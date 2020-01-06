After all the Golden Globes were handed out, the stars headed to the nearest after-parties. As with previous years, some celebs chose to switch out of their gowns for something slightly comfier, while others loved their looks so much, they wore them until the end of the night. Stars like Jennifer Aniston mingled with Sandra Bullock and a night of dancing, drinking, and eating awaited. Here, what our favorite celebs wore to the after-party.