Net-a-Porter's Sale Section Has Pieces Up to 80 Percent Off

Take all of my money.

image
Design By Morgan McMullen

Looking for a way to cure those winter blues? Perhaps some retail therapy will help. Right now, Net-a-Porter is offering up to 80 percent off clothing, accessories, and beauty products.

For years, Net-a-Porter has been one of our go-to destinations for beautiful, ridiculously chic pieces. Whether you're looking for an investment piece from a classic brand like Balenciaga or want to stay on-trend with cult-favorite labels like Ganni or LoveShackFancy, the retailer has something for every occasion and aesthetic.

Since you don't have all day to shop, we're sharing some of our favorite finds in the sale section, below.

1 Mohair and Wool-Blend Sweater
GANNI Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$505
$202

Sweater weather is officially here, so why not cozy up in this pick  from cool-girl brand Ganni? 

2 Twist-On Lip in Red & Wine
By Terry Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$34
$20.40

This dual-color applicator from By Terry is designed to transform your lips into a plump, pigmented pout.

3 Delfi Faux Pearl-Embellished Suede and Shearling Ankle Boots
Nicholas Kirkwood Net-a-Porter
$518.00
SHOP IT

$1,295
$518

Winter boots, but make 'em fashion. Stomp away the blistering wind chill with Nicholas Kirkwood's ankle boots, which has a shearling lining, suede exterior, and pearl embellishments. 

4 Hip Hop But Not Gold-Tone Swarovski Earrings
Roxanne Assoulin Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$120
$36

Whether you pair them with a little black dress or spice up a T-shirt and jeans combo, you're bound to get a lot of mileage out of these candy-coated earrings. Best of all? They're clip-ons, so anyone can wear them. Yes, even you. 

5 Collector's Set
Oribe Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$280
$140

Keep your hair in tip-top shape with Oribe's Collector's Set. This kit features 11 of the brand's most popular products such as shampoo and texturizing spray.

6 Tyra Striped Sequined Crepe Midi Dress
RIXO Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$560
$224

Be the sparkliest guest of wedding season with this sequined number from RIXO. Slip on this midi dress and let the compliments come pouring in...

7 Astraea Matelassé Velvet Tote
Cult Gaia Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$400
$200

Found: A tote bag that doubles as a piece of art. The velvet finish gives Cult Gaia's covetable style a rich, wintry twist. 

8 Oversized Twill Blazer
Tibi Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$850
$510

Give your work attire an elevated flair with this knotted blazer. Whether you're leading a big work meeting or are in your cubicle, the nine-to-five grind has never looked so good. 

9 Bente Matte and Patent-Leather Ankle Boots
Wandler Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$750
$300

With a modest kitten heel and patent leather accents, Wandler's patent leather ankle boots hits the fashion jackpot.

10 Ruby Floral-Print Silk Crepe de Chine Mini Dress
LoveShackFancy Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$395
$197.50 

Trust us, you're not the only one who is counting down the days until summer. (It's 156 days, in case you were wondering.) Cure those winter blues with a sweet mini dress from LoveShackFancy.

11 The Looker Frayed High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Mother Net-a-Porter
SHOP IT

$228
$114

Net-a-Porter's sale is a great opportunity to stock up on the essentials, like a few good pairs of jeans. Psst...you can score Meghan Markle's favorite pair for half off. Who wouldn't want to twin with the Duchess?

•••

