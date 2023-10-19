A Masterclass In Comfy-Cool Style, Brought to You by Gigi Hadid

Your collection of loungewear and cozy clothes has grown significantly over the past few years. But if you, like countless other comfy-first dressers, were disheartened to start dressing in Real Clothes again once life slowly shifted back into gear (non-elastic waist trousers, crisp button-down shirts, and even—ugh—heels), take a look at Gigi Hadid’s latest look.

The style icon was recently photographed in New York on a night out wearing a bright yellow cashmere jumpsuit from her brand, Guest in Residence . Hadid, known for her effortlessly cool street style, paired the sunny one-piece with light brown mini UGG boots, shoes that epitomize comfy-casual wear. She topped off her look with a black and white Prada Sidonie Bag, a snug striped beanie, and minimalist black shades (Sunnies at night? Well when it’s Gigi, of course!). The next time you don’t know what to wear, take styling cues from Hadid and adopt a comfort-core approach. There’s no reason you can’t wear your house slippers and cozy clothes out of the house—take it from Hadid herself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What’s more, a year prior at the Isabel Marant Spring Summer 2023 show, Hadid stepped out in the same yellow jumpsuit, styling it similarly with sunnies, a shoulder bag, and loafers. It’s proof that Hadid’s autumnal style includes comfort and re-wearing tried-and-true styles, something we can all get behind.

The model may have found the perfect cozy outfit formula we’ll be stealing all season long. After all, we’ll take any excuse to trade our going-out tops for going-out UGGs any day. Although Hadid is known for her eclectic 90s-inspired personal style, it makes sense that comfort is necessary for her style on her off days in between being a busy mom, modeling, and running a business. Speaking of: Hadid’s Guest in Residence, which creates knitwear at the intersection of “when life meets leisure,” just opened its first storefront in Manhattan, meaning you can try on the jumpsuit IRL.

Although the exact yellow jumpsuit Hadid was sporting isn’t available on the website, there is a creamy oatmeal and neutral black option that’s equally chic and arguably easier to style. And if you are thinking about purchasing UGGs this season, run, don’t walk. They almost always sell out during the holidays.