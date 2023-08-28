Hailey Bieber is a Vision in Neon at Dinner with Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid

The three women also, whether on purpose or not, gave a glimpse into three forthcoming fall fashion trends.

Hailey Bieber at Giorgio Baldi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have taken their hang from a yacht in Cabo (where they joined friend Lori Harvey to celebrate Justine Skye’s birthday) to Santa Monica, where yet another friend—this time Gigi Hadid—joined them for dinner at celebrity favored Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Saturday night. (The hotspot is apparently a big favorite of Bieber and Jenner in particular—the two were there for dinner just a few days before, People reports.)

Hailey Bieber at Giorgio Baldi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Jenner and Hadid kept their looks more neutral, Bieber was impossible to miss in a white sleeveless minidress with a square neckline covered in a yellow and orange circular pattern. She added an additional pop of orange with a large orange Bottega clutch, and wore a necklace with the letter “B,” reminiscent of the piece she wore on the yacht in Mexico alongside her girlfriends.

Hailey Bieber at Giorgio Baldi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, and Justine Skye in Cabo

(Image credit: Instagram)

Jenner was also in a multicolored sleeveless dress, hers a maxi dress in lavender, blue, and white; Hadid’s look differed from her friends, as she opted for wide-legged jeans, a black cropped leather top, and black Prada loafers.

Kendall Jenner at Giorgio Baldi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid at Giorgio Baldi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid at Giorgio Baldi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hello reports that, beyond just being a girls’ night out, the three women’s looks are indicative of fall fashion trends to look out for (which would make sense, considering these three are some of the most stylish women in the world): The micro mini, which Bieber showcased; leather, as seen on Hadid; and the “cool girl clutch,” which Jenner (and Bieber) modeled.

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid at Giorgio Baldi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Daily Mail reports that the trio left together in the same black car with Bieber behind the wheel “before heading to their next destination for the night.”

