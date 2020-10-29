Today's Top Stories
Girlfriend Collective Is Taking 20 Percent Off Its Popular Leggings

Brb, stocking up on more pairs I don't need.

By Kelsey Mulvey
girlfriend sale
Courtesy

Attention legging hoarders: Girlfriend Collective, one of the most in-demand activewear brands around, is taking 20 percent off its entire site. (This never happens...I would know, I check weekly.) Not only does the brand have gorgeous colors, inclusive sizes, and pants that actually stay in place while working out, but everything is made out of recyclable materials. So, if you want to stock up on leggings, sweatpants, and sports bras that are worthy of Mother Nature's seal of approval, now's a better time than ever to do so. Sizes and colors are selling out fast, so add these top styles, below, to your cart.

1 Black R&R Jogger
Girlfriend Collective
SHOP IT

$68 $54.40 (20% off)

With an adjustable drawstring waist and tapered ankles, this pair of sweatpants is one you'll actually want to show off in public. 

2 Mulberry Paloma Bra
Girlfriend Collective
SHOP IT

$38 $30.40 (20% off)

In 2020, wearing anything with underwire is out of the question. Instead, stock up on a bunch of cute sports bras to work from home in. 

3 Saddle High-Rise Pocket Leggings
Girlfriend Collective
SHOP IT

$78 $62.40 (20% off)

These high-rise leggings feature a discreet pocket, which is perfect to store your phone, keys, or spare mask during an outdoor run.

4 Moss Hummingbird Half Zip Windbreaker
Girlfriend Collective
SHOP IT

$98 $78.40 (20% off)

Girlfriend Collective created the trifecta of windbreakers: cute, sustainable, and water-resistant. You've met your match, Mother Nature.

5 Shadow FLOAT Seamless High-Rise Legging
Girlfriend Collective
SHOP IT

$68 $54.40 (20% off)

Found: A lightweight pair of leggings that feels more like a second skin than a constricting pair of pants. With a seamless construction and soft, breathable fabric, these leggings are poised to become your go-to pair.

6 Oyster Florence Tank
Girlfriend Collective
SHOP IT

$28 $22.40 (2o% off)

Ready to break a sweat? This breezy tank will help you keep your cool during a virtual HIIT class.

7 Plum High-Rise Bike Short
Girlfriend Collective
SHOP IT

$48 $38.40 (20% off)

The biker shorts trend isn't going away anytime soon. I give you full permission to hop on the bandwagon with this high-waisted pair. 

8 Forest Classic Hoodie
Girlfriend Collective
SHOP IT

$78 $62.40 (20% off)

Consider this simple hoodie a considerable upgrade from that over-worn one from your alma mater. Since it's free of any superfluous logos or prints, you can get away with wearing it during a Zoom call.

9 Moss Unitard
Girlfriend Collective
SHOP IT

$88 $70.40 (20% off)

Score head-to-toe comfort with this cozy unitard. If any brand can make onesies chic, it's Girlfriend Collective.

10 When We All Vote x Girlfriend Collective Crew Sock
Girlfriend Collective
SHOP IT

$14 $11.20 (20% off)

If your dresser drawers literally can't fit any more leggings, consider adding these socks to your cart that benefit When We All Vote

