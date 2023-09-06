Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
There was a time not long ago when I never would have parted with my oversized blazer. It was my favorite fall jacket and practically a security blanket at the rate I wore it between the months of September and April. However, trends and seasons change, and so too do the pieces I reach for on a daily basis. As a person who stands at five-foot-two on a good day, I’ve been reaching for another silhouette altogether for the season ahead: A cropped jacket that hits just at my waist rather than somewhere on my middle thigh. I know—shocking.
I’m not the only one trading in my blazers for shorter ones right now. Cropped jackets were all over the runways for the Fall/Winter 2023 season—brands like Coach, GANNI, and Prada all featured different iterations, among others—and have continued to reign in popularity amongst the street style set ever since.
The options run the gamut. At Coach, cropped leather jackets were paired with matching leather maxi skirts in shades of brown, black, and silver. Meanwhile, at AKRIS, traditionally feminine houndstooth options were teamed with mini skirts and black tights for a preppy look that you can wear after you’ve graduated grade school. GANNI and Prada both showed sportier versions made from either nylon or denim that are perfect for day-to-day wear. On the other end of the sartorial spectrum, Ann Demeulemeester showed dramatic fur jackets and teamed them with silky slip skirts in the same hue, while Brandon Maxwell showed similarly short blazers with longer shorts.
The Best Cropped Jackets
J.Crew's just-dropped early-fall collection is great because it updates a few of its best-selling items for the season ahead—including the Lady Jacket. The normally long-sleeved and boxy piece has been refashioned into this cropped, fitted iteration. It's completed with slight fringe along the sleeves and hemline plus a row of ladylike gold buttons. Available in sizes XXXS through 3X, it's designed to be worn on its own or layered once the weather begins to cool down.
If you're a longtime blazer-wearer who's looking for an update for the fall season, consider this single-breasted version from Madewell. It measures roughly 19 and a half inches in length through the body, so it's on the longer side of the cropped spectrum and will hit just above your hip. The dark gray color and subtle plaid pattern is great to wear with either black or white trousers as we enter into the transitional weather period.
Jean jacket fans, this one from Mango is for you. Bomber jackets continue their reign as one of the trendiest silhouettes for the season, but this light-wash version is great for wearing on a daily basis. The slight acid-wash detailing has a retro feel. Plus, similar denim jackets popped up on the runways at Alyx and Patou. This one has a softer silhouette compared to some of the others on this list, giving it a cool-girl look without much effort.
Tweed is one of the ladylike trends for the season ahead that's surprisingly cool. This white one from Self-Portrait is outfitted with oversized buttons and would be the perfect addition to a fall or winter bridal wardrobe. Or, it could be dressed down with a pair of light-wash jeans and a cropped white tee or tank. Layering pearl jewelry (which has also gotten a modern update in the past few months) will play on the traditional feel of this jacket while giving it a cool refresh. Keep the sweet look going with a pair of ballet flats or slingback heels.
Another traditional-feeling pattern that's getting a much-needed revamp for the season ahead? Houndstooth. This ultra-boxy option that comes in the print from Sandro is proof that even the most office-friendly and buttoned-up prints deserve to be worn when you're out of the office, too—and can look cool doing it! Both the dramatic hemline and shape of this version are very much '80s-inspired, so pair them with high-waisted denim to complete the look.
While I love wearing a lighter-wash denim jacket in the early days of the fall season, I tend to swap that one out for a darker-washed option when winter weather truly begins to come through. COS's new collection is full of tailoring and playful silhouettes, and this cropped denim jacket is one of my favorites from the drop. It's made from heavier, stiffer denim that is inspired by workwear pieces and is finished with bright contrast stitching to match.
Trench coats are a fall wardrobe staple. If you already have a full-length version that you love and have worn for years, consider buying this cropped version to integrate into your collection this season. It has all of the same design details as your classic trench—the oversized buckles, the strap across the waist, the boxier silhouette, the light tan colorway—but comes in a modern cropped length. It’s perfect for layering other preppy staples like a cashmere pullover sweater or a crisp button-down shirt.
I love the editorial rounded shape of this dark-wash denim jacket from Helmut Lang. Oversized pockets contrast the shorter length, and the balloon-style sleeves add drama. The brand makes a matching denim maxi skirt—an equally trendy wardrobe essential for fall 2023—in the exact same color for easy styling, but I would personally pair this with white jeans and black boots for a bolder take for the transitional period. Or, team it with sleek pieces like a maxi slip dress or skinnier jeans to let the voluminous silhouette really shine.
How cozy does this quilted jacket from Free People look? The velvet details are perfect for the winter season, and the boxier silhouette is ideal for layering over thicker sweaters. I would also style this piece with other luxe wintery options, like leather pants or a sequined skirt for the holiday parties you will undoubtedly have to attend this year. Plus, it's just different enough from the other black jackets in your collection to warrant adding it to your cart.
Leather jackets are my personal favorite fall jacket. This faux patent-leather version from Maeve is great because it's slightly more formal than others on this list. It comes in three size ranges—Petite, Standard, and Plus—and is available in sizes XXS through XL. The brand recommends sizing up if you want a boxier fit, but go true to size if you're after a slimmer-fitting look. This style is somewhere between the sleek racing-style jackets and a traditional motorcycle jacket, so it will pull double duty in your fall wardrobe.
Lean into the workwear look with this tan jacket from H&M. It's made from a lightweight material that keeps its shape as you go, and comes with a matching mini skirt for an all-over tan look that walks the line between preppy and sporty. I would pair the full look with a pair of loafers or Mary Jane-style shoes for a sweeter edge, but the jacket would look great worn on its own with a pair of jeans or trousers and some trendy sneakers.
This bright cherry red hue is one of the season's most in-demand shades. The boucle look of this cropped pick from AQUA feels so retro with the oversized gold buttons down the front and boxier fit through the shoulders. Unsure of how to mak the brighter shade work in your wardrobe? You can wear it with other red pieces for a bolder take—just make sure the shades match—or opt for other shades like white, navy blue, gray, or even a pastel shade of pink.
Wrap coats are the cozy piece your wardrobe is craving. But if you’re on the petite side, longer options can feel overwhelming to style. This shorter version from Free People is a great way to wear the trend while keeping your proportions in mind. It comes in two colors—this heather gray shade and a black option—but this lighter version will add some tonality back the slew of all-black outfits that have no doubt overwhelmed your daily rotation.
As a Formula 1 fan, this denim jacket from Reformation caught my eye for its sportiness and sleek shape. But as a fashion girl through and through, I saw the styling possibilities with a voluminous skirt and sneakers. It comes in two colors: this inky black shade with silver zips and sanps, and a true blue wash with gunmetal hardware. I would wear it fully done-up for the full effect, but I could see it worn open over a cropped tank with jeans in a matching shade.
Behold one of the cropped jackets that started the trend in the first place: This single-breasted gray version from Miu Miu. The worn-in edges and relaxed take on a prepster uniform courtesy of the colorway and branding across the breast make it the ultimate investment. While the brand's mini skirt was the talk of the fashion set when it first debuted, this blazer is my personal favorite.
How to Style Cropped Jackets
I turned to Zoe Gofman, a celebrity stylist who has worked with Shanina Shaik and Adriana Lima, for her insight on making the piece work for your closet ahead of the fall season. "The first thing that comes to mind when styling a cropped jacket would be to put on a cropped button-down with a mid to long-ish skirt," she says. "I would pair it with chunky loafers or a chunkier boot and top it off with the cropped jacket."
However, Gofman notes that cropped jackets are a versatile addition to any wardrobe. "You can really style cropped jackets in many ways: with a short skirt, cool trousers, and a pair of high-waisted skinny jeans," she continues.
Meet The Expert
Zoe ‘Zaz’ Gofman, is a New York and Los Angeles-based fashion stylist, wardrobe stylist, personal shopper and creative consultant. She is known for marrying her bold flair with her love for vintage pieces and the classic crispness of French fashion.
Growing up spending her summers in France, Zaz was continually immersed in and inspired by international fashion trends at a young age. She curated and refined her stylistic eye throughout young adulthood by sourcing and sewing textiles, working at local clothing stores, and being hired as a personal shopper in her hometown of New York City.
In addition, her passion for fashion, zaz possess a unique musical talent and went on to college at Tulane University, with the long-term goal of entering the music industry. Graduating from Tulane in 2020, Zaz began to think about ways to merge her creative interests as she sought to lay the foundation for her career path. However, that career path found her. Zaz’s intrepid style and unmatched confidence turned heads when she attended NYFW in September of 2021, catching the eye of big industry names and landing her a job as Shanina Shaik’s wardrobe stylist. since then, Zaz has taken on several additional clients including Adriana Lima, Meredith Duxbury, Elisha Herbert, Charlotte McKinney and more as well as styling for various brand campaigns and contributing her style expertise in articles for InStyle, Harper’s BAZAAR, People, etc. Whether she is styling someone for a night or dressing an entire brand campaign, Zoe is devoted to creating timeless looks that capture not only a moment, but also the people in that moment, and making them feel like they’re the only one in the room.
Julia Marzovilla is the E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news.
