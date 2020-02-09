The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 Oscars

Of all the award shows this season, fans are most disappointed with the 2020 Oscars—no women were nominated in the "Best Director" category (has the Academy heard of Greta Gerwig?) and J.Lo received zero nominations for her role in Hustlers. All of that aside, stars like Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie are still showing up to the Dolby Theatre looking incredibly chic for their well-deserved nominations. See the best looks on the Oscars red carpet, ahead.

