Twice a year, in February and in September, the world's most fashionable people descend on New York City, London, Milan, and Paris sporting enviable looks. They come to watch designers showcase their newest runway collections. Now that NYFW is upon us, we are starting to get a glimpse of the star-studded dressers. Not only are they beyond fashionable, but they also always have the best seats in the house. See our favorite front row guests, ahead.