Hailey Bieber’s Chocolate Teddy Bear Coat Confirms Two Winter Outerwear Trends at Once

Hailey Bieber has officially put her stamp on approval on not one but two emerging outerwear trends.

On Friday, Nov. 15, the model and new mom announced her beauty company Rhode's latest launch: a Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip Tint. In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Bieber posed in a chocolate brown DUCIE Faye Shearling maxi coat, paired with matching chocolate brown tights.

The 100% Mongolian sheepskin jacket lined with satin is popular among Hollywood A-listers like Suki Waterhouse and Jennifer Lopez (and will cost you a cool $1,738.00.)

In promoting her new lip tint—which is inspired by Bieber's famous cinnamon roll recipe and, yes, smells like the real deal—the model leaned into not one but two outerwear trends as we enter winter: fur or faux fur coats and chocolate brown color palettes.

Oversized or large fur or faux fur coats are certainly included in the emerging Winter 2025 trends, making it easier for the fashionistas among us to make a statement during some of the darkest months of the year, especially if it's a faux fur coat done in the leopard print trend or a barn jacket.

Hailey Bieber wears an oversize faux fur coat with her new cinnamon roll lip tint. (Image credit: Drew Vickers)

The chocolate brown color trend that dominated fall is carrying on into winter too, and it's easy to see why—everyone from Bieber to Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid have been spotting sporting the cozy tint.

In September, Hadid was spotted wearing chocolate brown from head-to-toe to celebrate a delicious collaboration between her knitwear label, Guest in Residence , and celebrity-favorite restaurant Caviar Kaspia.

During the same month, while attending the Bottega Veneta Spring 2025 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Jenner was also spotted wearing chocolate brown via a high-neck dress styled by Dani Michelle.

The dress featured long sleeves and a golden ring at one hip holding a knot, creating a dramatic draping feature Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy is known for.

As for her cinnamon role-inspired lip tint, it's laced with a sheer-but-buildable brown shimmer gloss and features a nourishing formula that has become a staple of Rhode's classic Peptide Lip Treatments and Tints.

It will be available on November 22, Bieber's birthday, much like last year's birthday drop limited edition tint, Jellybean Lip Tint (which is now available for $43 a tube on eBay, in case you're wondering if these products have any lasting purchasing power.)