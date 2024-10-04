17 On-Sale Boots to Complete Your Fall Shoe Collection
From classic knee-highs to trendy animal print styles, there's an under-$350 for everyone.
Shoe trends come and go, but fall boots are forever. I can throw on a classic pair of Chelsea boots with a pair of jeans for a casual fall office outfit or get all dressed up with a chic kitten-heeled pair for a date night. So, of course, I'm refreshing my selection with a few new pairs this season, but I'm only shopping for them on sale.
There are so many types of boots I'm eyeing right now. My favorites include the motorcycle boots I spotted at Paris Fashion Week, suede boots in almost every silhouette, and a few animal-printed pairs to get me out of my comfort zone. Luckily, it didn't take much searching to find these (and plenty of other essential fall pairs) at so many of my favorite retailers. Even better, they stick to my budget of $350. Finally, a purchase I and my credit card statement can agree on.
Keep scrolling to see the 17 on-sale boots I'm shopping for from top brands like Sam Edelman, Tory Burch, Franco Sarto, and more. From edgy combat boots to the fashion crowd's favorite knee-high style, a discounted pair from this list will give your fall wardrobe a new life.
Everyone needs a classic pair of black ankle boots—I don't make the rules. You'll wear them constantly throughout the season, so they deserve to be extra special. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
Animal prints of all types are trending hard for fall. I'd style this pair with an all-black outfit to really make them pop. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
Grungy biker boots are the cool boot trend fashion girls are wearing this fall. Try them on for size while you can score a pair on sale for less than $200. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
This fall, suede is the fabric du jour for bags, jackets, and boots. Despite the trendy fabrication, the classic ankle silhouette and block heel transform these into a classic style you'll want to wear year after year. Save even more with one of our 24s promo codes.
As someone who doesn't like wearing high heels, I think the block heel on these is everything. I also love the sleek sock style for wearing underneath long dresses and skirts. Save even more with one of our Aldo promo codes.
With its croc finish and chic kitten heel, this pair of booties couldn't look more luxe. The mid-calf design makes them incredibly versatile, too. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
Chunky boots like these are always a good idea to have on-hand. They add some edginess while keeping things elevated—literally—thanks to their platform lug sole. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.
These boots (which are on sale for under $100, by the way) hit on multiple shoe trends at once. Not only are they suede, but they also have a subtle Western feel. Save even more with one of our Steve Madden promo codes.
According to fashion insiders, riding boots like these are a fall trend women will actually wear. They're practical, sleek, and are so easy to style. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
How gorgeous are these chestnut-hued boots? The sculptural heel makes them stand out even more. Save even more with one of our Sam Edelman promo codes.
Don't let winter sneak up on you—frigid weather will be here before you know it and you don't want to be unprepared. Get yourself a pair of trustworthy snow boots like these from Sorel that are waterproof, extra warm, and have high-traction soles. Save even more with one of our Sorel promo codes.
These knee-high boots are a top-seller for a reason: they're comfortable, sleek, and easy to style with all your fall outfits. Sorry in advance if you're tempted to grab them in more than one color. Save even more with one of our Macy's promo codes.
Sure, black and brown boots are always classic, but why not spice up your collection with one of fall's top trending colors: olive green? Save even more with one of our The Outnet promo codes.
Cowboy boots like this are a surefire way to have fun with your outfit. These boots will do the trick the next time you feel like your look needs a little flair. Save even more with one of our Tony Bianco promo codes.
Switching to these croc-printed ankle boots will elevate your look instantly. They get bonus boots for their cool flared heel and slim squared toe. Save even more with one of our Zappos promo codes.
With a chunky, sensible heel, you can stomp around in these boots all day without a problem. Reviewers love how comfortable they are from the first wear. Save even more with one of our Clark's promo codes.
As nice as it is to have stylish boots in your closet, rain boots are just as necessary. Grab this pair from Sperry to brighten up the rainiest days and keep you from slipping on slick city streets. Save even more with one of our Sperry promo codes.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Hailey Bieber Debuts a Flashy Diamond Necklace in Honor of Son Jack Blues
It's time for more baby bling.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
'Heartstopper' Creator Alice Oseman Shared an Update About Season 4 Plans—Here's What We Know So Far
We certainly haven't seen the last of Charlie and Nick's love story.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Prince William Reveals the Surprising Activity Prince George Tried and "Loved" Last Year
What can't this sporty family do?
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Every Fall Basic You Need Is on Sale for Less Than $250 Right Now
Sweaters, denim, jackets, boots, and more to fill in your wardrobe gaps.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I Found 17 Trendy Sneakers That Are Secretly on Sale
Including pairs from Nike, Adidas, Puma, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I Found 18 Trendy On-Sale Fall Finds You Need In Your Wardrobe
Skirts, sneakers, and barn jackets for under $350.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
17 Comfy Finds Under $250 To Curl Up In This Fall
The coziest of knits, sweatpants, and sweatshirts from Nike, Reformation, Abercrombie, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
17 Under-$200 Hidden Gems To Shop This Labor Day Weekend
Sweaters, sneakers, athleisure, and more—all for under $200.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I Found 18 Rich-Looking Basics That Are On-Sale for Less Than $200
Luxurious style without the luxury price tag.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
17 Brands That Have the Biggest Fall Shoe Trends Already on Sale
Get ahead of the curve with top brands like Stuart Weitzman, Nike, Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, and more.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
17 Last-Minute Summer Finds Secretly on Sale
Brands like Madewell, Abercrombie, J.Crew, and more are discounted right now.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published