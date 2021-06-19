Today's Top Stories
27 of the Best Early Prime Day Deals Amazon Quietly Dropped This Weekend

By Kayleigh Roberts
early prime day deals
Courtesy

Prime Day (Amazon's annual answer to Black Friday deals) is scheduled for June 21 and 22 this year, but Prime members (you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here if you're not already a member) can get a jump on the savings, well, right now, actually. The site quietly launched some early Prime Day deals and some are definitely worth taking advantage of, ASAP. You can see a full list of Amazon's early Prime Day deals here, but if you don't have time to pour through hundreds of listings, we've rounded up some of the best deals here for your shopping pleasure.

Courtesy
1 of 27
shop it
$4.98
SHOP NOW

$9 $5 (45% off)

Courtesy
2 of 27
Eclat Vitamin C Serum
$6.98
shop it

$9 $7 (23% off)

Courtesy
3 of 27
Amazon Smart Plug
$14.99
shop it

$25 $15 (40% off)

Courtesy
4 of 27
Echo Ear Buds
$79.99
shop it

$120 $80 (34% off)

Courtesy
5 of 27
Roku Express 4K+ 2021
$29.99
shop it

$40 $30 (25% off)

Courtesy
6 of 27
Security Camera 2K
$25.49
shop it

$50 $25 (50% off)

Courtesy
7 of 27
Levi's Women's 710 Super Skinny Jeans
$23.80
shop it

$70 $24 (66% off)

Courtesy
8 of 27
Echo Show 5
$44.99
shop it

$60 $45 (25% off)

Courtesy
9 of 27
Luna Cloud Gaming Controller
$48.99
shop it

$70 $49 (30% off)

Courtesy
10 of 27
Meyeeka Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
$26.99
shop it

$50 $27 (46% off)

Courtesy
11 of 27
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
$34.99
shop it

$40 $35 (13% off)

Courtesy
12 of 27
Echo (4th Gen)
$74.99
SHOP NOW

$100 $75 (25% off)

Courtesy
13 of 27
Amazon Halo
$69.99
shop it

$100 $70 (30% off)

Courtesy
14 of 27
REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer Hot Air Brush
$44.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $45 (25% off)

Courtesy
15 of 27
LEVOIT Small Room Air Purifier
$39.99
shop it

$50 $40 (20% off)

Courtesy
16 of 27
Fire TV 4K Essentials Bundle
$55.97
shop it

$71 $56 (22% off)

Courtesy
17 of 27
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
$44.47
shop it

$70 $45 (34% off)

Courtesy
18 of 27
Facebook Portal 10" Touch Screen Display
$99.00
shop it

$179 $99 (45% off)

Courtesy
19 of 27
Zinus 12-Inch Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress
$385.78
shop it

$600 $386 (36% off)

Courtesy
20 of 27
Apple Watch Series 3
$199.00
shop it

$229 $199 (14% off)

Courtesy
21 of 27
Amada 10" Selfie Ring Light
$15.99
SHOP NOW

$46 $16 (65% off) 

Courtesy
22 of 27
Snailax Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager
$25.49
shop it

$60 $25 (59% off) 

Courtesy
23 of 27
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR Supreme 3-Inch Mattress Topper
$276.99
shop it

$349 $277 (21% off)

Courtesy
24 of 27
Amazon Basics Padded, Ergonomic Desk Chair
$54.46
shop it

$90 $54 (40% off) 

Courtesy
25 of 27
Shark HE601 True HEPA Air Purifier
$349.99
shop it

$450 $350 (22% off)

Courtesy
26 of 27
iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum
$199.00
shop it

$250 $199 (21% off)

Courtesy
27 of 27
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise-Cancelling Headphones
$249.00
shop it

$350 $250 (29%)

