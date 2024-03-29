It's been a week for Hailey Bieber in lacy lingerie. Following the release of her bridal line campaign for Victoria's Secret, Bieber is pulling out dainty undergarments once again. This time around, she's advocating for the frilly bloomers trend as an alternative to actual pants.

Bieber endorsed the poofy long underwear in an Instagram carousel on Thursday. The Rhode founder was seen lounging outdoors in all-white loungewear, flaunting an assortment of Tiffany & Co. gold accessories.

"locked 🔒," the 27-year-old wrote in the caption. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

It's not every day you see over $20,000 of jewelry styled in the utmost casual way—unless you're keeping close tabs on Bieber. She showed off her new gifts in a slouchy white T-shirt, which she shortened by tying it at the waist. She also wore a red American Needle Negroni baseball cap as a pop of color to her all-white outfit.

Bieber matched her white tee with an unexpected silhouette. Instead of her occasional blue jeans or her more frequently worn hot pants, she choose long white bloomers from Simone Rocha. The flared-out, eyelet lace designer bottoms had a drawstring at the hip and hit right at the shin.

Hailey Bieber's recent #OOTD includes a white tee and long Simone Rocha bloomer trousers. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Nordstrom Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt $35 at Nordstrom

American Needle Negroni Balsam Wide Wale Cord Hat $35 at Urban Outfitters

Bieber's throwback style comes with some interesting history: Bloomers first emerged as a wardrobe staple in the mid-1800s as a comfortable alternative to the heavy and constricting silhouettes women often wore. The breezy undergarments were typically layered under dresses, providing more mobility to participate in daily activities.

In recent years, designers like Rocha have revisited the silhouette in subversive and surprising ways. Labels from Mirror Palais to Louis Vuitton to Anna Sui have released collections with see-through and lace-hemmed underpinnings worn in place of more traditional shorts. Bloomers have also surged in street style, at the intersection of the girlhood aesthetic and rise of coquette styling.

See-through bloomers have appeared on the runways since the 2022 spring collections. Here, a model in Simone Rocha's fall 2024 show wears a pair of transparent bloomers with a coordinating sheer top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber not only dusted off the centuries-old style for the latest off-duty look, but she added to her long history of experimenting with polarizing trends. Her favorite unexpected styling hack in recent months the no-pants trend, which she's worn a number of times, even to church.

But the 27-year-old isn't the only celebrity putting her stamp of approval on the bloomer style. In January, Julia Fox wore her bloomers out, pairing them with a ribbon-adorned bralette and fingerless white lace gloves. She completed her girly ensemble with Simone Rocha plimsol heels and the brand's pearl egg bag.

That makes two celebrities endorsing the vintage undergarment off the runway. Who's next?