Take all of my money.
Looking for a way to cure those winter blues? Perhaps some retail therapy will help. Right now, Net-a-Porter is offering up to 80 percent off clothing, accessories, and beauty products.
For years, Net-a-Porter has been one of our go-to destinations for beautiful, ridiculously chic pieces. Whether you're looking for an investment piece from a classic brand like Balenciaga or want to stay on-trend with cult-favorite labels like Ganni or LoveShackFancy, the retailer has something for every occasion and aesthetic.
Since you don't have all day to shop, we're sharing some of our favorite finds in the sale section, below.
$505
$202
Sweater weather is officially here, so why not cozy up in this pick from cool-girl brand Ganni?
$34
$20.40
This dual-color applicator from By Terry is designed to transform your lips into a plump, pigmented pout.
$1,295
$518
Winter boots, but make 'em fashion. Stomp away the blistering wind chill with Nicholas Kirkwood's ankle boots, which has a shearling lining, suede exterior, and pearl embellishments.
$120
$36
Whether you pair them with a little black dress or spice up a T-shirt and jeans combo, you're bound to get a lot of mileage out of these candy-coated earrings. Best of all? They're clip-ons, so anyone can wear them. Yes, even you.
$280$140
Keep your hair in tip-top shape with Oribe's Collector's Set. This kit features 11 of the brand's most popular products such as shampoo and texturizing spray.
$560
$224
Be the sparkliest guest of wedding season with this sequined number from RIXO. Slip on this midi dress and let the compliments come pouring in...
$400
$200
Found: A tote bag that doubles as a piece of art. The velvet finish gives Cult Gaia's covetable style a rich, wintry twist.
$850$510
Give your work attire an elevated flair with this knotted blazer. Whether you're leading a big work meeting or are in your cubicle, the nine-to-five grind has never looked so good.
$750
$300
With a modest kitten heel and patent leather accents, Wandler's patent leather ankle boots hits the fashion jackpot.
$395
$197.50
Trust us, you're not the only one who is counting down the days until summer. (It's 156 days, in case you were wondering.) Cure those winter blues with a sweet mini dress from LoveShackFancy.
$228
$114
Net-a-Porter's sale is a great opportunity to stock up on the essentials, like a few good pairs of jeans. Psst...you can score Meghan Markle's favorite pair for half off. Who wouldn't want to twin with the Duchess?
