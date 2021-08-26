21 Flannel Shirt Outfits That Feel Fresh and Fun
"What, this old thing? I've had it for years."
By Taylor Ayers , Marina Liao published
The flannel shirt isn't just a closet staple—it's also my default shirt for fall. I know I'm not alone here. Perhaps you’re like my boyfriend and own about 20 different flannels (that are all somehow from Costco—no judgment, babe). For years, I've been buttoning up my flannels and tucking them into jeans or letting it all hang out and leaving them unbuttoned over a t-shirt. But, truth be told, I’m a little bored with these outfits, and it's time to amp up my fall-back, fall look. So, after some street style scouring, I've uncovered 16 fresh ways to rework and accessorize your flannels. Just pick your favorite, below.
Off-Duty Cool
Pair a boyfriend flannel with your favorite t-shirt and high-rise jeans for an effortless cool-girl fit.
Flannel Suiting
Flannel can be work appropriate when you pair a fitted flannel trouser with a twinning button-down. Accessorize the look with a shoulder bag and sunnies.
Shine On
Add an elevated flannel-esque blouse to your every day wardrobe in unexpected fabrics studded with feminine details.
Flannel on Flannel
A flannel-on-flannel look is the new denim-on-denim. Pair yours with an equally cozy pencil skirt and leather boots for a fashion-forward fall look.
Pastel Pink
Grab your oversized flannel and add some color to a cloudy fall day with these pastel bootcut jeans and simple sandals.
Just Add Sherpa
With the cold days ahead, your edgy leather jacket may not cut it. Here's your solution—add a sherpa-lined flannel for that effortlessly cool, layered-look you were going for.
Fall Grunge
Go full grunge with a pleated burgundy skirt and chunky Chelsea boots and keep your flannel unbuttoned from the top-section down to show a little more skin.
Around Town
Swap out your white button down this fall for an oversized flannel. Pair with the season's biggest trend of wide-leg denim, a bodysuit for the perfect tuck, and nude mules for perfect lunch date look.
Know Your Basics
Don't underestimate your thin knits. On breezy days, just adding a light turtleneck underneath a slightly undone flannel is the perfect fall layering piece.
City Slicker
Wear your wool flannel as a jacket with platform boots, cropped denim and the perfect chunky beanie to keep you warm in the city.
Pair With A Slip Dress
Style your fall flannel by throwing your favorite slip dress underneath and a oversized plaid blazer on top. It's a sleek, sophisticated and a chic way to wear your summer dresses all year round.
Bike B*tch
Be the chicest biker babe by pairing your flannel with a retro leather jacket and black cargo denim pants for a lived-in cool look.
Pumpkin Spice
We love an autumn color scheme! Give your flannel a quick tuck into a pair of copper corduroys while carrying a pop of yellow and you're all set to grab your nearest PSL.
We Heart Fringe
Go for an edgy look by throwing on an oversized fringe jacket on top of your flannel. Finish off the look with a pair of tall combat boots—they're all the rage this season.
Crisp and Clean
Button your flannel all the way up and keep it untucked while layering a oversized wool coat on top and finish off with a pair of white sneakers. This look has the same relaxed feel as a sweat set, but is so much chicer.
Teen Angst
Add a little bit of '90s grunge to your peasant skirt. Layer this springtime skirt with a flannel, choker, and Chuck Taylor's for all the 90's vibes.
Belt It
Take an ordinary flannel and accessorize it! Sport a colorful belt, a fun heel, and a vintage bag for the perfect relaxed yet polished look.
Sweater Vests Are Back
A chic way to support two of fall's biggest trends: Layer a sweater vest over any of your best flannels.
Taylor Ayers is fashion editor at Marie Claire covering the new editorial fashion trends, looks, and contemporary styles.
