27 of the Best Early Prime Day Deals Amazon Quietly Dropped This Weekend

Prime Day (Amazon's annual answer to Black Friday deals) is scheduled for June 21 and 22 this year, but Prime members (you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here if you're not already a member) can get a jump on the savings, well, right now, actually. The site quietly launched some early Prime Day deals and some are definitely worth taking advantage of, ASAP. You can see a full list of Amazon's early Prime Day deals here, but if you don't have time to pour through hundreds of listings, we've rounded up some of the best deals here for your shopping pleasure.