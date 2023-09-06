Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There was a time not long ago when I never would have parted with my oversized blazer. It was my favorite fall jacket and practically a security blanket at the rate I wore it between the months of September and April. However, trends and seasons change, and so too do the pieces I reach for on a daily basis. As a person who stands at five-foot-two on a good day, I’ve been reaching for another silhouette altogether for the season ahead: A cropped jacket that hits just at my waist rather than somewhere on my middle thigh. I know—shocking.

I’m not the only one trading in my blazers for shorter ones right now. Cropped jackets were all over the runways for the Fall/Winter 2023 season—brands like Coach, GANNI, and Prada all featured different iterations, among others—and have continued to reign in popularity amongst the street style set ever since.

(Image credit: Ann Demeulemeester; AKRIS; Brandon Maxwell )

The options run the gamut. At Coach, cropped leather jackets were paired with matching leather maxi skirts in shades of brown, black, and silver. Meanwhile, at AKRIS, traditionally feminine houndstooth options were teamed with mini skirts and black tights for a preppy look that you can wear after you’ve graduated grade school. GANNI and Prada both showed sportier versions made from either nylon or denim that are perfect for day-to-day wear. On the other end of the sartorial spectrum, Ann Demeulemeester showed dramatic fur jackets and teamed them with silky slip skirts in the same hue, while Brandon Maxwell showed similarly short blazers with longer shorts.

The Best Cropped Jackets

J.Crew Fringe-Trim Short-Sleeve Cropped Lady Jacket in Marled Yarn $138 at J.Crew J.Crew's just-dropped early-fall collection is great because it updates a few of its best-selling items for the season ahead—including the Lady Jacket. The normally long-sleeved and boxy piece has been refashioned into this cropped, fitted iteration. It's completed with slight fringe along the sleeves and hemline plus a row of ladylike gold buttons. Available in sizes XXXS through 3X, it's designed to be worn on its own or layered once the weather begins to cool down.

Madewell The Sutter Plaid Crop Blazer $168 at Madewell If you're a longtime blazer-wearer who's looking for an update for the fall season, consider this single-breasted version from Madewell. It measures roughly 19 and a half inches in length through the body, so it's on the longer side of the cropped spectrum and will hit just above your hip. The dark gray color and subtle plaid pattern is great to wear with either black or white trousers as we enter into the transitional weather period.

Mango Denim Bomber Jacket $130 at Mango Jean jacket fans, this one from Mango is for you. Bomber jackets continue their reign as one of the trendiest silhouettes for the season, but this light-wash version is great for wearing on a daily basis. The slight acid-wash detailing has a retro feel. Plus, similar denim jackets popped up on the runways at Alyx and Patou. This one has a softer silhouette compared to some of the others on this list, giving it a cool-girl look without much effort.

SELF-PORTRAIT Cropped Crystal-Embellished Metallic Tweed Jacket $650 at Net-a-Porter Tweed is one of the ladylike trends for the season ahead that's surprisingly cool. This white one from Self-Portrait is outfitted with oversized buttons and would be the perfect addition to a fall or winter bridal wardrobe. Or, it could be dressed down with a pair of light-wash jeans and a cropped white tee or tank. Layering pearl jewelry (which has also gotten a modern update in the past few months) will play on the traditional feel of this jacket while giving it a cool refresh. Keep the sweet look going with a pair of ballet flats or slingback heels.

Sandro Cropped Houndstooth Jacket $490 at Saks Fifth Avenue Another traditional-feeling pattern that's getting a much-needed revamp for the season ahead? Houndstooth. This ultra-boxy option that comes in the print from Sandro is proof that even the most office-friendly and buttoned-up prints deserve to be worn when you're out of the office, too—and can look cool doing it! Both the dramatic hemline and shape of this version are very much '80s-inspired, so pair them with high-waisted denim to complete the look.

COS Cropped Denim Jacket $175 at COS While I love wearing a lighter-wash denim jacket in the early days of the fall season, I tend to swap that one out for a darker-washed option when winter weather truly begins to come through. COS's new collection is full of tailoring and playful silhouettes, and this cropped denim jacket is one of my favorites from the drop. It's made from heavier, stiffer denim that is inspired by workwear pieces and is finished with bright contrast stitching to match.

Zara Oversized Cropped Bomber Jacket $90 at Zara Trench coats are a fall wardrobe staple. If you already have a full-length version that you love and have worn for years, consider buying this cropped version to integrate into your collection this season. It has all of the same design details as your classic trench—the oversized buckles, the strap across the waist, the boxier silhouette, the light tan colorway—but comes in a modern cropped length. It’s perfect for layering other preppy staples like a cashmere pullover sweater or a crisp button-down shirt.

Helmut Lang Cropped Denim Trucker Jacket $395 at Saks Fifth Avenue I love the editorial rounded shape of this dark-wash denim jacket from Helmut Lang. Oversized pockets contrast the shorter length, and the balloon-style sleeves add drama. The brand makes a matching denim maxi skirt —an equally trendy wardrobe essential for fall 2023—in the exact same color for easy styling, but I would personally pair this with white jeans and black boots for a bolder take for the transitional period. Or, team it with sleek pieces like a maxi slip dress or skinnier jeans to let the voluminous silhouette really shine.

Free People Quinn Quilted Jacket $228 at Free People How cozy does this quilted jacket from Free People look? The velvet details are perfect for the winter season, and the boxier silhouette is ideal for layering over thicker sweaters. I would also style this piece with other luxe wintery options, like leather pants or a sequined skirt for the holiday parties you will undoubtedly have to attend this year. Plus, it's just different enough from the other black jackets in your collection to warrant adding it to your cart.

Maeve Faux Leather Crop Jacket $158 at Anthropologie Leather jackets are my personal favorite fall jacket. This faux patent-leather version from Maeve is great because it's slightly more formal than others on this list. It comes in three size ranges—Petite, Standard, and Plus—and is available in sizes XXS through XL. The brand recommends sizing up if you want a boxier fit, but go true to size if you're after a slimmer-fitting look. This style is somewhere between the sleek racing-style jackets and a traditional motorcycle jacket, so it will pull double duty in your fall wardrobe.

H&M Cargo Jacket $85 at Mango Lean into the workwear look with this tan jacket from H&M. It's made from a lightweight material that keeps its shape as you go, and comes with a matching mini skirt for an all-over tan look that walks the line between preppy and sporty. I would pair the full look with a pair of loafers or Mary Jane-style shoes for a sweeter edge, but the jacket would look great worn on its own with a pair of jeans or trousers and some trendy sneakers.

AQUA Boxy Jacket $128 at Bloomingdale's This bright cherry red hue is one of the season's most in-demand shades. The boucle look of this cropped pick from AQUA feels so retro with the oversized gold buttons down the front and boxier fit through the shoulders. Unsure of how to mak the brighter shade work in your wardrobe? You can wear it with other red pieces for a bolder take—just make sure the shades match—or opt for other shades like white, navy blue, gray, or even a pastel shade of pink.

Free People Mina Jacket $168 at Free People Wrap coats are the cozy piece your wardrobe is craving. But if you’re on the petite side, longer options can feel overwhelming to style. This shorter version from Free People is a great way to wear the trend while keeping your proportions in mind. It comes in two colors—this heather gray shade and a black option—but this lighter version will add some tonality back the slew of all-black outfits that have no doubt overwhelmed your daily rotation.

Reformation Danica Racer Denim Jacket $218 at Reformation As a Formula 1 fan, this denim jacket from Reformation caught my eye for its sportiness and sleek shape. But as a fashion girl through and through, I saw the styling possibilities with a voluminous skirt and sneakers. It comes in two colors: this inky black shade with silver zips and sanps, and a true blue wash with gunmetal hardware. I would wear it fully done-up for the full effect, but I could see it worn open over a cropped tank with jeans in a matching shade.

Miu Miu Single-Breasted Prince of Wales Check Blazer $3560 at Farfetch Behold one of the cropped jackets that started the trend in the first place: This single-breasted gray version from Miu Miu. The worn-in edges and relaxed take on a prepster uniform courtesy of the colorway and branding across the breast make it the ultimate investment. While the brand's mini skirt was the talk of the fashion set when it first debuted, this blazer is my personal favorite.

How to Style Cropped Jackets

I turned to Zoe Gofman, a celebrity stylist who has worked with Shanina Shaik and Adriana Lima, for her insight on making the piece work for your closet ahead of the fall season. "The first thing that comes to mind when styling a cropped jacket would be to put on a cropped button-down with a mid to long-ish skirt," she says. "I would pair it with chunky loafers or a chunkier boot and top it off with the cropped jacket."

However, Gofman notes that cropped jackets are a versatile addition to any wardrobe. "You can really style cropped jackets in many ways: with a short skirt, cool trousers, and a pair of high-waisted skinny jeans," she continues.

Meet The Expert