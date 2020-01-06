image
All the Stunning Outfits at the Golden Globes After-Parties

From sparkly dresses to jumpsuits.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

After all the Golden Globes were handed out, the stars headed to the nearest after-parties. As with previous years, some celebs chose to switch out of their gowns for something slightly comfier, while others loved their looks so much, they wore them until the end of the night. Stars like Jennifer Aniston mingled with Sandra Bullock and a night of dancing, drinking, and eating awaited. Here, what our favorite celebs wore to the after-party.

The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images
Ashley Benson

In a Markarian dress and Buccellati jewelry

1 of 32
Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party
Arnold TurnerGetty Images
Scarlett Johansson
2 of 32
Amazon Studios Golden Globes After Party - Red Carpet
JC OliveraGetty Images
Kathryn Newton
3 of 32
Warner Brothers and InStyle 21st Annual Post Golden Globes After Party Sponsored By L'Oreal Paris & Secret
David CrottyGetty Images
Hailey Rhode Bieber

In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

4 of 32
The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images
Margot Robbie

In Chanel

5 of 32
The Walt Disney Company 2020 Golden Globe Awards Post-Show Celebration - Arrivals
Amanda EdwardsGetty Images
Billy Porter
6 of 32
Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party
Charley GallayGetty Images
Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock
7 of 32
The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Inside
Lester CohenGetty Images
Tiffany Haddish and Awkwafina
8 of 32
The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images
Maude Apatow
9 of 32
The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images
Hunter Schafer
10 of 32
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-AFTERPARTY-INSTYL
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXGetty Images
Laverne Cox

In a Michael Cinco gown

11 of 32
The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Inside
Lester CohenGetty Images
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland

Sarah in a Monique Lhuillier dress

12 of 32
The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images
Lulu Wang
13 of 32
The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Inside
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Bebe Rexha and Sofía Vergara
14 of 32
Warner Brothers and InStyle 21st Annual Post Golden Globes After Party Sponsored By L'Oreal Paris & Secret
David CrottyGetty Images
Ariel Winter
15 of 32
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-AFTERPARTY-INSTYL
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXGetty Images
Patricia Arquette
16 of 32
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-AFTERPARTY-INSTYL
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXGetty Images
Sofia Bush

In Jimmy Choo shoes and clutch

17 of 32
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-AFTERPARTY-INSTYL
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXGetty Images
Barbie Ferreira
18 of 32
2020 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content
Lester CohenGetty Images
Isla Fisher and Naomi Watts
19 of 32
The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images
Rachel Brosnahan
20 of 32
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-AFTERPARTY-INSTYL
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXGetty Images
Shay Mitchell
21 of 32
The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Inside
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Kate Beckinsale

In a Romona Keveža gown, Casadei shoes, and Neil Lane jewelry

22 of 32
The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Inside
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Jessica Alba

In Jimmy Choo shoes

23 of 32
The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Inside
Randy ShropshireGetty Images
Anushka Bhaskar and Yara Shahidi

Yara in Messika Paris jewelry

24 of 32
Warner Brothers and InStyle 21st Annual Post Golden Globes After Party Sponsored By L'Oreal Paris & Secret
David CrottyGetty Images
Billie Lourd
25 of 32
Warner Brothers and InStyle 21st Annual Post Golden Globes After Party Sponsored By L'Oreal Paris & Secret
David CrottyGetty Images
Brittany Snow
26 of 32
The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images
Sydney Sweeney
27 of 32
The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images
Nina Dobrev

In Jimmy Choo shoes

28 of 32
The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images
Storm Reid
29 of 32
The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Red Carpet
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images
Aja Naomi King

In a Reformation dress and Vince Camuto shoes

30 of 32
