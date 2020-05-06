Today's Top Stories
1
Watch Archie Harrison's First Birthday Video
2
How Frontline Workers Feel Fighting COVID-19
3
What to Buy a New Mom This Mother's Day
4
Time to Focus on Natalie Wood's Life, Not Death
5
Espadrilles: The Only Shoes to Wear This Summer

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Margaux's Mother's Day Sale Gives Back to a Good Cause

Treat your mama...and yourself.

By Kelsey Mulvey
margaux mother's day sale
Courtesy

Remember shoes? In honor of Mother's Day, Margaux is taking 20 percent off its entire site. The NYC-based shoe brand is known for making loafers, heels, and mules that are stylish and comfortable, which means it's highly advisable for you to stock up on a pair (or three) for your mom and yourself. Best of all? The NYC-based shoe brand is giving shoppers the opportunity to donate a portion of their discounts to No Kid Hungry. The sale ends on Sunday, so make sure to do some good and shop our top picks, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 The Mule
Margaux
Gal Meets Glam x Margaux
SHOP IT

$195
$156

Margaux teamed up with Charleston-based style and beauty blog Gal Meets Glam to design these incredibly Instagrammable mules. (They'll also make for some gorgeous house shoes.)

2 The Heel
Margaux
Margaux
SHOP IT

$295
$236

Everyone will be complimenting you on these leopard heels once you're back in the office.

3 The Sandal
Margaux
Margaux
SHOP IT

$175
$140

It might not feel like it, but summer will be here before you know it. You'll get a lot of wear out of these versatile sandals...trust. 

4 The Loafer
Margaux
Margaux
SHOP IT

$225
$180

These sleek loafers are perfect for brisk walks outside or, you know, lounging around the house.

5 The Boot
Margaux
Margaux
SHOP IT

$325
$260

Pro tip: Buy some beautiful boots on sale now and have a fresh pair waiting for you come fall. 

6 The Espadrille
Margaux
Gal Meets Glam x Margaux
SHOP IT

$175
$140

Is it just me, or does this woven pair of espadrilles practically scream summer? 

7 The Demi
Margaux
Margaux
SHOP IT

$155
$124 

Scrambling to find your mom the perfect last-minute Mother's Day gift? Feast your eyes on these sweet ballerina flats. 

8 The City Sandal
Margaux
Margaux
SHOP IT

$275
$220

With a modest 2.5-inch heel and a variety of available colors, these sandals will go with virtually anything. I never thought I'd actively miss wearing heels, but here we are...

9 The Slipper
Margaux
Margaux
SHOP IT

$135
$108

If you have zero interest in wearing real shoes, give these slippers a try. Made with Mongolian cashmere-wool, they're basically the sweatpants of footwear. 

10 The Fitting Kit
Margaux
Margaux
SHOP IT

$15
$12 

If you want to give Margaux's made-to-measure program a try, this kit will help you score that perfect fit.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
Glossier Has Secret Deals on Its Bundle Packs
I'm Buying Everything From FP's Activewear Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Anthro's Taking an Extra 50 Percent Off Sale Items
PSA: West Elm Is Offering 20 Percent Off Sitewide
Everything We're Buying From Sephora's Spring Sale
What to Buy From Madewell's Super Rare Sale
Find Mom a Gift at Anthro's Home Flash Sale
What to Buy From Adidas' Loungewear Sale
How to Buy Meghan Markle's Fave Shoes for Less
What to Buy From Outdoor Voices' Amazing Sale