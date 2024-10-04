Even before launching a fashion brand under her own name, Victoria Beckham was associated with a very specific aesthetic. Though she shed her Posh Spice alter ego years ago, her outfits have always stayed true to that vibe. Beckham has been the sultry-chic blueprint for decades, remaining utterly steadfast in her personal style. That's why her current fashion obsession is so surprising.

When think of a classic Victoria Beckham outfit, I immediately think: crisp button-downs, skin-tight leather, little Gucci dresses (IYKYK), and fitted pencil skirts—demure, but sexy. What I don't think of is leggings as pants. And, yet, that very look has become her fashion fixation.

In recent months, the star has been nurturing a newfound love for Balenciaga's reviled pantaboots. She first wore the legging/footwear hybrid back in January (to the airport, no less) and styled it with an olive army jacket. This week, she sported the look, once again, for a dinner date with her husband and kids.

On Sept. 3, the Beckham family—Victoria, David, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Harper—sat down at Dorian in London for dinner, following Romeo's runway debut. He walked in Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show earlier that week, so naturally, Victoria wore the brand for his celebratory dinner.

Victoria Beckham wore black pantaboots and a cardigan while out with David and their kids. (Image credit: Backgrid)

She was dressed all in black, wearing pointed-toe Spandex pantaboots and a cropped cardigan. Victoria wore the shrunken sweater partially-unbuttoned, revealing just a hint of her mesh bra beneath.

Though leggings certainly weren't on my bingo card, the Spice Girls alumn still managed to make them feel authentic to her signature look. She kept the 'fit monochromatic (her favorite styling trick) and leaned on accessories to amp up the glamour. She chose a glossy croc skin crossbody bag from her own brand and a pair of oversized cat eye sunglasses to match.

She styled the look with a croc handbag and big sunglasses. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Victoria Beckham B Buckle Mini Glossed Croc-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag $1,150 at Net-a-Porter

I didn't think it could be done, but apparently, you really can make leggings look posh.