The Best-Dressed Celebs at the 2021 Oscars

By Rachel Epstein
oscars 2021
Getty Images

Award season comes to a close tonight as the Oscars take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate some of the best films of the year. See what some of your favorite celebrities, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, and Regina King, are wearing to the ceremony (yes, there's an actual red carpet this time around!), ahead.

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
1 of 32
Olivia Colman

In Chopard jewelry

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
2 of 32
Zendaya

In Valentino dress and Bulgari jewelry

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
3 of 32
Reese Witherspoon

In Christian Dior dress and Bulgari jewelry

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
4 of 32
Laura Dern

In Oscar de la Renta dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Pomellato jewelry

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
5 of 32
Margot Robbie

In Chanel

93rd annual academy awards
HandoutGetty Images
6 of 32
Questlove

In Crocs

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
7 of 32
Tyler Perry

In Giorgio Armani tux, Stubbs & Wootton shoes, and Dita glasses

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
8 of 32
Halle Berry

In Dolce & Gabbana

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
9 of 32
Angela Bassett

In Alberta Ferretti dress and Christian Louboutin shoes

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
10 of 32
Rita Moreno
regina king
ABCGetty Images
11 of 32
Regina King

In custom Louis Vuitton and Forevermark Jewelry

oscars
PoolGetty Images
12 of 32
H.E.R.

In custom Dundas, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Chopard jewelry

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
13 of 32
Vanessa Kirby

In Gucci dress and Cartier jewelry

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
14 of 32
Amanda Seyfried

In Armani Privé dress and Forevermark jewelry

93rd annual academy awards
HandoutGetty Images
15 of 32
Andra Day

In custom Vera Wang

lakeith
Campbell Addy
16 of 32
Lakeith Stanfield

In custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
17 of 32
Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza

Ahmed in Prada and Mirza in Valentino

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
18 of 32
Carey Mulligan

In Valentino dress and Sophia Webster shoes

93rd annual academy awards
HandoutGetty Images
19 of 32
Chloé Zhao
93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
20 of 32
Viola Davis

In Alexander McQueen, Forevermark jewelry, and Jimmy Choo clutch

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
21 of 32
Maria Bakalova

In custom Louis Vuitton

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
22 of 32
Daniel Kaluuya

In Bottega Veneta and Cartier jewelry

93rd annual academy awards arrivals
PoolGetty Images
23 of 32
Celeste

In Gucci

93rd annual academy awards
HandoutGetty Images
24 of 32
Steven Yeun

In Gucci

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
25 of 32
Youn Yuh-jung

In Marmar Halim dress, Chopard Haute Joaillerie, Roger Vivier clutch, and Bottega Veneta shoes

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
26 of 32
Alan S. Kim and Christina Oh

Kim in Thom Browne and VRAI lapel pin

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
27 of 32
Glenn Close

In Armani Privé, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Kwiat and Fred Leighton jewelry

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
28 of 32
Leslie Odom Jr.

In Brioni and Cartier jewelry

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
29 of 32
Nicolette Robinson

In Zuhair Murad

93rd annual academy awards
PoolGetty Images
30 of 32
Emerald Fennell

In Gucci

