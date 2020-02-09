image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the Oscars
image
2
Ashleigh Murray Is the Real McCoy
image
3
All the Celebs That Sat Front Row at NYFW
image
4
Dating When You're $120,000 In Debt
image
5
3 Magical Minutes With Kim Kardashian

The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 Oscars

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Getty Images

Of all the award shows this season, fans are most disappointed with the 2020 Oscars—no women were nominated in the "Best Director" category (has the Academy heard of Greta Gerwig?) and J.Lo received zero nominations for her role in Hustlers. All of that aside, stars like Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie are still showing up to the Dolby Theatre looking incredibly chic for their well-deserved nominations. See the best looks on the Oscars red carpet, ahead.

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Leo DiCaprio
1 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Brie Larson

In Celine by Hedi Slimane and Bulgari jewelry

2 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Gal Gadot

In Givenchy Haute Couture and Platinum by Tiffany & Co. jewelry

3 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Scarlett Johansson

In Forevermark jewelry

4 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Charlize Theron

In Dior Haute Couture and Platinum by Tiffany & Co. jewelry

5 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Margot Robbie

In Chanel

6 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Kristen Wiig

In Valentino dress, Nikos Koulis earrings, and Christian Louboutin shoes

7 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Timothée Chalamet

In custom Prada navy Re-Nylon gabardine jacket, matching Prada Re-Nylon trousers over a white poplin shirt, and Cartier jewelry

8 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Cynthia Erivo
9 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Natalie Portman

In Dior Haute Couture and Cartier jewelry

10 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Florence Pugh
11 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda
12 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Brad Pitt

In David Yurman jewelry

13 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Renée Zellweger

In David Webb jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes

14 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Lucy Boynton

In Chanel

15 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen and Platinum by Kwiat and Fred Leighton jewelry

16 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Molly Sims

In Zuhair Murad Couture and Christian Louboutin shoes

17 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Salma Hayek

In custom Gucci

18 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jeff KravitzGetty Images
Penélope Cruz

In Chanel dress and bag

19 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Saoirse Ronan

In custom Gucci

20 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jeff KravitzGetty Images
Maya Rudolph

In Valentino

21 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Olivia Coleman

In custom Midnight Sustainable Velvet and Cady Stella McCartney dress and Jimmy Choo clutch

22 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Greta Gerwig

In Dior Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry

23 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Rebel Wilson

In Jason Wu dress and Pomellato jewelry

24 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Sandra Oh

In Elie Saab dress and Pomellato jewelry

25 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Beanie Feldstein

In Miu Miu

26 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In Vera Wang Collection and Harry Winston set in Platinum jewelry

27 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Janelle Monáe

In custom Ralph Lauren and Forevermark jewelry

28 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Billie Eilish

In Chanel

29 of 46
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Kaitlyn Dever

In Louis Vuitton dress and Aldo shoes

30 of 46
Next
The Best Grammys After-Party Outfits
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best of the Red Carpet 2020
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Did You Spot Charlize Theron's Hidden Hair Detail?
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Timmy Photobombed Margot on the Oscars Red Carpet
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals
The Best Looks of the Oscars After-Parties
image Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscars Date Is...Not His Mom
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS Saoirse Ronan Debuted Micro Bangs at the Oscars
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Charlize Theron Wore a Sexy Thigh-High Slit Dress
image
The Most Gorgeous Beauty Looks at the 2020 Oscars
image Zendaya Is Bulgari's New Face
image Sel Was Pretty in Pink at Hollywood Beauty Awards
image Go Bold or Go Home Was the Grammys' Nail Vibe