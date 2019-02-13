For Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia's fall '19 Oscar de la Renta collection, they drew inspiration from their travels. The Mosque of Córdoba in Spain set the scene and tone for the designs. Models walked down the runway in dresses inspired by antique carpets, and Bella Hadid's closing number was a dress that gave a nod to Islamic decorations. The collection, as a whole, spoke to customers of all tastes (smart tweet jackets shared the same catwalk as a feathered high-low dress and bralette top). The gowns, though not as voluminous as ones in past seasons, definitely kept our eyes glued to the fall collection. Check out the entire collection, ahead.



•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

