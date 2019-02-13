image
Oscar de la Renta's Fall 2019 Collection Is Filled With Spectacular Dresses

Which one is your favorite?

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

For Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia's fall '19 Oscar de la Renta collection, they drew inspiration from their travels. The Mosque of Córdoba in Spain set the scene and tone for the designs. Models walked down the runway in dresses inspired by antique carpets, and Bella Hadid's closing number was a dress that gave a nod to Islamic decorations. The collection, as a whole, spoke to customers of all tastes (smart tweet jackets shared the same catwalk as a feathered high-low dress and bralette top). The gowns, though not as voluminous as ones in past seasons, definitely kept our eyes glued to the fall collection. Check out the entire collection, ahead.

•••
