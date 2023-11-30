Hailey Bieber Embraces the Pantless Trend, Even in the Pews

Hailey Bieber has kept a few fashion trends in her rotation all year, from reviving the '80s-inspired stirrup leggings to running errands in Y2K-reminiscent mini skirts. Out of all her major style moments in 2023, Bieber's love for baring it all—as in, not wearing pants—seems to be at the top of her list. Maybe it has to do with L.A.'s constantly warm and sunny forecasts, but on this particular day, the bonafide trendsetter and Rhode creator decided to ditch the bottoms even while heading to a weekday service at church.

After separately arriving and reuniting with her beau, Justin Bieber at their resident place of worship at Hollywood's Churchome, Mrs. Bieber brought out her "Sunday's Best" (or shall we say, Wednesday) in true quiet luxury, opting for a black knit sweater dress. Her LBD of choice was definitely itty, bitty, and mini, and came oversized and loose at the sleeves.

(Image credit: (Image credit: Backgrid))

She wore her cozy ensemble sans pants or sheer tights with a pair of knee-high black leather boots to match. Her hair was neatly slicked back into a tight bun—the Clean Girl way, of course—with a maxi tote bag slung over her shoulder, completed with her signature gold jewelry pieces and sleek sunglasses. Already a controversial trend even outside the pews, there's something about Bieber's thigh-exposing look that emphasizes two key messages of church fashion: As a belieber, you can "come as you are" and wear whatever you want.

This clearly isn't Hailey Bieber's first crack at the pantless trend. Earlier this month, we saw the "It" girl forgo any sight of pants with barely-there cream-colored shorts and a baggy leather jacket. During September's fashion week momentum in Paris, she heralded the bold look with a nude turtleneck bodysuit, black high-waisted underwear styled with mesh tights, and a sweeping black trench coat. Winter is kicking off to an already brutal start this time around, but Baldwin-Bieber doesn't seem like she's letting the cold take away from embracing her no-pants look.