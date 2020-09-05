Gifts that contain meaning can be the best kind to buy and receive, whether it be a sentimental photo book, an item that makes your BFF laugh and recall that night, or a gift that gives back to charities and causes. Here we'll talk about the latter. For those who like to do their shopping months in advance, now is a good time to get ahead of the game and get some unique products before they sell out. (If you're not an early bird shopper, just bookmark this page for when you need it.) I rounded up 29 brands, from fashion to home to beauty, that offer not just beautiful items but have a strong mission in making the world a better place. Prepare to be touched by the brand's stories.