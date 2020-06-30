I've said it before and I'll say it again: You can't have too many pairs of leggings right now. (Unless I'm feeling super fancy, I've basically succumbed to wearing stretchy pants all day, every day.) Not only are they super comfortable, but a great pair of leggings will come in handy when your favorite hot yoga studio reopens.

If you want to add some more options to your closet, Nike is taking up to 40 percent off its leggings as well as tops and sneakers. Thanks to this sale, you can basically refresh your entire activewear wardrobe. Only select items are discounted and sizes are already selling out, so start perusing through our top picks, below.

