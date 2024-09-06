Gigi Hadid was the coziest girl at the party on Thursday night. The model and mother stepped out wearing chocolate brown from head-to-toe to celebrate a delicious collaboration between her knitwear label, Guest in Residence, and celebrity-favorite restaurant Caviar Kaspia. Hadid, if you didn't know already, is a total foodie. Remember her viral vodka sauce recipe from 2020? It should be no surprise, then, to see her jumping on the food-as-fashion bandwagon.

Chocolate brown may not be a groundbreaking fall color trend, but there's a reason stylish women come back to the cozy shade year after year. And with brown suede and cow print textiles on the rise once again, it seems this season will be no different.

Here, Hadid layered a brown cashmere Guest in Residence jacket with contrast stitching over a white T-shirt with red and black stripes around the waist. The brown denim gradient of her nearly sold-out Dion Lee ombré skirt really tied the look together, as did the croc-effect, pointed toe knee-high boots she paired with it.

Gigi Hadid celebrated Guest in Residence's latest collaboration wearing—what else?—a cuddly Guest in Residence jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guest in Residence Industry Jacket in Black $795 at Guest in Residence

Dion Lee Ombré Mini Wrap Skirt in Green $504 at The Outnet

She also carried her summer bag of choice: a leather Miu Miu Arcadie. The exact colorway she's wearing—a nude leather hue named "Cameo"— is no longer in stock, but you can still get your hands on a slightly richer shade called "Cognac." As you might recall, Hadid was the face of Miu Miu's Arcadie bag campaign last year. She also worked a sunshine yellow version of the bag into her method dressing moment for the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere last month.

Miu Miu Arcadie Bag in Cognac $3450 at Miu Miu

To break up the brown a bit, Hadid finished the look with a stack of playful necklaces, including a strand of colorful beads and two personalized gold charm necklaces from Jacqui Aiche and Hart.

Gigi Hadid accentuated her chocolate brown outfit with stacks of gold jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hart Percy Clip Starter Necklace $215 at Hart

But subtext of her outfit is clear: It may be time to put our brat green summer wardrobe back in storage. Sweater season is here.