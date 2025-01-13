Katie Holmes Perfects the Cool-Girl Weekend Uniform in Low-Key Pleated Jeans and $200 Sneakers

Katie Holmes is New York City's designated fashion girl. Every time she leaves the house, paparazzi fawn over her, while her laid-back 'fits immediately go viral.

That's because Holmes's sense of style is shockingly wearable for an A-list celebrity. Unlike most stars, who treat pap sightings as produced photo shoots, Holmes stays 100 percent true to her vibe, always. Like the rest of us, she loves a baggy jean, a cozy sweater, and a pair of white sneakers—which she often pairs with an oversized outerwear staple of some kind.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, the Our Town actor hit the streets of her favorite city wearing this tried-and-true combo once again. She was photographed while running errands—a joint FedEx/coffee run, from the looks of it—looking incredibly chill.

Holmes was outfitted in cozy neutrals, befitting of the brisk temps. She wore an oatmeal sweater over a white button-down for a classic layered moment. From there, the star popped on a flannel shirt jacket covered in brown checks. On the bottom, Holmes wore her loose-fit denim with pleated light-wash jeans.

Katie Holmes goes casual for errands in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her weekend accessories also offered a playful, teen skater-boy vibe—in the best way possible. She bundled up in a charcoal beanie (one of her favorite winter staples) and finished with wine-colored sunglasses.

Her sneakers were a $200 style from footwear brand Autry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her shoes, meanwhile, were straight out of the 1980s. To add to her ever-expanding sneaker collection, Holmes slipped into a pair of chunky, suede-trimmed Autry shoes. Dubbed the Medalist Low Top Sneaker, these babies fall on the more attainable end of the celebrity footwear spectrum.

Her exact ivory-and-cream style costs $200 at retail, a surprisingly relatable choice considering Hollywood's obsession with overpriced shoes from The Row.

As usual, the rest of Holmes's look can easily be replicated with a few affordable staples. She truly is the people's princess.

Shop Casual-Cool Separates Inspired By Katie Holmes

Lucky Brand Oversized Plaid Shirt Jacket $101.40 at Lucky Brand

Citizens of Humanity Petra Pleated Trousers $278.60 at Shopbop

Lee Logo Patch Beanie Set $20 at Lee