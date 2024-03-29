It's been a week for Hailey Bieber in lacy lingerie. Following the release of her bridal line campaign for Victoria's Secret, Bieber is pulling out dainty undergarments once again. This time around, she's advocating for the frilly bloomers trend as an alternative to actual pants.
Bieber endorsed the poofy long underwear in an Instagram carousel on Thursday. The Rhode founder was seen lounging outdoors in all-white loungewear, flaunting an assortment of Tiffany & Co. gold accessories.
It's not every day you see over $20,000 of jewelry styled in the utmost casual way—unless you're keeping close tabs on Bieber. She showed off her new gifts in a slouchy white T-shirt, which she shortened by tying it at the waist. She also wore a red American Needle Negroni baseball cap as a pop of color to her all-white outfit.
Bieber matched her white tee with an unexpected silhouette. Instead of her occasional blue jeans or her more frequently worn hot pants, she choose long white bloomers from Simone Rocha. The flared-out, eyelet lace designer bottoms had a drawstring at the hip and hit right at the shin.
Bieber's throwback style comes with some interesting history: Bloomers first emerged as a wardrobe staple in the mid-1800s as a comfortable alternative to the heavy and constricting silhouettes women often wore. The breezy undergarments were typically layered under dresses, providing more mobility to participate in daily activities.
In recent years, designers like Rocha have revisited the silhouette in subversive and surprising ways. Labels from Mirror Palais to Louis Vuitton to Anna Sui have released collections with see-through and lace-hemmed underpinnings worn in place of more traditional shorts. Bloomers have also surged in street style, at the intersection of the girlhood aesthetic and rise of coquette styling.
Bieber not only dusted off the centuries-old style for the latest off-duty look, but she added to her long history of experimenting with polarizing trends. Her favorite unexpected styling hack in recent months the no-pants trend, which she's worn a number of times, even to church.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
But the 27-year-old isn't the only celebrity putting her stamp of approval on the bloomer style. In January, Julia Fox wore her bloomers out, pairing them with a ribbon-adorned bralette and fingerless white lace gloves. She completed her girly ensemble with Simone Rocha plimsol heels and the brand's pearl egg bag.
That makes two celebrities endorsing the vintage undergarment off the runway. Who's next?
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Rumi Carter Makes Her Debut on Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter"
Like mother, like daughter.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Power Pick: Shark FlexStyle
"It’s singlehandedly given me the confidence to do my own hair."
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Gillian Anderson, Who Played Margaret Thatcher on ‘The Crown,’ Says the Show Ended at Just the Right Time
Anderson stars in another royally adjacent role in another Netflix project, ‘Scoop,’ out next week.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Spring Jacket Streak Includes Two Must-Have Trends
The Rhode mogul re-wore two understated pieces that are ruling street style.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Teeny Red Bikini Will Inspire Your Spring Break Packing List
She's giving free lessons in vacation outfit coordination.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber Tossed the Preppy Fashion Guidebook Out the Window
The Rhode founder put a trendy twist on classic academia.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber Found the Chicest Way to Wear Head-to-Toe Red
She's fully embracing the runway's obsession with red.
By Aaron Royce Published
-
Winter, Who? Hailey Bieber Goes Pantless in a Puffer Coat and Crewneck
she loves to toss the seasonal dressing rulebook out the window.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber Swapped Classic Black Loafers for This Trending Color
The red color trend is not slowing down in 2024.
By Kaitlin Clapinski Published
-
This Might Be Hailey Bieber’s Most Hailey Bieber-y Outfit Yet
An oversized blazer? Check. A baseball hat? Check. A reference to Princess Diana's style? Check.
By Kaitlin Clapinski Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Take on a 9-to-5 Uniform? A Tube Top, Leather Blazer, and Mesh Flats
If anyone can pull off see-through footwear at work, it's Hailey.
By India Roby Published