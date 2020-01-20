The Sexiest Dresses at the 2020 SAG Awards

The 2020 SAG Awards are here and as always, the vibe is more casual than that at the Emmys or Oscars. Tonight is a chance for actors to recognize other actors in movies and television. Familiar faces on the red carpet include Charlize Theron, Jennifer Aniston, and Jennifer Lopez, who received her first SAG nomination for her role in Hustlers. Before we get to who won what, let's check out what all the stars are wearing, particularly the sexier looks on the red carpet. Stars like Camila Mendes chose an off-the-shoulder look while Kathryn Newton went for a plunging neckline gown. Our favorite sultry outfits, ahead.