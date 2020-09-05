29 Gifts That Give Back to Make Shopping Even Sweeter
No buyer's remorse here.
By Marina Liao published
Gifts that contain meaning can be the best kind to buy and receive, whether it be a sentimental photo book, an item that makes your BFF laugh and recall that night, or a gift that gives back to charities and causes. Here we'll talk about the latter. For those who like to do their shopping months in advance, now is a good time to get ahead of the game and get some unique products before they sell out. (If you're not an early bird shopper, just bookmark this page for when you need it.) I rounded up 29 brands, from fashion to home to beauty, that offer not just beautiful items but have a strong mission in making the world a better place. Prepare to be touched by the brand's stories.
Tanya Taylor x Pantone Color Therapy Capsule Color Me Confident Adult Tee
Tanya Taylor and Pantone teamed up to create a Color Therapy Capsule collection that aims to spread joy and positivity. The collection features t-shirts in three different colors, each representing a shade related to human emotions. Twenty percent of net sales from the t-shirt capsule collection will go to support the creation and distribution of face masks to NYC public schools. You can also directly donate money to help create masks here.
Eberjey Parasols Short PJ Set
This month, Eberjey is celebrating its Love & PJ's campaign, which highlights 11 different women across five cities and their strengths/emotions during the pandemic. As part of the campaign to celebrate the women in our lives, the brand will give away two sets of pajamas, like the one pictured here, every day for the rest of September to two individuals: one for the person entering the giveaway and one for their friend, mother, sister, neighbor, etc.
Koral Color Block Brisa Top
This activewear brand has a sweet initiative called Koral Cares. By filling out this form, healthcare professionals and first responders can take 30 percent off their entire order.
Tatcha Pure Nourishing Silk Trio
For the Beauty Lover
Cult beauty brand Tatcha is known for its amazing skincare products, so gift this moisturizing trio (comes with an eye cream, face cream, and primer). With each purchase, you'll help fund Tatcha's girls education program Beautiful Faces, Beautiful Futures.
Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier
For Winter
For anyone who's prone to dry nose and/or dry skin, you know how crucial it is to have a humidifier by you at all times. This Hey Dewy model has a 10-hour capacity and is sleek, making it a must-have on anyone's wish list. The company donates 10 percent of its sales to The Water Project.
State Kane Double Pocket Large
For Anyone
This unisex backpack is great for people who like to carry their entire lives in a backpack. It has two large compartments, one for laptop and one with more organizational pockets, side pockets that can fit a 17-ounce water bottle, and a luggage slip sleeve in the back so you backpack doesn't inevitably fall off as you rush to catch your flight. The company runs several give-back initiatives, from donating fully-packed backpacks at its bag drop rallies to its #WhatDoWeTellTheKids activations and special projects with charities and schools.
Diarrablu Dallu in Cartagena | Art Print
For the Artist
If you're searching to buy art from a Black-owned business, check out lifestyle brand Diarrablu. This print "captures the daydream of an afternoon nap in the historic downtown of Cartagena, Colombia." Founder Diarra launched Dakar Boutique Group in 2013 to celebrate her African heritage and empower local artisan communities. The pieces from Diarrablu touch on tradition and sustainability.
Cuddle and Kind Sebastian the lamb
For the One With a Newborn or Toddler
I don't have kids, but this is already on my wishlist to get for myself and my friends when little ones start arriving. All the premium cotton dolls are handcrafted in Peru and with each purchase of a doll, the brand helps provide 10 meals to children in need in North America and around the world.
Warby Parker Warby Parker Griffin Sunglasses
For the One Who Always Loses Sunglasses
Warby Parker needs no introduction, though we'll refresh your memory about its give-back initiative. The company has a buy a pair, give a pair program (much like Toms). They partner with VisionSpring on vocational training opportunities for men and women in addition to giving vision care and glasses to school-age children in classrooms.
A A K S Floor Storage Basket Small
For the Home Decor Addict
A A K S was founded by Akosua Afriyie-Kumi because she wanted to share her favorite weaving technique, done by the women in Ghana, while also creating and igniting sustainable jobs within Africa. This basket comes in multiple colors and is perfect for storing blankets or toys in. The raffia material is harvested from family farmers in Ghana and any leftover scraps are fashioned into smaller bags to reduce waste.
S'well Calacatta Gold Ice Bucket & Tongs Set
For the Hostess
Your friend loves to host people at her home and has a standing book club gathering once a month. The next time she throws a party, show up with this beautiful ice bucket and a bottle of wine in hand. S'well is a partner of UNICEF, supporting the organization's efforts to provide clean and safe water to the world's most vulnerable communities and also supports Lonely Whale, which focuses on keeping the ocean clean through a variety of campaigns.
Serena Williams Unstoppable Bracelet
For the Tennis Fan
Give this to the kickass person in your life to help remind them what you already know: they're unstoppable forces when they put their minds to it. (And yes, that is a diamond in the middle!) All net proceeds from this bracelet will go to Opportunity Fund's Small Business Relief Fund, which provides support directly to Black small-business owners.
Petit Kouraj Ombre-Tan Mini Fringe Bag
For the Trendsetter
This bag took eight to 12 hours to complete and is made of individually sewn fringe and a leather handle. It can hold a lot more than you think, as it can stretch and goes back to its original shape when empty. Petit Kouraj partners with D.O.T Haiti, a woman-lead organization, to work closely with their artisans and provide opportunities, education, and vocation training, to make its products.
TOMS Mauve Faux Fur CloudBound Alpargata
For the Gal on the Go
TOMS (short for Tomorrow's Shoes) is the OG of the buy one, give one model. One of its latest shoe releases is this cushioned, breathable slide-on with furry sides. Since 2006, the company has given out almost 100 million pairs of shoes to people in need and currently, for every $3 the company makes, they're giving $1 away.
MantraBand Enjoy the Journey Necklace
For the Necklace Stacker
Whether she's graduating, just starting college or a new job, she'll need a little reminder to always "enjoy the journey." This necklace can be layered with her other delicate gold jewels or worn by itself as the spotlight piece.
Moncler Faux Shearling-detail Jacket
For the G
2 Moncler 1952 teamed up with Girl Up to create a limited-edition foldable black anorak featuring both 2 Moncler 1952 and Girl Up's logos. The jacket reflects designer Veronica Leoni's belief "that every girl is entitled to forge her own path in society, without barriers standing in her way." As part of the partnership, Girl Up received a donation and t-shirts from 2 Moncler 1952 featuring the "IT'S HER RIGHT" slogan. The tees will be worn by Girl Up Teen Advisors to raise awareness and celebrate girls who stand up, speak up, and rise up to support the movement in advancing girls' skills, rights, and opportunities to be leaders. Note: this jacket is only available in Moncler flagship boutiques worldwide.
Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign Votes for Women T-Shirt
For the Super Voter
Kamala Harris' niece, Meena Harris, runs the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and recently they launched this special-edition tee that supports the "nonprofit Monumental Women in their efforts to honor the women who paved the way by breaking the bronze ceiling." If you didn't know, Monumental Women unveiled statues of real-life women for NYC's Central Park.
lemlem Kelali RobeFor the Vacationer
For the Vacationer
Made in Ethiopia, this 100 percent cotton robe is cute enough to wear as either a beach cover-up or as an actual dress. Five percent of all purchases from lemlem will be donated to the lemlem Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps women artisans in Africa by connecting them to healthcare, education, and pathways to jobs.
FP Movement x ALOHA Tie Dye Small Pouch
For the Organizer
These splash-proof pouches are great for keeping your essentials dry or separating off your wet items such as bikinis and leaky beauty products. The pouches are lightweight and come in multiple fun designs. In light of COVID-19, with this collection, ALOHA will donate 10 percent of sales from the limoncello + capri prints to Medicina 2000 (a group of 15 doctors in Italy who offer at-home medical visits to its most vulnerable and elderly residents). In addition, each year the ALOHA Collection donates five percent of profits to a Hawaii-based conservation organization to help preserve the cultural heritage and natural beauty of the brand's home.
Stutterheim Chelsea Rainwalker Rainboot
For the One Who Hates Wet Socks
No one likes wet socks, so this Stutterheim rain boot will come in handy for drizzling days. It's made from 100 percent natural rubber and pairs perfectly with a Stutterheim raincoat. By purchasing this boot from Olivela, 20 percent of the proceeds from every purchase will be donated to causes the retailer supports, from Save the Children to CARE. You can even select the charity of your choice at checkout.
Michel Men MM Quilted 3-Pack
For the Masker
One of the best, and most necessary, gifts this year is a pack of reusable masks. This pack contains three handmade, machine-washable masks made from stretchable and breathable cotton. Ten percent of each purchase will go to The Dream Defenders serving the homeless people of Miami during COVID-19 by providing meals, masks, tents, and testing.
Civil Jewelry Small Signet Ring
For the Ring Stacker
For the jewelry lover, there's nothing like receiving a new piece for her collection. This signet ring bears the label's name on it and can easily be incorporated with other items already in her jewelry box. The company gives 20 percent of its profits back to underrepresented founders and entrepreneurs.
PANAFRICA White Sahara Sneaker
For the Shoe Lover
This unisex style is handcrafted and released in limited quantities. This one features a cool striped tongue and a blue back tab plus the brand's logo on the side. It's your everyday white pair of kicks with a little extra something. For every sneaker purchased, 10 percent of the profits will go back to its various partners.
Amani ya Juu Bone Handle Spoon Set
For the Cook
Amani ya Juu, which means peace from above in Swahil, carries a range of goods from handbags to kitchen decor to jewelry. The products are made by women all over Africa with its motifs and colors. In addition to buying these handmade artisan goods, you can directly donate to any of the brand's charities of your choosing.
Enbois The Weekend
For the Traveler
This unassuming duffle bag will get the person on and off the flight with ease. For each Enbois product sold, the company will plant one tree in order to contribute to reforestation efforts across the Caribbean.
Elle B Zhou Silk Maxi Print Dress Cream
For the Dressy Gal
Elle B Zhou is a luxury fashion brand centered on offering options for those who want to dress modestly; the designer is Muslim and wanted to create a collection that reflects her personal choices. A portion of sales from Elle's line will benefit Vogue CFDA's A Common Thread and Doctors Without Boarders, to raise money for COVID-19.
Bared Footwear x The Hunger Project Pink Suede & Yellow Leather
For the One Who Likes Comfy Shoes
Australian shoe brand Bared Footwear collaborated with The Hunger Project to create two special sneakers in which $50 of each purchase will be donated in an effort to end world hunger. Add this sneaker into your weekly footwear rotation or gift it to someone who would love the color combos.
Bohten Aristotle Sunglasses
For the Sunglasses Lover
This pair of sunnies will definitely stand out, thanks to its reclaimed rosewood and tortoise acetate tips plus gold tone metal. The style is available in both prescription and non-prescription lenses. For every pair sold, a donation will be made to Bohten's partnership with Sightsavers, an organization that works in developing countries to treat and prevent blindness and promote equality of other disabilities.
CH Carolina Herrera Charro Insignia Hobo
For the Bag Obsessed
This cute mediums shoulder bag will keep all her belongings neat and tidy. As part of CH Carolina Herrera's Heart for Hope initiative with the Red Cross, the label will be donating 10 percent of all global accessories sales until December 31, 2020 to the organization.
-
The Top Winter Shoe Trends for 2022
Make the best of the season's footwear offerings.
By Sara Holzman
-
'Manifest' Season 4: Everything We Know
It's official: The once-canceled show is returning for a final chapter (or two).
By Jenny Hollander
-
'Succession' Is Returning for a Fourth Season
Everything we know about the 'Succession' season 4 release date, trailers, and cast.
By Neha Prakash
-
The Top Winter Shoe Trends for 2022
Make the best of the season's footwear offerings.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 20 Jeans Brands Fashion Editors Swear By
Your search for the perfect pair of denim is over.
By Sara Holzman
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla