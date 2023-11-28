Anne Hathaway Is a Powerful Fashion Chameleon In Two Very Different Outfits

Hyper-labeled aesthetics defined 2023. But these microtrends—balletcore, the Clean Girl, and Gorpcore—subjugate consumers into specific boxes. If you're a "clean girl," you wear minimalist clothes and no-makeup makeup. If you're into Gorpcore, you opt for an outdoorsy influence and most likely own a coat from Artcyrx and sneakers from Salomon. These labels make style easier to digest but confine you to one set aesthetic when curating your closet. And where's the fun in that? Instead, consider taking a cue from the fashion chameleon Anne Hathaway, who wore two white outfits with polar opposite sartorial vibes in one day. One moment, the actress was wearing a utilitarian shirt and cargo pants, and the next, she was in a polished blazer and mini-skirt.
Let's break down Hathaway's utility look first. The actress, who was in New York City yesterday doing press for her new movie Eileen, opted for a white tank top adorned with mini crystals and a matching oversized shacket also detailed with jewels throughout the sleeves. On the bottom, she wore white satin cargo pants in a tapered silhouette and topped her look off with silver platform heels by Jimmy choo. We know Hathway isn’t unfamiliar with sporting sparkle (she’s close with the Bvlgari house), and her pendant necklace, rings, earrings, and even sunglasses are credited to the brand.
Hathaway's first white outfit was equal parts sporty and put-together; thus, we can confidently mark it down as influenced by the Gorpcore aesthetic. The actress could easily sport the outfit throughout the day but also wear it when going out in the evening.
Later in the day, Hathaway changed into a polished look that featured a longline white fitted blazer and matching mini skirt. She kept the same jewels from her earlier outfit but changed into black cat-eye sunglasses and added white Christian Louboutin pointed-toe heels. The blazer and skirt outfit was the complete opposite of the cargo ensemble she previously wore, confirming that Hathaway is a master at oscillating between aesthetics.
Anne Hathway is a master fashion chameleon. She can wear anything and look good in it all. But most importantly, each look she wears out still feels familiar to herself. While we often refer back to her canon character, Andy Sachs of The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway’s style is all her own. It isn’t preppy, minimalist, or based heavily on current trends, but reflects on what Hathway feels best in at the moment. And for that, she deserves a round of applause. It’s refreshing to see the actress try on different silhouettes, always leaving us waiting on what she’ll be wearing next.
Besides Hathway’s varied style, her all-white looks re-invigorate our love for winter whites. No, white pieces don’t have to be stored away after Labor Day. Instead, they can help add variety to our winter rotation.
Below, we’ve added a similar blazer and cargo pants that Hathaway wore for you to shop from.
Shop Anne Hathway's All-White Outfit
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
-
Chad Michael Murray Doesn’t Exactly Deny Cheating on Erin Foster with Sophia Bush
Teaching a masterclass in dodging over here.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jennifer Garner Is the Blueprint for Strategic Minimalism
Sometimes, less really is more.
By Emma Childs
-
Charli XCX is Engaged to The 1975's George Daniel, and She Totally Manifested It
“I want to be wifed up,” she said in no uncertain terms in an interview earlier this year.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jennifer Garner Is the Blueprint for Strategic Minimalism
Sometimes, less really is more.
By Emma Childs
-
Dua Lipa Signals the Return of Big Scarf Season
Was Lenny Kravitz on her fall mood board?
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Jennifer Lawrence Revives 2010s Hipster Style in a Chunky Beanie and Square Shades
Our quirky queen makes a case for the too-cool-to-care look.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Tilda Swinton's Take on the Oversized Coat Is Dramatically Large
Why wear a gown on the red carpet when you can opt for gargantuan outerwear instead?
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Timothée Chalamet Is a Certified Fashion Girlie
Quiet up and listen down for a breakdown of his 'Wonka' press tour looks.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Jennifer Lopez Is the Pinnacle of French Elegance in Repetto's Iconic Ballet Flats
She looked like a Parisian prima ballerina.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Mansur Gavriel's Bucket Bag Will Always Be Popular
Lily James reminded us why we adore the signature style.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Fashion's Latest Muse? The Chic Dweeb-ette
Jennifer Lopez epitomized the new nerdy aesthetic in a modern prepster uniform.
By Kaitlin Clapinski