The Sheerest, Most Daring Outfits at the VMAs

When it comes to the VMAs red carpet, there are no rules. You can wear everything from a Harajuku-inspired look to just sequins. It seems stars are following this anything-goes dress code for the 2019 award show. Celebrities like Taylor Swift is wearing a blazer dress while others like Keke Palmer have decided to go sheer. Of any event, naked dresses are perhaps the most expected for tonight's event. See some of the most eye-catching and head-turning naked outfits, ahead.