The Nakedest Naked Dresses at the Cannes Film Festival​​

It takes confidence and a zero-fucks attitude to wear super sheer clothes in public. Stars such as Irina Shayk and Kendall Jenner make it look easy, especially on the red carpet. They, along with a host of other Hollywood A-listers, attended the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and stuck to the "naked" dress code, which translates to a lot of drama and very little left to the imagination. If you haven't seen their daring outfits yet, take a deep breath and click on through.