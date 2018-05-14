Today's Top Stories
The Nakedest Naked Dresses at the Cannes Film Festival​​

Take a deep breath before you see these photos.

Getty Images

It takes confidence and a zero-fucks attitude to wear super sheer clothes in public. Stars such as Irina Shayk and Kendall Jenner make it look easy, especially on the red carpet. They, along with a host of other Hollywood A-listers, attended the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and stuck to the "naked" dress code, which translates to a lot of drama and very little left to the imagination. If you haven't seen their daring outfits yet, take a deep breath and click on through.

1 of 11
Getty Images
Irina Shayk

In an Atelier Versace dress, Versace sandals, and Chopard jewelry.

2 of 11
Getty Images
Bella Hadid
3 of 11
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

In Schiaparelli.

4 of 11
Getty Images
Sara Sampaio

In Roberto Cavalli.

5 of 11
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

In Christian Louboutin heels and Chopard jewelry.

6 of 11
Getty Images
Joan Smalls

In Roberto Cavalli.

7 of 11
Getty Images
Marion Cottilard

In a Guy LaRoche dress.

8 of 11
Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin

In Roberto Cavalli Couture.

9 of 11
Getty Images
Bella Hadid

In Dior.

10 of 11
Getty Images
Izabel Goulart
11 of 11
Getty Images
Sofia Boutella

In Emilia Wickstead.

