Every Celebrity Sitting Front Row at New York Fashion Week

We spied Kendall Jenner at Longchamp.

image
By Shelby Comroe
Longchamp - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Cindy OrdGetty Images

Twice a year, in February and in September, the world's most fashionable people descend on New York City, London, Milan, and Paris sporting enviable looks. They come to watch designers showcase their newest runway collections. Now that NYFW is upon us, we are starting to get a glimpse of the star-studded dressers. Not only are they beyond fashionable, but they also always have the best seats in the house. See our favorite front row guests, ahead.

Brandon Maxwell - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week
Michael LoccisanoGetty Images
Karlie Kloss

at Brandon Maxwell

1 of 18
Longchamp - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Cindy OrdGetty Images
Kendall Jenner

at Longchamp

2 of 18
Longchamp - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Cindy OrdGetty Images
Ashley Benson

at Longchamp

3 of 18
Longchamp - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Cindy OrdGetty Images
Storm Reid

at Longchamp

4 of 18
R13 - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Bennett RaglinGetty Images
Tinashe

at R13

5 of 18
R13 - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Bennett RaglinGetty Images
Justine Skye

at R13

6 of 18
Ulla Johnson - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
John LamparskiGetty Images
Katie Holmes

at Ulla Johnson

7 of 18
Christian Siriano Fall Winter 2020 NYFW
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
Heidi Klum

at Christian Siriano

8 of 18
Christian Siriano Fall Winter 2020 NYFW
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
Rachel Bilson

at Christian Siriano

9 of 18
Christian Siriano Fall Winter 2020 NYFW
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
Alexa Chung

at Christian Siriano

10 of 18
Tom Ford AW20 Show - Cocktail Reception
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

at Tom Ford

11 of 18
Tom Ford AW20 Show - Front Row
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

at Tom Ford

12 of 18
Tom Ford AW20 Show - Front Row
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Jason Statham

at Tom Ford

13 of 18
Tom Ford AW20 Show - Front Row
David M. BenettGetty Images
Miley Cyrus

at Tom Ford

14 of 18
Tom Ford AW20 Show - Front Row
David M. BenettGetty Images
Billie Lourd

at Tom Ford

15 of 18
Tom Ford AW20 Show - Front Row
David M. BenettGetty Images
Ciara

at Tom Ford

16 of 18
Tom Ford AW20 Show - Front Row
David M. BenettGetty Images
Taylor Hill

at Tom Ford

17 of 18
Tom Ford AW20 Show - Front Row
David M. BenettGetty Images
Kate Hudson

at Tom Ford

18 of 18
