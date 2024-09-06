Gigi Hadid Dresses Like a Chocolate Brown Teddy Bear for Dinner in New York
The knitwear mogul put Paddington in his place with a luxurious fall outfit.
Gigi Hadid was the coziest girl at the party on Thursday night. The model and mother stepped out wearing chocolate brown from head-to-toe to celebrate a delicious collaboration between her knitwear label, Guest in Residence, and celebrity-favorite restaurant Caviar Kaspia. Hadid, if you didn't know already, is a total foodie. Remember her viral vodka sauce recipe from 2020? It should be no surprise, then, to see her jumping on the food-as-fashion bandwagon.
Chocolate brown may not be a groundbreaking fall color trend, but there's a reason stylish women come back to the cozy shade year after year. And with brown suede and cow print textiles on the rise once again, it seems this season will be no different.
Here, Hadid layered a brown cashmere Guest in Residence jacket with contrast stitching over a white T-shirt with red and black stripes around the waist. The brown denim gradient of her nearly sold-out Dion Lee ombré skirt really tied the look together, as did the croc-effect, pointed toe knee-high boots she paired with it.
She also carried her summer bag of choice: a leather Miu Miu Arcadie. The exact colorway she's wearing—a nude leather hue named "Cameo"— is no longer in stock, but you can still get your hands on a slightly richer shade called "Cognac." As you might recall, Hadid was the face of Miu Miu's Arcadie bag campaign last year. She also worked a sunshine yellow version of the bag into her method dressing moment for the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere last month.
To break up the brown a bit, Hadid finished the look with a stack of playful necklaces, including a strand of colorful beads and two personalized gold charm necklaces from Jacqui Aiche and Hart.
But subtext of her outfit is clear: It may be time to put our brat green summer wardrobe back in storage. Sweater season is here.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
