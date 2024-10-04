17 On-Sale Boots to Complete Your Fall Shoe Collection

From classic knee-highs to trendy animal print styles, there's an under-$350 for everyone.

Brooke Knappenberger
Shoe trends come and go, but fall boots are forever. I can throw on a classic pair of Chelsea boots with a pair of jeans for a casual fall office outfit or get all dressed up with a chic kitten-heeled pair for a date night. So, of course, I'm refreshing my selection with a few new pairs this season, but I'm only shopping for them on sale.

There are so many types of boots I'm eyeing right now. My favorites include the motorcycle boots I spotted at Paris Fashion Week, suede boots in almost every silhouette, and a few animal-printed pairs to get me out of my comfort zone. Luckily, it didn't take much searching to find these (and plenty of other essential fall pairs) at so many of my favorite retailers. Even better, they stick to my budget of $350. Finally, a purchase I and my credit card statement can agree on.

Keep scrolling to see the 17 on-sale boots I'm shopping for from top brands like Sam Edelman, Tory Burch, Franco Sarto, and more. From edgy combat boots to the fashion crowd's favorite knee-high style, a discounted pair from this list will give your fall wardrobe a new life.

Tory Burch Cap-Toe 70MM Leather Ankle Boots

Tory Burch Cap-Toe 70MM Leather Ankle Boots (Were $448)

Everyone needs a classic pair of black ankle boots—I don't make the rules. You'll wear them constantly throughout the season, so they deserve to be extra special. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

Franco Sarto Anna Pointed Toe Booties

Franco Sarto Anna Pointed Toe Booties (Were $180)

Animal prints of all types are trending hard for fall. I'd style this pair with an all-black outfit to really make them pop. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Vintage Foundry Constance Knee High Boots

Vintage Foundry Constance Knee High Boots (Were $249)

Grungy biker boots are the cool boot trend fashion girls are wearing this fall. Try them on for size while you can score a pair on sale for less than $200. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Suede Boots - Maje
Maje Suede Boots (Were $460)

This fall, suede is the fabric du jour for bags, jackets, and boots. Despite the trendy fabrication, the classic ankle silhouette and block heel transform these into a classic style you'll want to wear year after year. Save even more with one of our 24s promo codes.

Aldo Ganina Chelsea Boots

Aldo Ganina Chelsea Boots (Were $140)

As someone who doesn't like wearing high heels, I think the block heel on these is everything. I also love the sleek sock style for wearing underneath long dresses and skirts. Save even more with one of our Aldo promo codes.

Kenneth Cole Women's Meryl Pointed Toe Booties
Kenneth Cole Women's Meryl Pointed Toe Booties (Were $189)

With its croc finish and chic kitten heel, this pair of booties couldn't look more luxe. The mid-calf design makes them incredibly versatile, too. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

Ganni Polished-Finish Ridged-Sole Boots

Ganni Polished-Finish Ridged-Sole Boots (Were $408)

Chunky boots like these are always a good idea to have on-hand. They add some edginess while keeping things elevated—literally—thanks to their platform lug sole. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.

Steve Madden Tara Taupe Suede Boots
Steve Madden Tara Taupe Suede Boots (Were $190)

These boots (which are on sale for under $100, by the way) hit on multiple shoe trends at once. Not only are they suede, but they also have a subtle Western feel. Save even more with one of our Steve Madden promo codes.

J.Crew Piper Knee-High Boots

J.Crew Piper Knee-High Boots (Were $328)

According to fashion insiders, riding boots like these are a fall trend women will actually wear. They're practical, sleek, and are so easy to style. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.

Sam Edelman Issabel Knee High Boots

Sam Edelman Issabel Knee High Boots (Were $200)

How gorgeous are these chestnut-hued boots? The sculptural heel makes them stand out even more. Save even more with one of our Sam Edelman promo codes.

Sorel Women's Joan Of Arctic™ Next Lite Boots

Sorel Women's Joan Of Arctic™ Next Lite Boots (Were $210)

Don't let winter sneak up on you—frigid weather will be here before you know it and you don't want to be unprepared. Get yourself a pair of trustworthy snow boots like these from Sorel that are waterproof, extra warm, and have high-traction soles. Save even more with one of our Sorel promo codes.

Women's Giselle Square Toe Knee High Boots
Franco Sarto Women's Giselle Square Toe Knee High Boots (Were $215)

These knee-high boots are a top-seller for a reason: they're comfortable, sleek, and easy to style with all your fall outfits. Sorry in advance if you're tempted to grab them in more than one color. Save even more with one of our Macy's promo codes.

IRIS & INK Coral Suede Knee Boots (Were $345)

IRIS & INK Coral Suede Knee Boots (Were $345)

Sure, black and brown boots are always classic, but why not spice up your collection with one of fall's top trending colors: olive green? Save even more with one of our The Outnet promo codes.

Tony Bianco Primrose Black Como Boots

Tony Bianco Primrose Black Como Boots (Were $380)

Cowboy boots like this are a surefire way to have fun with your outfit. These boots will do the trick the next time you feel like your look needs a little flair. Save even more with one of our Tony Bianco promo codes.

Anne Klein Pablo Boots (Were $109)

Anne Klein Pablo Boots (Were $109)

Switching to these croc-printed ankle boots will elevate your look instantly. They get bonus boots for their cool flared heel and slim squared toe. Save even more with one of our Zappos promo codes.

Clark's Valvestino Lo Black Leather Boots

Clark's Valvestino Lo Black Leather Boots (Were $180)

With a chunky, sensible heel, you can stomp around in these boots all day without a problem. Reviewers love how comfortable they are from the first wear. Save even more with one of our Clark's promo codes.

Sperry Torrent Chelsea Bright Rain Boots

Sperry Torrent Chelsea Bright Rain Boots (Were $90)

As nice as it is to have stylish boots in your closet, rain boots are just as necessary. Grab this pair from Sperry to brighten up the rainiest days and keep you from slipping on slick city streets. Save even more with one of our Sperry promo codes.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

