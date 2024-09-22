Kendall Jenner Embraces the Chocolate Brown Trend at the Bottega Veneta Show During Milan Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner is singlehandedly ushering in fall, one brown monochrome outfit (and dramatic hair color) at a time.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, the model and reality television star attended the Bottega Veneta Summer 25 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, fully embracing the fall-worthy chocolate brown trend.

The high-neck dress featured long sleeves and a golden ring at one hip holding a knot, creating a dramatic draping feature Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy is known for (so, in other words, Jenner understood the assignment).

While Jenner was certainly dressed for the occasion, it was her recent and dramatic hair color change that arguably stole the show. On Sept. 11, the model debuted her new blonde hair on Instagram with a series of photos showcasing the look and the simple caption "blonded."

The monochromatic chocolate brown outfit was the perfect outfit to highlight the model's new hair color, as it matched her still-visible brown roots, creating a fall-worthy color contrast.

Kendall Jenner attends the Bottega Veneta Summer 25 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2025 on September 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Marie Claire previously reported, the model visited celebrity hairstylist Jenna Perry for a completely new cut and color after the Maison Alaïa fashion show at New York Fashion Week.

“It took me two days to take her this gorgeous shade of golden blonde,” Perry told Vogue . “She is really inspired by the '90s and Caroline Bessette-Kennedy right now.”

The bold new look is on par with fall hair trends , according to celebrity stylist Julius Michael . “Baby light highlights all over, then toned down only at the roots to keep the hair looking natural and sun-kissed," he said at the time.

Just like her new blonde look, Jenner is definitely not the only model and influencer to embrace the chocolate brown trend as we say goodbye to summer and hello to fall. Recently, fellow model and BFF Gigi Hadid attended a party wearing chocolate brown from head-to-toe, solidifying the go-to fall color trend as both timeless and chic.

While Kenner did not walk in the show, her bestie Hadid did happen to return to the catwalk during Milan Fashion Week, walking in the Versace show wearing a floral, mid-length dress that parted on one shoulder.

The model and proud mom appeared on the runway just one day after she celebrated her 4-year-old daughter's birthday. Clearly, Versace has the power to bring Hadid back into the fold (the model's first postpartum appearance was also for a Versace show).