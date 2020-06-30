Today's Top Stories
1
Meena Harris Wears a Phenomenal Tee to WFH, Obvi
2
The LGBTQ+ Authors We Can't Stop Reading
3
Cargo Pants Are Having a Revival
4
A Colin Kaepernick Netflix Series Is Coming
5
Naomi Campbell on Being the Face of Pat McGrath

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Nike's Taking Up to 40 Percent Off Loungewear and Sneakers

By Kelsey Mulvey
nike sale
Nike

I've said it before and I'll say it again: You can't have too many pairs of leggings right now. (Unless I'm feeling super fancy, I've basically succumbed to wearing stretchy pants all day, every day.) Not only are they super comfortable, but a great pair of leggings will come in handy when your favorite hot yoga studio reopens.

If you want to add some more options to your closet, Nike is taking up to 40 percent off its leggings as well as tops and sneakers. Thanks to this sale, you can basically refresh your entire activewear wardrobe. Only select items are discounted and sizes are already selling out, so start perusing through our top picks, below.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 Miler Running Tank
Nike
SHOP IT

$35
$26.97

With ruching details along the side and an airy keyhole in the back, this tank will look good and keep you cool. You'll get plenty of compliments during your next virtual workout. 

2 Nike One Luxe Tights
Nike
SHOP IT

$90
$67.97

Made with at least 50 percent recycled polyester, these tights will have Mother Nature's seal of approval. Plus, they're available in a pretty jewel tone, so they'll be a welcomed change from your black leggings. 

3 Joyride Run Flyknit Running Shoes
Nike
SHOP IT

$180
$129.97

You'll want to walk a mile in Nike's Joyride sneakers. This pair features tiny foam beads that conform to your foot and bring some comfort to each stride.

4 Tech Fleece Pants
Nike
SHOP IT

$90
$71.97

Spending your summer in your air-conditioned apartment? Add Nike's Tech Fleece pants to your cart. This option is designed to retain heat without weighing you down. 

5 Tempo Running Shorts
Nike
SHOP IT

$30
$23.97

If shorts are more your thing, this breezy pair is perfect for sweaty workouts (or, you know, lounging around the couch for five hours in a row). It's also made with sustainable materials to help eliminate your carbon footprint. 

6 Rival High-Support Sports Bra
Nike
SHOP IT

$65
$51.97 

Since wearing a real bra is out of the question, now's a better time than ever to stock up on some wireless options. This minimalist sports bra will give you plenty of support without sacrificing comfort.

7 Air Zoom Pegasus 36 FlyEase Sneakers
Nike
SHOP IT

$120
$105.97

Nike's beloved Pegasus sneakers are decked out with an Air Zoom unit and react foam for optimal comfort. 

8 Cortez Basic Shoes
Nike
SHOP IT

$75
$59.97

Just because you're wearing leggings or sweatpants daily doesn't mean you can't look cute. Nike's classic Cortez sneakers will add some curb appeal to your socially-distanced walks. 

9 Tech Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike
SHOP IT

$90
$49.97

It doesn't matter if you slip this on during a breezy summer night or want to get a head start on your fall shopping, you're going to get a lot of use out of this cozy hoodie. 

10 Kawa Slides
Nike
SHOP IT

$30
$23.97

Summer is officially here, and you could always use another pair of sandals. (Psst...this pair can double as house shoes when you're home.)

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
What to Buy From Ulta's Epic Summer Sale
Kate Middleton's Fave Sneakers Are On Sale for $35
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Are On Sale
Meghan Markle's Favorite Exfoliator Is On Sale
Nordstrom's Clearance Sale Has So Many Good Finds
Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Are 50 Percent Off
Anthro's Taking an Extra 25 Percent Off Sale Items
You Need to Try Supergoop's Best-Selling Sunscreen
What to Buy From Outdoor Voices' OV Extra Sale
Brooklinen's Amaze Memorial Day Sale Starts Now