Nike's Taking Up to 40 Percent Off Loungewear and Sneakers
I've said it before and I'll say it again: You can't have too many pairs of leggings right now. (Unless I'm feeling super fancy, I've basically succumbed to wearing stretchy pants all day, every day.) Not only are they super comfortable, but a great pair of leggings will come in handy when your favorite hot yoga studio reopens.
If you want to add some more options to your closet, Nike is taking up to 40 percent off its leggings as well as tops and sneakers. Thanks to this sale, you can basically refresh your entire activewear wardrobe. Only select items are discounted and sizes are already selling out, so start perusing through our top picks, below.
$35
$26.97
With ruching details along the side and an airy keyhole in the back, this tank will look good and keep you cool. You'll get plenty of compliments during your next virtual workout.
$90
$67.97
Made with at least 50 percent recycled polyester, these tights will have Mother Nature's seal of approval. Plus, they're available in a pretty jewel tone, so they'll be a welcomed change from your black leggings.
$180
$129.97
You'll want to walk a mile in Nike's Joyride sneakers. This pair features tiny foam beads that conform to your foot and bring some comfort to each stride.
$90$71.97
Spending your summer in your air-conditioned apartment? Add Nike's Tech Fleece pants to your cart. This option is designed to retain heat without weighing you down.
$30$23.97
If shorts are more your thing, this breezy pair is perfect for sweaty workouts (or, you know, lounging around the couch for five hours in a row). It's also made with sustainable materials to help eliminate your carbon footprint.
$65
$51.97
Since wearing a real bra is out of the question, now's a better time than ever to stock up on some wireless options. This minimalist sports bra will give you plenty of support without sacrificing comfort.
$120
$105.97
Nike's beloved Pegasus sneakers are decked out with an Air Zoom unit and react foam for optimal comfort.
$75
$59.97
Just because you're wearing leggings or sweatpants daily doesn't mean you can't look cute. Nike's classic Cortez sneakers will add some curb appeal to your socially-distanced walks.
$90
$49.97
It doesn't matter if you slip this on during a breezy summer night or want to get a head start on your fall shopping, you're going to get a lot of use out of this cozy hoodie.
$30
$23.97
Summer is officially here, and you could always use another pair of sandals. (Psst...this pair can double as house shoes when you're home.)
