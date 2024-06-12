After a few seemingly Easter-egg-free weeks on the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift's latest outfit looks like it's sending Swifties a message through one teeny-tiny accessory: the custom Lorraine Schwartz watch choker Swift last wore at the 2024 Grammys.
For a night out in London between her Edinburgh, Scotland, and Liverpool, U.K., stops, Taylor Swift was photographed Tuesday, June 11, wearing a moody outfit befitting her Tortured Poets Department fashion era. Most likely styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, the look featured a sharp-lapeled longline coat, a black jacquard bustier top, and flared black pants. The beaded watch choker glittered around Swift's neck, and unlike at the Grammys, she didn't style it with another diamond necklace. (Snaps of the outfit were shared widely on X, formerly known as Twitter.)
Swift debuted the timepiece, featuring a white dial and a sparkling black strap, on a historic night for her career. She took home two Grammy Awards in February—including for Album of the Year, for Midnights—and used her acceptance speech to announce the imminent arrival of The Tortured Poets Department.
On the red carpet that evening, Swift also dialed fans into her watch necklace's significance. Just before walking in front of the cameras, People first reported, Swift asked her stylist to set the watch's hands to midnight—hinting that some sort of countdown was on the way.
Swifties remembered the reference and began analyzing her latest outfit accordingly on X. Some noticed that the watch hands were set to around 1:20 this time; others simply clocked (sorry!) that the choker was last seen when Swift had major news to share.
Potential hidden messages aside, Swift's necklace is doing more than making a self-reference and sending fans into a tailspin. There's also watch choker trend taking hold among fashion insiders. Celebrities including Emma Chamberlain, Rihanna, and Megan Thee Stallion have repurposed dainty watches into statement jewelry at fashion week and on their own time.
Swift's more recent off-duty outfits have prioritized her true personal style over leaving hints for fans to analyze. After starting the tour's European leg in Paris, she packed date night classics like an LBD and trench coat for a romantic stay in Italy with boyfriend Travis Kelce. Stopping by pal Cara Delevingne's performance of Cabaret in London, she cuddled up in an oversize blue sweater styled as a mini dress. Both pieces were consistent with Swift's favorite designers (Alaïa for the former, Stella McCartney for the latter), but they didn't appear to have product names or details indicative of any deeper meaning.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Now that Swift is in front of photographers again, trust that there's something she wanted fans to see (and decode). Is the watch choker a wink at new music? A countdown for a Tortured Poets music video? An alarm for everyone to actually stop speculating?
Swift returns to the stage on a significant date: Thursday, June 13, which includes her lucky number (13) and marks her one hundredth show on the Eras Tour. The dominoes certainly seem to be cascading in a line. As one fan wrote on X this morning, "Liverpool, count your blessings, you're definitely having something cool happen at your show."
Shop Watch Chokers Inspired by Taylor Swift
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Rebel Wilson on Why She Hasn't Met Her Fiancée's Parents: "Some People Need a Bit More Time"
The two share daughter Royce.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sienna Miller Didn't "Expect" to Fall in Love With "Younger Boyfriend" Oli Green
She called him "well-adjusted."
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Melanie Wilking Reacts to Death Threats Aimed at Sister Miranda Derrick
These threats have been sent after the 'Dancing for the Devil' Netflix docuseries.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo's Little Black Dress Perfectly Channels "Italian Girl Summer"
It's from a cult-favorite brand celebrities are obsessed with.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Taylor Swift Reportedly "Insisted" on One Colorful 'Eras Tour' Outfit Detail
The creative director behind the looks explains it all.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Blake Lively's Maximalist Floral Logo Suit Is the Opposite of Quiet Luxury
Maximalist logos are back, baby.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna Cozies Up in a Larger-Than-Life Red Leather Jacket for Her Fenty Hair Launch
This red carpet look gives "taking up space" new meaning.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Ayo Edebiri Will Convince You the Bermuda Shorts Suit Trend Is Worth Trying
"Office sirens" can hang up their pencil skirts.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes One-Ups the Little Black Dress in a Shimmery, See-Through Lace Set
Her see-through skirt set isn't like her usual style.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Away and La Ligne's Collaboration Will Make You the Best-Dressed Traveler at the Airport
It's filled with dreamy twists on transit staples.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Dakota Johnson Tests the Sheer Trend's Limits in an Entirely See-Through Outfit
The actress dressed entirely in sheer fabrics for a day in New York.
By Halie LeSavage Published