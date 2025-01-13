Katie Holmes Contrasts a Resurgent 1980s It-Sneaker With a Very 2025 Color Trend

Spring is in the air—or at least the air that was directly surrounding Katie Holmes this weekend when the actress decided to break out pastels even though it's January and was barely above freezing in New York City this weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 11, Holmes was snapped on her way to a matinee performance of Our Town and her deceptively simple look actually had so much going on.

In some ways, the look was similar to what's become a familiar winter uniform for Holmes, whose street style has been well-documented of late thanks in no small part to the predictability of her schedule while she's been starring in the Broadway revival. The pieces are classic Holmes—a cozy sweater and jeans paired with a beanie, comfortable shoes, and some kind of enviable outerwear—but the actress gave her winter staple look some decidedly spring energy, opting for shades of pale green (a mint green sweater and lighter green denim pants).

Katie Holmes paired Autry sneakers with one of 2025's rising palettes for her street style look in New York City on Saturday, Jan. 11. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, the pale, minty greens in Holmes' outfit are a perfect example of one of 2025's rising palettes, "superimposed pastels."

Joanne Thomas , Fashion Snoops’ director of color, highlighted the rise of the palette in Marie Claire's 2025 Fashion Trends Guide, when she pointed to "blues that exude quiet charm and bouncy mints with a fizzy freshness that invigorates the senses" as prime examples of the "superimposed pastels" trend, which offer a playful—but still calming—escape from the everyday (which happens to be a perfect description of what they did in Holmes' weekend look, by the way).

Thomas also noted that "a unique blend of grey and beige will ground the year in simplicity and stability," which explains why the actress opted for neutrals when accessorizing her superimposed pastel outfit.

In addition to her charcoal gray beanie and oversized black coat, Holmes notably accessorized her outfit with a pair of two-toned Autry Medalist Low-Top Mixed Leather Sneakers.

Holmes is a well-established fan of the shoe brand, which was founded in the 1980s and currently having a moment as fashion folks have taken a renewed interest in the vintage It-Sneaker.

Leave it to Katie Holmes to realize that a rising 2025 color trend and a pair of sneakers from an iconic 80s brand were secretly screaming to be joined in the same outfit.