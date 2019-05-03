Skin Care
Chanel's Resort 2020 Collection Will Give You Major Bag Envy

Sooo, can I have them all?

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Karl Lagerfeld's successor, designer Virginie Viard, presented Chanel's resort 2020 collection in Paris on May 3. She turned the Grand Palais into a pristine train station, dubbed "Destination Chanel," following in the footsteps of Lagerfeld's penchant for beautiful runway sets. Over 70 runway looks came down the catwalk (you can expect a mix of tweed, flirty florals, and romantic ruffles) before guests like Keira Knightley, Lily Rose-Depp, and her mom Vanessa Paradis. Check out the runway looks ahead and pay special attention to the bags—we want them all.

