Remember shoes? In honor of Mother's Day, Margaux is taking 20 percent off its entire site. The NYC-based shoe brand is known for making loafers, heels, and mules that are stylish and comfortable, which means it's highly advisable for you to stock up on a pair (or three) for your mom and yourself. Best of all? The NYC-based shoe brand is giving shoppers the opportunity to donate a portion of their discounts to No Kid Hungry. The sale ends on Sunday, so make sure to do some good and shop our top picks, below.
$195
$156
Margaux teamed up with Charleston-based style and beauty blog Gal Meets Glam to design these incredibly Instagrammable mules. (They'll also make for some gorgeous house shoes.)
$295
$236
Everyone will be complimenting you on these leopard heels once you're back in the office.
$175
$140
It might not feel like it, but summer will be here before you know it. You'll get a lot of wear out of these versatile sandals...trust.
$225
$180
These sleek loafers are perfect for brisk walks outside or, you know, lounging around the house.
$325
$260
Pro tip: Buy some beautiful boots on sale now and have a fresh pair waiting for you come fall.
$175
$140
Is it just me, or does this woven pair of espadrilles practically scream summer?
$155
$124
Scrambling to find your mom the perfect last-minute Mother's Day gift? Feast your eyes on these sweet ballerina flats.
$275
$220
With a modest 2.5-inch heel and a variety of available colors, these sandals will go with virtually anything. I never thought I'd actively miss wearing heels, but here we are...
$135
$108
If you have zero interest in wearing real shoes, give these slippers a try. Made with Mongolian cashmere-wool, they're basically the sweatpants of footwear.
$15
$12
If you want to give Margaux's made-to-measure program a try, this kit will help you score that perfect fit.
