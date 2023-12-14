Hailey Bieber Wore a Teeny-Tiny Crop Top to Church

In recent weeks, Hailey Bieber has come off strong in the outfit department—but we're not that surprised, given she's always been a fashion darling in her own right. This rings especially true whenever she's heading to church, joined by her beau, Justin Bieber, at their go-to spot, Churchome in Beverly Hills. Her visits to the couple's place of worship in just the past month alone have garnered more attention than usual. Lucky for Bieber, she resides in L.A., so the cold (or slight California breeze, rather) in December doesn't get in the way of her style decisions. Yesterday's weekday service was no different: Bieber's latest church outfit includes a crop top, which allowed her to, once again, show some skin in the pews.

On Wednesday evening, the 27-year-old was photographed heading inside wearing a black baby tee. The teeny-tiny shirt flashed a slice of her midriff, with her suede brown mid-risers accentuating it even more. Her pants were secured with a black belt around her waist, matching her long leather trench coat—a choice she perhaps took inspiration from her friend, Kendall Jenner, and her Phoebe Philo jacket. Bieber added yet another layer to her outfit, draping a black sweater over her shoulders and tying the arms loosely at the neck. The Rhode founder is known to keep it simple on the accessory front, pairing her look with black ballet flats, sleek mini sunglasses, and a tan quilted tote bag (which, we assume, is Bottega Veneta).

(Image credit: Backgrid)

This isn’t Mrs. Bieber's first time rocking a "controversial" trend while heading to the pews. Two weeks ago, she was seen post-church service in a mini black sweater dress sans pants and with knee-high boots.

Now, Bieber's latest OOTD isn't the most groundbreaking (or the most baring) we've seen from her—and it definitely doesn't beat the stunning red Ferragamo coat she donned just the night prior. But if there's anything to take away, it's that Bieber has nailed down the quiet luxury look to a T and knows exactly how to spruce up an otherwise basic look. Less is always more for the fashion star, and when needed, she knows how to play up a very simple look. For this occasion, she does so with a clever styling hack: layering silhouettes in various textures, dressing her ribbed crop top with baggy corduroy trousers, glossy leather trench, and a woven handbag.

We're always taking notes from Bieber, and we're just in luck this time around, as her latest outfit mostly includes pieces we already own—but it's never a bad idea for a closet refresh.