Madewell Is Having a Super Rare Sitewide Sale Today

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
I've been waiting for this!
If you want to stock up on cozy clothes, right now Madewell is offering 40 percent off almost everything on its site with the promo code: VERYRARE. While Madewell has always been a go-to destination for jeans, sweaters, and cute jackets, the retailer also has plenty of clothes to wear inside since we're going to be indoors for the foreseeable future. (You might as well stock up on breezy dresses, cozy sweats, and a pair of house shoes!) As the promo code suggests, Madewell rarely has a sale this good—and some items are already selling out. Start shopping our top picks, below.
$75
$35.70
Made with a lightweight, indigo-dyed cotton, these drawstring pants will look great outside of the house too.
$12.50
$7.50
Dress up your virtual happy hour look with this chunky hair clip.
$79.50
$35.99
You'll be spending a lot of time in these breezy pajamas. Trust.
$79.50
$35.70
Here's a blouse that's professional enough for your Zoom conference call, but can totally be worn with a baggy pair of sweats.
$79.50
$35.99
You could tie-dye your own sweats, or you can save yourself the time and buy a fresh pair.
$18
$10.80
Found: statement studs you can wear around the clock. Just because you're not getting dressed up doesn't mean you have to let your earring holes close.
$118
$70.80
This airy dress is gorgeous, but not constricting. Translation? It's the perfect quarantine outfit.
$110
$53.99
If you're on the hunt for a great pair of house shoes, feast your eyes on these fun snake-embossed slides.
$135
$81
Consider this jumpsuit a happy medium between the cozy sweats you've been living in and, you know, real clothes.
$22
$13.20
While you're at it, you might as well keep your space cozy with a candle. With notes of cassis, green ivy, pear, and rose, this scent will bring a slice of spring into your home.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.