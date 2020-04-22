Today's Top Stories
Madewell Is Having a Super Rare Sitewide Sale Today

By Kelsey Mulvey
Madewell

If you want to stock up on cozy clothes, right now Madewell is offering 40 percent off almost everything on its site with the promo code: VERYRARE. While Madewell has always been a go-to destination for jeans, sweaters, and cute jackets, the retailer also has plenty of clothes to wear inside since we're going to be indoors for the foreseeable future. (You might as well stock up on breezy dresses, cozy sweats, and a pair of house shoes!) As the promo code suggests, Madewell rarely has a sale this good—and some items are already selling out. Start shopping our top picks, below.

1 Indigo Smocked Huston Pull-On Crop Pants
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$75
$35.70

Made with a lightweight, indigo-dyed cotton, these drawstring pants will look great outside of the house too. 

2 Chunky Circle Hair Clip
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$12.50
$7.50 

Dress up your virtual happy hour look with this chunky hair clip. 

3 Bedtime Pajama Set in Petal Hearts
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$79.50
$35.99

You'll be spending a lot of time in these breezy pajamas. Trust. 

4 Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Shirt in Mullins Stripe
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$79.50
$35.70

Here's a blouse that's professional enough for your Zoom conference call, but can totally be worn with a baggy pair of sweats.

5 Tie-Dye Retro Sweatpants
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$79.50
$35.99

You could tie-dye your own sweats, or you can save yourself the time and buy a fresh pair. 

6 Gemline Stud Earrings
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$18
$10.80

Found: statement studs you can wear around the clock. Just because you're not getting dressed up doesn't mean you have to let your earring holes close. 

7 Striped Button-Back Tiered Midi Dress
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$118
$70.80

This airy dress is gorgeous, but not constricting. Translation? It's the perfect quarantine outfit. 

8 The Cory Mule in Snake Embossed Leather
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$110
$53.99

If you're on the hunt for a great pair of house shoes, feast your eyes on these fun snake-embossed slides.

9 Linen-Cotton Pleat-Sleeve Jumpsuit
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$135
$81

Consider this jumpsuit a happy medium between the cozy sweats you've been living in and, you know, real clothes.

10 Large Matte Glass Candle
Madewell
Madewell
SHOP IT

$22
$13.20

While you're at it, you might as well keep your space cozy with a candle. With notes of cassis, green ivy, pear, and rose, this scent will bring a slice of spring into your home.

•••

