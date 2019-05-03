Karl Lagerfeld's successor, designer Virginie Viard, presented Chanel's resort 2020 collection in Paris on May 3. She turned the Grand Palais into a pristine train station, dubbed "Destination Chanel," following in the footsteps of Lagerfeld's penchant for beautiful runway sets. Over 70 runway looks came down the catwalk (you can expect a mix of tweed, flirty florals, and romantic ruffles) before guests like Keira Knightley, Lily Rose-Depp, and her mom Vanessa Paradis. Check out the runway looks ahead and pay special attention to the bags—we want them all.



