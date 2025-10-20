Just in time for fall, Reformation is bringing back its collaboration with model and tastemaker Camille Rowe—and this time, it leans into French-Meets-Cali girl romance.

The 20-piece drop, out now, marks the second time that Rowe and Ref have teamed up. The first capsule came out in 2023, and featured a slew of fette-ready frocks and accessories. The party-girl energy is still present this time around, but Rowe swapped sequins for lush crushed velvet and richly-colored silks. The fancier fare sits next to elevated basics like the perfect black work bag—named the "Camille," after its muse—and plenty of lingerie-inspired design details, animal prints, cozy knits, and sheer textures sprinkled throughout.

"The first collection was very sexy and rock 'n' roll, whereas this one leans more romantic and sophisticated," Rowe tells Marie Claire. "They're both me in different ways, but this one is just a bit more mature."

(Image credit: Reformation)

The resulting pieces call to mind a '20s sophistication, with inspiration coming from the vintage pieces from Rowe's own life. Lauren Caris Cohan, Reformation's Chief Creative Officer, remembers her bringing "two suitcases of references from her own closet" and plenty of vintage fashion books during the design process.

"Camille has impeccable taste," she says. "She really understands our customers and how they want to look and feel in their clothes."

(Image credit: Reformation)

And what they want, it seems, is a touch of cool-girl energy that marries California's specific flavor of laid-back with that French-girl ease. These are pieces made for those who live stateside, but look a little too longingly at the street style photos from Paris Fashion Week. It has all the chic Parisian flair with none of the credit card debt from the long-haul flight. The best part? Everything in the limited-edition collection retails for less than $500, so you can snag a bit of that je ne se quoi style ethos for yourself.

The entire range is available to shop now on Reformation's website, so you don't have to wait to tap into Rowe's style. Keep scrolling to shop a few of our favorite pieces. Act fast—if the first drop is any indication, this one is sure to sell out.

