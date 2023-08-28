Hailey Bieber is a Vision in Neon at Dinner with Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have taken their hang from a yacht in Cabo (where they joined friend Lori Harvey to celebrate Justine Skye’s birthday) to Santa Monica, where yet another friend—this time Gigi Hadid—joined them for dinner at celebrity favored Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi on Saturday night. (The hotspot is apparently a big favorite of Bieber and Jenner in particular—the two were there for dinner just a few days before, People reports.)
While Jenner and Hadid kept their looks more neutral, Bieber was impossible to miss in a white sleeveless minidress with a square neckline covered in a yellow and orange circular pattern. She added an additional pop of orange with a large orange Bottega clutch, and wore a necklace with the letter “B,” reminiscent of the piece she wore on the yacht in Mexico alongside her girlfriends.
Jenner was also in a multicolored sleeveless dress, hers a maxi dress in lavender, blue, and white; Hadid’s look differed from her friends, as she opted for wide-legged jeans, a black cropped leather top, and black Prada loafers.
Hello reports that, beyond just being a girls’ night out, the three women’s looks are indicative of fall fashion trends to look out for (which would make sense, considering these three are some of the most stylish women in the world): The micro mini, which Bieber showcased; leather, as seen on Hadid; and the “cool girl clutch,” which Jenner (and Bieber) modeled.
The Daily Mail reports that the trio left together in the same black car with Bieber behind the wheel “before heading to their next destination for the night.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Princess Catherine Candidly Admitted She and Prince William Felt “Big Pressure” in Naming Their Three Children
Fun fact: Prince George’s first name was almost something entirely different.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jessica Biel Wows in Back-to-Back All-White Outfits in NYC
The actress looks beautiful in these rare photos.
By Paulina Jayne Isaac
-
31 Chic Reformation Finds That Are Quiet Luxury to a T
From halter dresses to linen trousers.
By Eliza Huber
-
Blake Lively Says “Coparenting” with “Sister” Gigi Hadid is “One of My Life’s Greatest Joys”
The friends gushed over one another on social media this weekend.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Lori Harvey Celebrate Justine Skye’s Birthday on a Yacht in Cabo
As one does!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kendall Jenner Responded to Rumors She's a "Mean Girl"
She hates that perception of her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Told Kanye West to Leave His and Kim's Kids Out of Public Drama
This is all very depressing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Described Crying "Non-Stop" After Her Son Was Born
It was a really vulnerable admission.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Celebrated Turning "Twenty Fine" With a Casual Fireworks Show
Classic Leo vibes.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Finally Appears in 'Kardashians' Season 2 Trailer
And it's ~steamy~.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Broke Up Because They Weren't Sure About a Future Together, Source Says
They may have felt a little pressured.
By Iris Goldsztajn