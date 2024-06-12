After a few seemingly Easter-egg-free weeks on the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift's latest outfit looks like it's sending Swifties a message through one teeny-tiny accessory: the custom Lorraine Schwartz watch choker Swift last wore at the 2024 Grammys.

For a night out in London between her Edinburgh, Scotland, and Liverpool, U.K., stops, Taylor Swift was photographed Tuesday, June 11, wearing a moody outfit befitting her Tortured Poets Department fashion era. Most likely styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, the look featured a sharp-lapeled longline coat, a black jacquard bustier top, and flared black pants. The beaded watch choker glittered around Swift's neck, and unlike at the Grammys, she didn't style it with another diamond necklace. (Snaps of the outfit were shared widely on X, formerly known as Twitter.)

Taylor Swift attended the 2024 Grammys in a custom Schiaparelli dress and a Lorraine Schwartz watch choker. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift debuted the timepiece, featuring a white dial and a sparkling black strap, on a historic night for her career. She took home two Grammy Awards in February—including for Album of the Year, for Midnights—and used her acceptance speech to announce the imminent arrival of The Tortured Poets Department.

On the red carpet that evening, Swift also dialed fans into her watch necklace's significance. Just before walking in front of the cameras, People first reported, Swift asked her stylist to set the watch's hands to midnight—hinting that some sort of countdown was on the way.

Swifties remembered the reference and began analyzing her latest outfit accordingly on X. Some noticed that the watch hands were set to around 1:20 this time; others simply clocked (sorry!) that the choker was last seen when Swift had major news to share.

When Swift wore the watch necklace to the 2024 Grammys, she announced The Tortured Poets Department onstage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Potential hidden messages aside, Swift's necklace is doing more than making a self-reference and sending fans into a tailspin. There's also watch choker trend taking hold among fashion insiders. Celebrities including Emma Chamberlain, Rihanna, and Megan Thee Stallion have repurposed dainty watches into statement jewelry at fashion week and on their own time.

Aside from being a form of communication with fans, Swift's necklace is also in-line with a trend of styling dainty wristwatches as chokers. Emma Chamberlain and Rihanna have also tried the look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift's more recent off-duty outfits have prioritized her true personal style over leaving hints for fans to analyze. After starting the tour's European leg in Paris, she packed date night classics like an LBD and trench coat for a romantic stay in Italy with boyfriend Travis Kelce. Stopping by pal Cara Delevingne's performance of Cabaret in London, she cuddled up in an oversize blue sweater styled as a mini dress. Both pieces were consistent with Swift's favorite designers (Alaïa for the former, Stella McCartney for the latter), but they didn't appear to have product names or details indicative of any deeper meaning.

Now that Swift is in front of photographers again, trust that there's something she wanted fans to see (and decode). Is the watch choker a wink at new music? A countdown for a Tortured Poets music video? An alarm for everyone to actually stop speculating?

Swift returns to the stage on a significant date: Thursday, June 13, which includes her lucky number (13) and marks her one hundredth show on the Eras Tour. The dominoes certainly seem to be cascading in a line. As one fan wrote on X this morning, "Liverpool, count your blessings, you're definitely having something cool happen at your show."

