image
Today's Top Stories
1
Emma Stone Is Cruella de Vil
image
2
How Stitch Fix Revolutionized Shopping for Me
image
3
All the Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Di
Alternative Views - Life Ball 2019
4
Katie Holmes Is Living Her Best Fashion Life
image
5
Make Sure to Request These Songs at Your Wedding

The Sheerest, Most Daring Outfits at the VMAs

Fire.

image
By Marina Liao
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

When it comes to the VMAs red carpet, there are no rules. You can wear everything from a Harajuku-inspired look to just sequins. It seems stars are following this anything-goes dress code for the 2019 award show. Celebrities like Taylor Swift is wearing a blazer dress while others like Keke Palmer have decided to go sheer. Of any event, naked dresses are perhaps the most expected for tonight's event. See some of the most eye-catching and head-turning naked outfits, ahead.

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
1 of 11
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
Bella Hadid
2 of 11
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Alison Brie
3 of 11
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Jeff KravitzGetty Images
Halsey
4 of 11
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Keke Palmer

In a Yousef Aljasmi dress

5 of 11
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Adriana Lima
6 of 11
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
Jazzy Amra
7 of 11
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Mariahlynn
8 of 11
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
Ilfenesh Hadera
9 of 11
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Bianca Leonor Quiñones
10 of 11
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
Amara La Negra
11 of 11
Next
Fire Beauty Looks of the 2019 VMAs
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best of the Red Carpet 2019
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Cutest Couples at the 2019 MTV VMAs
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Lizzo Is the Only Person Who Matters at the VMAs
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA
The Best Looks From the 2019 VMAs Red Carpet
image Alicia Keys Is Wearing Minimal Makeup at The Met
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals See Zac Posen's 3D-Printed Gowns at the Met Gala
image You Have to See Ciara's Hair at the 2019 Met Gala
image
Cutest Couples on the 2019 Met Gala Pink Carpet
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Irina Shayk Walks Met Gala 2019 Solo
image Why Did Justin Bieber Skip the Met Gala 2019?
image
Every Outrageously Sheer Outfit at the Met Gala