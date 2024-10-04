17 On-Sale Boots to Complete Your Fall Shoe Collection

Shoe trends come and go, but fall boots are forever. I can throw on a classic pair of Chelsea boots with a pair of jeans for a casual fall office outfit or get all dressed up with a chic kitten-heeled pair for a date night. So, of course, I'm refreshing my selection with a few new pairs this season, but I'm only shopping for them on sale.

There are so many types of boots I'm eyeing right now. My favorites include the motorcycle boots I spotted at Paris Fashion Week, suede boots in almost every silhouette, and a few animal-printed pairs to get me out of my comfort zone. Luckily, it didn't take much searching to find these (and plenty of other essential fall pairs) at so many of my favorite retailers. Even better, they stick to my budget of $350. Finally, a purchase I and my credit card statement can agree on.

Keep scrolling to see the 17 on-sale boots I'm shopping for from top brands like Sam Edelman, Tory Burch, Franco Sarto, and more. From edgy combat boots to the fashion crowd's favorite knee-high style, a discounted pair from this list will give your fall wardrobe a new life.

Tory Burch Cap-Toe 70MM Leather Ankle Boots (Were $448) $336 at Saks Fifth Avenue Everyone needs a classic pair of black ankle boots—I don't make the rules. You'll wear them constantly throughout the season, so they deserve to be extra special.

Franco Sarto Anna Pointed Toe Booties (Were $180) $107 at Nordstrom Animal prints of all types are trending hard for fall. I'd style this pair with an all-black outfit to really make them pop.

Vintage Foundry Constance Knee High Boots (Were $249) $150 at Nordstrom Rack Grungy biker boots are the cool boot trend fashion girls are wearing this fall. Try them on for size while you can score a pair on sale for less than $200.

Maje Suede Boots (Were $460) $230 at 24s This fall, suede is the fabric du jour for bags, jackets, and boots. Despite the trendy fabrication, the classic ankle silhouette and block heel transform these into a classic style you'll want to wear year after year.

Aldo Ganina Chelsea Boots (Were $140) $70 at Aldo As someone who doesn't like wearing high heels, I think the block heel on these is everything. I also love the sleek sock style for wearing underneath long dresses and skirts.

Kenneth Cole Women's Meryl Pointed Toe Booties (Were $189) $132 at Bloomingdale's With its croc finish and chic kitten heel, this pair of booties couldn't look more luxe. The mid-calf design makes them incredibly versatile, too.

Ganni Polished-Finish Ridged-Sole Boots (Were $408) $204 at Farfetch Chunky boots like these are always a good idea to have on-hand. They add some edginess while keeping things elevated—literally—thanks to their platform lug sole.

Steve Madden Tara Taupe Suede Boots (Were $190) $80 at Steve Madden These boots (which are on sale for under $100, by the way) hit on multiple shoe trends at once. Not only are they suede, but they also have a subtle Western feel.

Sam Edelman Issabel Knee High Boots (Were $200) $85 at Sam Edelman How gorgeous are these chestnut-hued boots? The sculptural heel makes them stand out even more.

Sorel Women's Joan Of Arctic™ Next Lite Boots (Were $210) $105 at Sorel Don't let winter sneak up on you—frigid weather will be here before you know it and you don't want to be unprepared. Get yourself a pair of trustworthy snow boots like these from Sorel that are waterproof, extra warm, and have high-traction soles.

Franco Sarto Women's Giselle Square Toe Knee High Boots (Were $215) $151 at Macy's These knee-high boots are a top-seller for a reason: they're comfortable, sleek, and easy to style with all your fall outfits. Sorry in advance if you're tempted to grab them in more than one color.

Tony Bianco Primrose Black Como Boots (Were $380) $200 at Tony Bianco Cowboy boots like this are a surefire way to have fun with your outfit. These boots will do the trick the next time you feel like your look needs a little flair.

Anne Klein Pablo Boots (Were $109) $70 at Zappos Switching to these croc-printed ankle boots will elevate your look instantly. They get bonus boots for their cool flared heel and slim squared toe.

Clark's Valvestino Lo Black Leather Boots (Were $180) $80 at Clarks With a chunky, sensible heel, you can stomp around in these boots all day without a problem. Reviewers love how comfortable they are from the first wear.

Sperry Torrent Chelsea Bright Rain Boots (Were $90) $60 at Sperry As nice as it is to have stylish boots in your closet, rain boots are just as necessary. Grab this pair from Sperry to brighten up the rainiest days and keep you from slipping on slick city streets.