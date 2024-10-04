Victoria Beckham Wears Pantaboots and a Peek-A-Boo Bra for Date Night With David Beckham

She made leggings look posh.

The Beckham family enjoy a meal at local bistro Dorian in Notting Hill. The Michelin-starred venue is a firm favorite of the family, who dressed to impress. Victoria wore an all black outfit, while David wore a leather jacket and jeans. Brooklyn wore a brown suit and Romeo and Harper wore more casual outfits. Its thought the dinner was to celebrate Romeo's first appearance on the catwalk, following his foray into the world of modeling. He walked for Balenciaga in Paris.
Even before launching a fashion brand under her own name, Victoria Beckham was associated with a very specific aesthetic. Though she shed her Posh Spice alter ego years ago, her outfits have always stayed true to that vibe. Beckham has been the sultry-chic blueprint for decades, remaining utterly steadfast in her personal style. That's why her current fashion obsession is so surprising.

When think of a classic Victoria Beckham outfit, I immediately think: crisp button-downs, skin-tight leather, little Gucci dresses (IYKYK), and fitted pencil skirts—demure, but sexy. What I don't think of is leggings as pants. And, yet, that very look has become her fashion fixation.

In recent months, the star has been nurturing a newfound love for Balenciaga's reviled pantaboots. She first wore the legging/footwear hybrid back in January (to the airport, no less) and styled it with an olive army jacket. This week, she sported the look, once again, for a dinner date with her husband and kids.

On Sept. 3, the Beckham family—Victoria, David, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Harper—sat down at Dorian in London for dinner, following Romeo's runway debut. He walked in Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show earlier that week, so naturally, Victoria wore the brand for his celebratory dinner.

The Beckham family enjoy a meal at local bistro Dorian in Notting Hill.

Victoria Beckham wore black pantaboots and a cardigan while out with David and their kids.

She was dressed all in black, wearing pointed-toe Spandex pantaboots and a cropped cardigan. Victoria wore the shrunken sweater partially-unbuttoned, revealing just a hint of her mesh bra beneath.

Merino Cardigan
Merino Cardigan

Women's Pantaleggings in Black
Women's Pantaleggings in Black

Though leggings certainly weren't on my bingo card, the Spice Girls alumn still managed to make them feel authentic to her signature look. She kept the 'fit monochromatic (her favorite styling trick) and leaned on accessories to amp up the glamour. She chose a glossy croc skin crossbody bag from her own brand and a pair of oversized cat eye sunglasses to match.

She styled the look with a croc handbag and big sunglasses.

She styled the look with a croc handbag and big sunglasses.

B Buckle Mini Glossed Croc-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag
Victoria Beckham B Buckle Mini Glossed Croc-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag

I didn't think it could be done, but apparently, you really can make leggings look posh.

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

