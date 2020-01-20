image
Today's Top Stories
1
Harry and Meghan's Royal Exit Is Official
image
2
How a Fixer-Upper Helped Me Through My Divorce
image
3
All Eyes on Elle Fanning
image
4
The Couple Who Paid Off $114K of Debt in Two Years
image
5
These Makeup Trends Will Dominate the Year

The Sexiest Dresses at the 2020 SAG Awards

From plunging necklines to sheer gowns.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

The 2020 SAG Awards are here and as always, the vibe is more casual than that at the Emmys or Oscars. Tonight is a chance for actors to recognize other actors in movies and television. Familiar faces on the red carpet include Charlize Theron, Jennifer Aniston, and Jennifer Lopez, who received her first SAG nomination for her role in Hustlers. Before we get to who won what, let's check out what all the stars are wearing, particularly the sexier looks on the red carpet. Stars like Camila Mendes chose an off-the-shoulder look while Kathryn Newton went for a plunging neckline gown. Our favorite sultry outfits, ahead.

26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jeff KravitzGetty Images
Sarah Hyland

In Philosophy di Lorenzo

1 of 12
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Camila Mendes

In Ralph & Russo

2 of 12
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images
Scarlett Johansson
3 of 12
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In Fernando Jorge jewels

4 of 12
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images
Kathryn Newton

In Valentino

5 of 12
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-REDCARPET
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXGetty Images
Nina Kiri

In GISMONDI 1754 jewels

6 of 12
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Dakota Fanning

In a Valentino gown, Fred Leighton jewels, and Sophia Webster shoes

7 of 12
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Joey King
8 of 12
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Emily Hampshire
9 of 12
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Liv Pollock
10 of 12
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Jennifer Robertson
11 of 12
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Amanda Brugel
12 of 12
Next
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 SAG Awards
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best of the Red Carpet 2020
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-REDCARPET Why Charlize Theron Wore a Necklace in Her Hair
image Sophie Turner Has Bambi Eyes For the SAG Awards
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
The Best After-Party Looks at the Golden Globes
image The Red Lipsticks I'm Loving at the Golden Globes
image
The Theme of the Globes Red Carpet: Sexy Dresses
image J.Lo's Hair at the GG Was So 'Maid in Manhattan'
image
The Best Looks From the 2020 Golden Globes
image
The Sexiest Red Carpet Outfits of the Decade
image
The Most Iconic Fashion Moments in Grammy History
image Jennifer Lopez's Feathered Ralph & Russo Gown